Broncos Fans on Twitter Really Want Vance Joseph Fired After Loss to Jets

Your Denver Broncos' humiliating 34-16 loss to the New York Jets on October 7 has really fired up the Fire Vance Joseph Express on Twitter.

This is not the first time this particular train has left the station. A year ago this month, calls for the then-rookie head coach to be pink-slipped were regularly echoing across the Internet. The chorus quieted after Denver wins against the Seahawks and the Raiders to start the 2018 campaign. But consecutive gut-wrenching defeats to the Ravens and the Chiefs revived the subject in a big way, and the defeat to the Jets ratcheted them up to deafening levels, for very good reasons.

The game started with a gift — a New York fumble in the red zone that Denver quarterback Case Keenum managed to cash in by way of a touchdown pass to promising rookie wide-out Courtland Sutton. But the situation started deteriorating shortly thereafter, thanks to offensive inconsistency and the defense's proclivity for giving up enormous plays. Rookie Jets signal caller Sam Darnold had a Tim Tebow-like completion percentage (10-22), but many of his hookups were huge, including a pair of TD strikes to Robby Anderson during which the receiver posterized cornerback Bradley Roby, who is rapidly becoming the NFL's top patsy.