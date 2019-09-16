 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Bradley Chubb looking bummed while meeting the press after the Broncos' gut-wrenching loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Bradley Chubb looking bummed while meeting the press after the Broncos' gut-wrenching loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Denver Broncos via YouTube

Twitter Debates Who to Blame After Broncos' Shocking Loss to Bears

Michael Roberts | September 16, 2019 | 6:35am
AA

The Denver Broncos broke new ground on Sunday, September 15, by finding a new way to lose. According to ESPN Radio, the squad became the first team since the two-point-conversion rule went into effect circa 1994 to take the lead in the fourth quarter on such a play after trailing by one point...and still taste defeat when the final whistle blew.

And it took only about thirty seconds for it to all go to hell.

After the Chicago Bears walked off Empower Field at Mile High (sounds tortured, doesn't it?), savoring their bizarre 16-14 victory following a 53-yard field goal by instant Illinois hero Eddy Piñeiro Jr., Broncos loyalists took to Twitter to vent their spleen. An enormous number of them decided the referees caused the defeat by way of a ludicrous roughing-the-passer penalty called on Bradley Chubb as the clock wound down — most of them forgetting that a similarly bogus foul had been called on the Bears earlier in the tilt. But there was plenty of blame to go around.

Related Stories

Let's start with head coach Vic Fangio, whose recent experience as defensive coordinator with the Bears resulted in a grand total of zero sacks. And while the defense as a whole surrendered just one touchdown (and three field goals) over the course of four quarters, the outfit was going up against a quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, who looks like the second coming of Paxton Lynch. Worse, the D still had a chance to seal a Broncos win after the aforementioned two-pointer simply by preventing a completion with single digits on the clock. Instead, the vaunted crew surrendered a 25-yarder that gave Piñeiro a chance — and unlike double-doinker Cody Parkey last year, he cashed in.

Then there's offensive lineman Garrett Bolles, who struck us as Denver's riskiest number-one draft pick since Tim Tebow when he was selected in 2017 — and after another putrid display in which he produced mainly holding penalties and fan agony, he's looking more and more like a mega-bust. But the O-line as a whole was consistently mediocre, failing to open nearly enough holes for running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman — and that forced new QB Joe Flacco to throw the ball a dumbfounding fifty times. That's a recipe for futility, and the Broncos cooked up extra servings.

Even team executive John Elway was taken to task for failing to assemble a unit capable of challenging for the playoffs — and if Number 7 is in the crosshairs, no one is safe.

Does the Broncos' 0-2 start mean the team should tank for Tua (a reference to Alabama hurler Tua Tagovailoa, expected to be the top pick in next year's draft)? Plenty of Twitter users are already thinking along those lines, which demonstrates just how little confidence they have in Denver's odds of turning around a season that already smells like an epic stinker. Peruse our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about the game to see what we mean:

Number 20: 

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >