Broncos Fans Can't Stop Talking About Bo Nix's Boners After Loss to Steelers

Exhibit A: For the second consecutive game, Nix threw an end-zone interception so ridiculously off-target that the player who wound up with the ball — in this case, Cory Trice Jr. — basically had to catch it out of self-defense.
Yes, rookie mistakes are to be expected, and they're incredibly common, as anyone who's watched number one overall draft pick Caleb Williams struggle during his first couple of contests with the Chicago Bears understands. And that's not to mention Peyton Manning, who was picked off a dumbfounding 28 times and put up a 3-13 record in his inaugural season under center in the NFL.
Should Nix develop into a superior field general, his performances to date will only add to his legend. But watching him yesterday was particularly painful given how beatable the Broncos' opponents seemed.
The matchup was advertised as the return of Russell Wilson. Our choice for the most disappointing Broncos quarterback of all-time, Wilson's failure to recover from a calf injury in time to participate crushed that storyline and gave ex-Bear Justin Fields another chance to solidify his status as Pittsburgh's starter. And while Fields is clearly an athletic marvel, he has yet to prove he can be a consistently competent professional QB. His stats against Denver — thirteen of twenty throws for an underwhelming 117 yards and another 27 yards on the ground — were hardly the stuff of legend, especially given that this is his fourth year in the league. Likewise, the other members of the Steelers' backfield failed to tear up the Mile High turf; Najee Harris only managed 69 yards on the ground.
Then again, that total seems enormous compared to what the Broncos' runners produced. Javonte Williams rumbled for a grand total of seventeen yards on eleven attempts — an amount that nearly tripled Jaleel McLaughlin's six yards on three tries. Once again, Nix, who ran for 25 yards on four carries, was Denver's leading rusher.
The inability to gain anything on the ground put Nix in the position of having to pass more than was wise — and as before, his accuracy on any pass over ten yards long was highly variable. Denver recorded just one first down in the opening quarter, and head coach/play-caller Sean Payton's insane decision to have Nix try to convert a fourth-and-six as halftime loomed ultimately resulted in three more points for Pittsburgh.
Nix apologists will stress that Broncos receivers such as tight end Greg Dulcich, who had two drops so embarrassing that the Steelers should have pointed and laughed at him, did Nix no favors. But his lengthiest completion came on a gimmick play involving a direct snap to Williams and a Nix heave to fresh acquisition Josh Reynolds — a thrilling moment that Nix squelched moments later by way of the aforementioned interception. In general, Bo looked as if he couldn't stretch the field even if it had been made of elastic until the final quarter. Both of his scoring drives ended in field goals, not touchdowns, ensuring Denver's second L of the campaign.
Afterward, citizens of Broncos Country took to X to vent their collective spleen. Even though the Broncos as a whole committed nine penalties for a gag-inducing 124 yards, with their best player, Pat Surtain, contributing the largest chunk of that sum, Nix took the brunt of the criticism. That may not seem fair, but like it or not, Denver will go only as far as Nix takes them — and up to now, that hasn't been anywhere good.
Continue to gauge the reactions, capped by a take in which a true believer casts some of the blame for the Broncos' putrid start on the outfit's uniforms. Really.
Number 20:
Per ESPN— Fields Betta (@Gaige_returns) September 15, 2024
Bo Nix is projected to finish this season with 0 touchdowns and 34 interceptions pic.twitter.com/3fnv7o3qdY
Number 19:
Is 0 TD’s and 4 interceptions good? Lmfao Bo Nix (check down Charlie) is— Dat dude76 (@Biggddaddie76) September 15, 2024
Number 18:
SO BO NIX HAS NOW THROWN 0 TOUCHDOWNS AND 4 INTERCEPTIONS BUT WE ALL STILL THINK IT WAS RUSSELL WILSONS FAULT AND NOT SEAN PAYTON? GET RID OF SEAN HE IS TOO CONSERVATIVE NOW AND COULDNT PUT TOGETHER EVEN A SEMI DECENT DRIVE TIL 3 MINS LEFT IN THE GAME AND IT TOOK 49 MINS TO SCORE— Ddog (@vDdog_) September 15, 2024
Number 17:
Can Bo Nix please stop throwing fucking interceptions!!!!!!!!!@Broncos— Logan Doney (@l_doney07) September 15, 2024
Number 16:
Bo nix leads the league in interceptions and no one is talking about this. Get him OFF my team— GR≡G (@gregroll_) September 15, 2024
Number 15:
The worst part about Bo Nix so far is his interceptions are BRUTAL. Legit none of them are bad luck or a good play by the defense. Just horrendous decisions— Louis (@LouisWontShutup) September 15, 2024
Number 14:
— No nonsence (@nsbb2011) September 15, 2024
Bo Nix just wasted this play. Throws an interception.
Now the tough question: who was/is worse: Wilson or Nix?
I am laughing at the fans who got excited about Bo Nix in preseason and said they were going to win 10 games.
Number 13:
Russ Wilson— (@Original_Gio) September 16, 2024
Sean Payton
Bo Nix
4 First round picks, 3 2nds, a 5th and 3 starters traded for them since 2022
0-2, 4th place in AFC West and still paying Russ 38mil this year pic.twitter.com/xmhOBeRduQ
Number 12:
Bo nix tonight— Juan (@Ps2szn) September 16, 2024
20/35
57.1 %
0 TDS 2 picks pic.twitter.com/tbt53sPqXR
Number 11:
Bo nix is the worst draft pick the broncos have ever made and anyone who supported it should never be allowed to have an opinion about sports again— Seymour Teets (@richardpound699) September 15, 2024
Number 10:
Bo Nix just got sacked by TJ Watt’s aura pic.twitter.com/QJGl7Lzn23— Eric (@proptologydept) September 15, 2024
Number 9:
I wish I could tell you where Bo Nix is going to improve and become a better QB…— SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) September 15, 2024
But I’m not quite sure how anyone ever saw him as a starting QB in the NFL.
Let alone the 12th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/ov5gLF7Hee
Number 8:
Bo Nix, struggling with red zone finishing off drives— Terrance Peteris (@T_Peters27) September 15, 2024
0/3, in the red zone
0/1 goal to go
Vs Seahawks
1/4 red zone
1/2 goal to go
Number 7:
Bo Nix has not thrown a td in almost 8 quarters of football which is insane because with the field position our defense has been giving us I know Russ would’ve at least gotten us one TD in those red zone opportunities #BroncosCountry— Not Sorry (@PassDaRuntz) September 15, 2024
Number 6:
Bo Nix Red Zone Passing pic.twitter.com/4qcC0hokfy— Gav (@J0HNCALIPARI) September 15, 2024
Number 5:
Bo Nix just threw two passes in the red zone and I dunno who they were to.— mike (@HEELGreenRanger) September 15, 2024
Number 4:
Bo Nix in the red zone pic.twitter.com/XomJDMOpwx— Patty Graham (@PattyGr29702276) September 15, 2024
Number 3:
Bo Nix went from an incredible throw to an interception in the red zone mwahahahahaa— Hush-Hush magazine official account (@Bullittindahead) September 15, 2024
Number 2:
Broncos deadass suck— The Bo Nix Broncos (0-2) (@coker2christian) September 15, 2024
Number 1:
We look completely undisciplined. This isn't on Bo Nix today. There is a cancer in that team. Plus other than the helmet the uniforms suck. Where is our orange?— RoeDean (@RoeDean17) September 16, 2024