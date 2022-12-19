Broncos Ryp(ien) the Cardinals a New One

2022 Denver Broncos QB records:

Russell Wilson 3-9

Fmr Boise State QB Brett Rypien 1-1 — Ryan Tatum (@208RT) December 19, 2022

#PMSIDontWantToOverreactBUT the Broncos are back. This is Rypien’s team now. Russ can ride the bench for the rest of the season — Andrew G (@ndrew_41) December 19, 2022

The broncos have not quit once all year ‘! Bunch of fighters — JJ (@Plugandplay16) December 19, 2022

Who would’ve thought that in 2022 the Detroit Lions would be contending for the playoffs and the Denver Broncos would be 4-10 and have over 18,000 no shows to a game… — Luke (@Luke_Contreras5) December 19, 2022

Why in the world would you watch Csrds vs Broncos? You knew it would be a shit show! — bc (@illinichan66) December 19, 2022

@dpshow Pauline: The reason for the Broncos scoring 24 points was Latavius Murray and the running game. — Jerry Buelter (@JerryBuelter) December 19, 2022

After the Broncos' win yesterday, Nathaniel Hackett said Justin Simmons is the leader of the Broncos:



"Justin has been great. He is the leader of this football team. That is probably the number one most important thing with Justin." — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 19, 2022

Even when the game doesn't count for anything, Mondays are always better after a Broncos win https://t.co/m9ILnp5JLf — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) December 19, 2022

Not like it needs to be said, but @jsimms1119 is a lock for the Broncos ring of fame https://t.co/Qe5rtWNhId — Vetanze Therapy: Christmas Edition (@VetanzeTherapy) December 19, 2022

Kiszla: Refusing to dump Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy at NFL trade deadline is best move general manager George Paton never made #DenverBroncos #Broncos #GoBroncos #DB4L https://t.co/LteKa7ge9k — Denver Broncos Fans (@BroncosViews) December 19, 2022

Us watching the Broncos offense

pic.twitter.com/EPim7A4FKr — DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) December 18, 2022

My Denver @Broncos have made some stupid mistakes this year, bless their hearts, but at least it wasn’t them lateraling the ball to the other team for the winning score yesterday. Here’s looking at you, New England. Well-done; you made ALL the highlight reels. #Patriots #Raiders — Diane Porter (@votreami) December 19, 2022

Here's hoping Greg Penner got the message that Broncos Country was sending him | by @jamesmerilatt https://t.co/OKFMo12jFS — DenverFan.com | 104.3 The Fan (@1043TheFan) December 19, 2022

Put it on the field — Jersey Native (@metbroncofan) December 19, 2022

38 F***in Yarder. Terrible — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 19, 2022

Broncos pay something crazy like $250M for Russel Wilson and keep losing. Meanwhile the backup QB who cost $25 and a bag of Doritos gets the W. Go figure 🙄 — Stephen Price (@BizMasterP) December 19, 2022

The @Broncos best social media team post so far this season. Bravo! https://t.co/oUw51B6O69 — Stephanie Lewis (@leveledupmom) December 19, 2022

Well, that was a long time coming.The Denver Broncos might — maybe, perhaps, hopefully, possibly, we'll see — have started down the long road to redemption with a pretty decisive win on December 18. Decisive, that is, in the second half. Call the first half Brett Rypien just getting settled in.Rypien was key to the win Sunday against Arizona's faltering defense. The Cardinals, as a team, looked more like the Broncos in their first 13 games of the season: unready, unbalanced, unable to do much. But you know what they say: 14th time's the charm.Sunday's Broncos looked re-energized under the leadership of backup QB Rypien, in only his third career start. While Russell Wilson had been cleared to play, the team (and fans) shrugged and said, "Eh, let's see what the kid can do." Whether or not this affects Wilson's being back under center in the ongoing is anyone's guess, but it seemed clear from the play against the Cardinals exactly which of the two QBs inspires clear eyes and full hearts on the offensive line.Of course, there's that slight hitch in the giddy-up regarding switching out Wilson: his $165 million guaranteed contract.And to be fair, Denver caught an injury-related break when Colt McCoy went down in the third and left the game under concussion protocol. McCoy had already thrown an interception; his replacement Trace McSorley threw two more. Justin Simmons caught two of the three of those, making this the third straight year in which Simmons has had five on the season. Latavius Murray had 24 rushes for 130 yards in one of the best performances from a Broncos RB all year. DeShawn Williams kept the Denver D strong with 2.5 sacks. It was a good day.And sure, Sunday's game felt a little less messy, but it was still too little, too late for a team that had already been eliminated from playoff contention, the sixth-straight losing season since winning Super Bowl 50. Time will tell if this is the start of something new, or just a nice break in a long string of sucking pondwater.How did Broncos country take this late-season win and how the team (finally, sorta) showed up? Here are twenty tweets that tell the story.