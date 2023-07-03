Cabin Tap House Shooter Sentenced to 62 Years for New Year's Day Killings

When Levi Diecidue pulled a gun out from under his sweater and fatally shot Devonte Phillips and Hiya "Joya" Zewdie at the Cabin Tap House on New Year's Day last year, he made a mistake that would not only end their lives, but his as well.
Diecidue, now 24 years old, was sentenced to more than six decades behind bars on Friday, June 30, for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault by Judge Nikea Bland in Denver District Court. Diecidue had already pleaded guilty to the charges the week before his sentencing.
The incident happened at the Cabin, 1919 Blake Street, shortly after midnight on New Year's Day 2022. Phillips, 24, was shot and killed along with Zewdie, 29, who was standing nearby but didn't know either Phillips or Diecidue. Two other men were shot and injured.
The Cabin Tap House was shut down the same day, and the shooting became the catalyst for the City of Denver to take action against the owner, Valentes Corleons, for violating business codes and creating a public nuisance — both at Cabin and at his club next door, Beta Event Center.
Problems began after Phillips bumped into a group of men near a set of stairs by the dance floor at the Cabin. Diecidue was with the group, and when Phillips went to the basement of the club, the group followed to continue harassing him, according to a Denver Police arrest affidavit.
In the basement, a friend of Phillips tried to stop the argument when someone from Diecidue's group came up and hit Phillips in the side of the head from behind. A witness says that Diecidue and some others in the group stood near the stairs, as though they were ready to block Phillips from leaving.
Phillips and his friend tried to get away from the group by going back upstairs. While Phillips was trying to escape the violence, Diecidue started kicking him in the head.
Phillips was bleeding, and his friend went to tell security what Diecidue and his group had done. While the bouncers tried to figure out what was going on, Diecidue pulled out a handgun and shot at least five times in Phillips's direction.
Zewdie was standing right next to Phillips when Diecidue started firing, according to police records. One man was trying to leave the tap house when he got shot in the ankle and stumbled out.
When the police arrived at the location, they saw the two injured men outside the bar. When they entered, they found Phillips and Zewdie unresponsive on the ground. The two were pronounced dead after an ambulance arrived a few minutes later.
Diecidue, who was sentenced to 62 years total, was caught by police two weeks after the shooting at a home in northwestern Aurora. Investigators first had to track him down by looking through the club's ID scanner to find driver's license info; after several days, authorities located Diecidue and staked out the house where he was staying before eventually arresting him.
At his sentencing, Diecidue apologized for killing Zewdie and Phillips — both parents to young children — as well as for leaving their kids without a mother and father. He said he had spent a lot of time thinking about what he had done and that his heart "was filled with rage and anger at the time."
Judge Bland said that everyone who spoke at the sentencing "was ready to offer [Diecidue] nothing but forgiveness," but that he had to "work to earn the forgiveness that they've offered."
The Cabin Tap House was owned by Valentes Corleons, whose legal name is Hussam Kayali. Before he bought the building in 2021, the 1919 Blake Street address was the longtime location of Falling Rock Tap House. Corleons is known locally for his recent bid to be the next mayor of Denver and as the former owner of Beta, the next-door nightclub that was once ranked among one of the best of its kind in the world.
The Denver Department of Excise & Licenses reacted swiftly to the shooting by temporarily suspending the Cabin's liquor license the same day. This spelled disaster for Beta, too, as its liquor license was revoked a few days later, though the club had been under investigation by Denver Police and the Denver Fire Department for months before the shooting.
Corleons ended up selling the Cabin two weeks after the shooting — the same day that Diecidue was caught by police — and sold Beta about a week after that for $5.6 million to the same buyer, Walid Maaliki, according to Denver property records. No sale price is listed for the Cabin.
Maaliki sold the Blake Street property again earlier this year for $2.9 million to Mile High on Blake St LLC, according to Denver records.The Cabin remains closed, but plans are in the works to turn it into Sky Lounge, a 21-and-over full bar and grill. New Year's Day 2022 was the last time the Cabin was open.