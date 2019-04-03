Cannabis Industry Workers Denied Citizenship, Hancock Sending Letter to AG

Mayor Michael Hancock is sending a letter to Attorney General William Barr advocating for a change to a policy that automatically denies the citizenship applications of cannabis industry employees, according to two attorneys who brought the issue to the attention of the mayor's office.

The letter, being sent out today, April 3, specifically addresses the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy regarding cannabis industry employees, which results in an automatic denial of any application for citizen if they've been working in a business that involves a Schedule I drug.

"USCIS policy is that it’s a black-and-white issue," says immigration attorney Bryce Downer. "But in law, it's definitely not that clear at all. There are very specific things that should automatically cause denial for lack of good moral character. Everything else is essentially open to consideration."