Caring 4 Denver: What You Will Be Voting for in November

Caring 4 Denver has bipartisan support: Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, far left, has signed on to the initiative.

For state representative Leslie Herod, tackling mental-health and substance-abuse issues is personal. Her sister has been in and out of jail for years, and Herod believes her troubles with the law largely stem from underlying mental-health issues.

In November, Denver voters will weigh whether to pass Herod's Caring 4 Denver ballot initiative, which would increase the sales tax by .25 percent, or about $45 million annually, to bolsters the city's existing mental health and substance abuse treatment options and fund suicide prevention programs and those targeting the opioid epidemic. (To put that amount into perspective, Mental Health Center of Denver works with a budget of around $100 million to treat approximately 60,000 patients per year.)

The initiative is also designed to "reduce homelessness, improve long-term recovery, and reduce the use of jails and emergency rooms."