Get Your Casa Bonita License Plates Here

First came the bumper sticker: "Casa Bonita is better than Meow Wolf."
Now you can put a personalized license plate right under that sticker. According to a tweet from Governor Jared Polis:
"New Casa Bonita owners and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, along with the
@CO_Revenue - Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)’s, are giving 17 lucky drivers a chance to own one of these license plates."
The personalized license plates are not to be confused with specialty license plates; Colorado has 133 of those, which come with different graphics. These plates all have the familiar mountain landscape, with a South Park term or Casa Bonita reference instead of a combination of numbers and letters assigned by the state.
Bidding for the seventeen license plates starts at $100, and auction proceeds will support the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, which provides grants to support disability application assistance and programs in the state.
here, where "Butters" is currently leading "Towely"; the auction closes in ten days.
Hmmm...could that be a hint about the official opening day at Casa Bonita? Last December, Parker and Stone promised it would open sometime in May.
So far, the Casa Bonita crew isn't responding to any questions about dates.
But Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera does offer this: “Casa Bonita and the characters in South Park are iconic in Colorado. This license plate auction pays tribute to that legacy while providing continued transformative support to non-profit organizations helping make sure Coloradans with disabilities can thrive."