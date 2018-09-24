 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Quarterback Case Keenum and head coach Vance Joseph are both under fire following yesterday's terrible loss in Baltimore.EXPAND
Quarterback Case Keenum and head coach Vance Joseph are both under fire following yesterday's terrible loss in Baltimore.
YouTube file photo/YouTube file photo

Broncos Twitter Debate: Case Keenum Sucks v. Fire Vance Joseph

Michael Roberts | September 24, 2018 | 7:47am
AA

The Denver Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on September 23 was the squad's first defeat of the season. Yet the desultory manner in which this particular egg was laid caused many Broncos fans on Twitter to hammer the panic button, calling for quarterback Case Keenum to be replaced, head coach Vance Joseph to be fired, or both.

The reaction was understandable. Denver was given a gift at the outset of the game via a blocked punt and an instant Royce Freeman touchdown, and managed an impressive touchdown drive shortly thereafter that was capped by an exhilarating Emmanuel Sanders end-around. But from there on out, the offense was mainly marked by ineptitude. Keenum tossed yet another interception, his gag-worthy fifth of the 2018 campaign (versus just three touchdown passes), and seemed to get worse as the pressure rose. Every time he absolutely needed to make a play, he didn't.

Related Stories

Granted, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's play-calling was frequently uninspired, resulting in a slew of three-and-outs that left the defense on the field for far too long — among last year's major problems. But that still doesn't excuse the squad's inability to consistently pressure Ravens signal-caller Joe Flacco or adequately guard receivers. In particular, Denver doesn't seem to know how to shut down tight ends, and opponents realize it. Expect a lot more ugliness as a result.

Such breakdowns have led to more fingers of blame being pointed in the direction of Joseph, whose seat is already warm thanks to the Broncos' putrid 5-11 record last season. No surprise, then, that there's a change.org petition calling for his ouster.

Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about Keenum and Joseph — and be sure to keep your eye out for a request that Tim Tebow save the day. If Broncos loyalists are getting nostalgic for the Chosen One already, you know things have gotten bad.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

From the change.org post (which has been lightly edited):

Fire Vance Joseph!!!!!!!!!

Vance Joseph is the current Head Coach for the Denver Broncos. It is his second year as a head coach as he is a former defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Now let's get down to business. We all remember Joseph's first year as head coach last year. He led the Broncos to an atrocious 5-11 record with 8 straight losses. Now here is what I believe most people don't know. 2017 was the Broncos first season to lose 8 consecutive games since 1967 in which they lost 9 games and finished 3-11. Had Vance Joseph lost one more game he would have repeated history from 51 years ago in the worst possible way.

Now let's talk about the 2010 season for a second and Josh McDaniels. Oh yeah that just makes your skin crawl, doesn't it? The 2010 season is the year all Bronco fans want to forget. But let's talk about it. Josh McDaniels got fired and kicked out the door mid season after taking this team to an embarrassing 3-9 record and Denver finished their abysmal season 4-12. So with all this said, Denver fans have to be confused about how Vance Joseph still has a job after the 2017 season and is in his second year as head coach. Granted both years he took Denver 2-0 to start the season, but it all went downhill from there.

This year Denver started 2-0 but both wins were ugly and dangerously close. They just suffered their first loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Had Denver not made that field goal with 6 seconds on the clock to steal the win from the Oakland Raiders in week 2, Denver right now would be 1-2 instead of 2-1. Think about that for a second. Now let's talk about the roster. The team has been beefed up on all sides of the ball during the off season, offense, defense and special teams. However the defense is lacking secondary depth. But this team, all in all, has the talent to make the playoffs and possibly if coached properly. Joseph just doesn't have the brains to lead this team to the Superbowl.

He lacks energy in the locker room and looks like a deer in headlights on the sidelines The bottom line is, Joseph lost this team last year, and it's a matter of time before he losses it again this year. It is very obvious Denver fans are fed up with him and want him gone as they have continuously voiced their displeasure with him. As to why John Elway didn't fire him after last season, we will never know. This guy needs to go. He's not the guy that can live up to the Broncos coaching expectations. Let's not forget he's the reason Wade Phillips is in L.A. with the Rams right now instead of Denver. The combination between Vance Joseph and Joe Woods is weak. The Broncos are going nowhere but down with him coaching this three-time Superbowl Championship team. Time to get Vance Joseph out of Denver!!!!

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >