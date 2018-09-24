Broncos Twitter Debate: Case Keenum Sucks v. Fire Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on September 23 was the squad's first defeat of the season. Yet the desultory manner in which this particular egg was laid caused many Broncos fans on Twitter to hammer the panic button, calling for quarterback Case Keenum to be replaced, head coach Vance Joseph to be fired, or both.

The reaction was understandable. Denver was given a gift at the outset of the game via a blocked punt and an instant Royce Freeman touchdown, and managed an impressive touchdown drive shortly thereafter that was capped by an exhilarating Emmanuel Sanders end-around. But from there on out, the offense was mainly marked by ineptitude. Keenum tossed yet another interception, his gag-worthy fifth of the 2018 campaign (versus just three touchdown passes), and seemed to get worse as the pressure rose. Every time he absolutely needed to make a play, he didn't.

Granted, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's play-calling was frequently uninspired, resulting in a slew of three-and-outs that left the defense on the field for far too long — among last year's major problems. But that still doesn't excuse the squad's inability to consistently pressure Ravens signal-caller Joe Flacco or adequately guard receivers. In particular, Denver doesn't seem to know how to shut down tight ends, and opponents realize it. Expect a lot more ugliness as a result.