Broncos Twitter Debate: Case Keenum Sucks v. Fire Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on September 23 was the squad's first defeat of the season. Yet the desultory manner in which this particular egg was laid caused many Broncos fans on Twitter to hammer the panic button, calling for quarterback Case Keenum to be replaced, head coach Vance Joseph to be fired, or both.
The reaction was understandable. Denver was given a gift at the outset of the game via a blocked punt and an instant Royce Freeman touchdown, and managed an impressive touchdown drive shortly thereafter that was capped by an exhilarating Emmanuel Sanders end-around. But from there on out, the offense was mainly marked by ineptitude. Keenum tossed yet another interception, his gag-worthy fifth of the 2018 campaign (versus just three touchdown passes), and seemed to get worse as the pressure rose. Every time he absolutely needed to make a play, he didn't.
Granted, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's play-calling was frequently uninspired, resulting in a slew of three-and-outs that left the defense on the field for far too long — among last year's major problems. But that still doesn't excuse the squad's inability to consistently pressure Ravens signal-caller Joe Flacco or adequately guard receivers. In particular, Denver doesn't seem to know how to shut down tight ends, and opponents realize it. Expect a lot more ugliness as a result.
Such breakdowns have led to more fingers of blame being pointed in the direction of Joseph, whose seat is already warm thanks to the Broncos' putrid 5-11 record last season. No surprise, then, that there's a change.org petition calling for his ouster.
Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about Keenum and Joseph — and be sure to keep your eye out for a request that Tim Tebow save the day. If Broncos loyalists are getting nostalgic for the Chosen One already, you know things have gotten bad.
#KeenumSucks more than a adult entertainer— Glenn Herbert (@glennherbert504) September 24, 2018
So what happens next year when Keenum still sucks and denver is picking top 10, with his $18 mill salary nnthe books for another year? No one is gonna bite on that contract unless they osweiler it.— treize khushrenada (@projectksl) September 24, 2018
Fire Vance Joseph and Start Kelly! Joseph challenge an 8 yard completion and wanting to challenge a spot is just bad coaching!— Beau05 (@bigbeau05) September 23, 2018
Keenum is a journeyman who had a decent, not a great, year last year with Minn. For anyone to expect him to become a top 15 QB is delusional. Is this what Denver will accept for next 2 years? #KeenumSucks— Stephen K (@StopHatingX) September 24, 2018
You should feel horrible because you're on the Denver Broncos. Vance Joseph is a joke case keenum was traded for a reason because he sucks Thomas couldn't catch a cold. The fans chant incomplete like a bunch of inexperienced morons that wish they were in a sports town. Lmao— John Lindsay (@JohnLin67064486) September 23, 2018
If Vance Joseph doesn’t have a winning season at the end of this season, I hope John Elway does fire him this time, it’s getting frustrating to see a good team lose because a head coach can’t lead them.— Ricardo Vargas (@Richie_Vargas17) September 23, 2018
Case Keenum sucks. Put in Chad.— Hudsonhawk (@Hudsonhawk18) September 23, 2018
14 points in the first quarter and then nothing, Broncos you suck, Keenum you don't impress me, see you next week and don't suck!— Mike Manko (@mikemanko) September 23, 2018
I look forward to the end of the Broncos season already, because we will fire Vance Joseph, and I will see if I have moved up on the season ticket wait list from 63,000.— Chase Mueller (@CHA5Ewatmatters) September 23, 2018
Some thoughts:— Leedle Lee (@LegoLee329) September 23, 2018
Coaching sucks
Keenum doesn’t look like the guy
Rookie running backs are keeping our offense afloat
Special teams is the only consistent facet of the game for us
Keenum sucks. Broncos have no discipline, shown by all of their penalties and no clear leadership on this team. The 2 run plays inside the 10 yard line? Wtf was that? Time for some changes.— Matt Thompson (@cupchamps2001) September 23, 2018
Fire Vance Joseph— ScottFordJr. (@HTracking) September 23, 2018
Let Gary Step in and coach season
Make Case back up
Start Kelly
COVER A MOTHER F*CKING TE IN THE SEEMS!!!
Case Keenum sucks donkey balls— Jonathan zajack (@therealjonnyz) September 23, 2018
@johnelway needs to fire Vance Joseph!! Another mistake— frank8826 (@frank8826) September 23, 2018
case keenum sucks so bad— lexey (@lexeyhxoxo) September 23, 2018
Yeah because the whole defense sucked ass they couldn’t cover , pressure the Qb . It’s like this every game and only going to get worse. And Keenum sucks balls , can’t throw the ball farther than 15 yards . And Vance Joseph needs to be fired— Terry Webster (@WebsterTerry) September 23, 2018
Justin Simmons is the next rahim Moore roby always gets burnt we still can’t get any interior pressure Marshall sucks Todd davis is trash chris Harris is not elite anymore joe woods should be a defensive coordinator for high school Vance Joseph is .Von miller is the only g one— z (@zwebbyexclusive) September 23, 2018
I’m officially on the “fire Vance Joseph” team. Team is too talented for this ineptitude.— J. Perez (@J_perez_510) September 24, 2018
Bench/trade Keenum— David Austin (@Duh_Viddles) September 23, 2018
Fire Vance Joseph
Tell Demaryius Thomas to lose the butterfingers or cut his ass too.
Shit while we're at it call Tebow up, he can't do any worse than Keenum https://t.co/cQCUBSIGn5
NFL: Fire Vance Joseph!!!!!!!!! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/uiOSYi3Yj9 via @Change— Ryan Sellman (@RLSellman) September 23, 2018
From the change.org post (which has been lightly edited):
Fire Vance Joseph!!!!!!!!!
Vance Joseph is the current Head Coach for the Denver Broncos. It is his second year as a head coach as he is a former defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Now let's get down to business. We all remember Joseph's first year as head coach last year. He led the Broncos to an atrocious 5-11 record with 8 straight losses. Now here is what I believe most people don't know. 2017 was the Broncos first season to lose 8 consecutive games since 1967 in which they lost 9 games and finished 3-11. Had Vance Joseph lost one more game he would have repeated history from 51 years ago in the worst possible way.
Now let's talk about the 2010 season for a second and Josh McDaniels. Oh yeah that just makes your skin crawl, doesn't it? The 2010 season is the year all Bronco fans want to forget. But let's talk about it. Josh McDaniels got fired and kicked out the door mid season after taking this team to an embarrassing 3-9 record and Denver finished their abysmal season 4-12. So with all this said, Denver fans have to be confused about how Vance Joseph still has a job after the 2017 season and is in his second year as head coach. Granted both years he took Denver 2-0 to start the season, but it all went downhill from there.
This year Denver started 2-0 but both wins were ugly and dangerously close. They just suffered their first loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Had Denver not made that field goal with 6 seconds on the clock to steal the win from the Oakland Raiders in week 2, Denver right now would be 1-2 instead of 2-1. Think about that for a second. Now let's talk about the roster. The team has been beefed up on all sides of the ball during the off season, offense, defense and special teams. However the defense is lacking secondary depth. But this team, all in all, has the talent to make the playoffs and possibly if coached properly. Joseph just doesn't have the brains to lead this team to the Superbowl.
He lacks energy in the locker room and looks like a deer in headlights on the sidelines The bottom line is, Joseph lost this team last year, and it's a matter of time before he losses it again this year. It is very obvious Denver fans are fed up with him and want him gone as they have continuously voiced their displeasure with him. As to why John Elway didn't fire him after last season, we will never know. This guy needs to go. He's not the guy that can live up to the Broncos coaching expectations. Let's not forget he's the reason Wade Phillips is in L.A. with the Rams right now instead of Denver. The combination between Vance Joseph and Joe Woods is weak. The Broncos are going nowhere but down with him coaching this three-time Superbowl Championship team. Time to get Vance Joseph out of Denver!!!!
