 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Charlie the orange tabby cat.EXPAND
Charlie the orange tabby cat.
Courtesy of Denver Department of Public Health and Environment

Orange Tabby Cat "Brutally Killed" In Lowry, Animal Protection Searching for Witnesses

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | June 7, 2019 | 4:03pm
AA

A one-year-old orange tabby cat named Charlie was "brutally killed" overnight in Verbena Park, three blocks south of East Colfax Avenue, according to Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment. Denver Animal Protection is searching for witnesses and asking for neighbors to review their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious.

"There's a clear link between animal abuse and elder abuse, child abuse and domestic violence. We want to make sure this doesn't elevate, and that anybody that's committing these types of acts, we want to find these people," said Jenna Humphreys, a Denver Animal Protection officer, at a press conference today, June 7.

Charlie's owner, Terri Kimrey, adopted Charlie about nine months ago. "I'm speechless. It really hasn't hit what's happened."

Related Stories

Kimrey, who spoke at the press conference, lives a block from the park. This morning she noticed Charlie, who was an indoor/outdoor cat, wasn't in for breakfast. She then got a knock on the door from Humphreys, who asked if Charlie was her cat. "I regret to inform you that he is no longer with us," Humphreys told her. "He's been killed."

Terri Kimrey adopted Charlie nine months ago.EXPAND
Terri Kimrey adopted Charlie nine months ago.
KDVR

Humphreys then declined to show Kimrey the cat because "she didn't want me to have that image in my head as the last thing I saw of my cat. So I'm guessing it was pretty bad."

The 911 caller found Charlie at about 5 a.m. and decided to call police because of the gruesome scene. Humphreys also noted that there were rocks covered in blood and fur nearby Charlie that may have been used in the attack.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Environment says that police and animal protection officers who arrived at the scene were "shaken up" after what they saw there.

If the person responsible for Charlie's killing murdered him with intent, he or she could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony charge, according to Humphreys. Once Denver Animal Protection finishes its investigation, it will give its findings to the Denver Police Department.

For Kimrey's part, she says her house won't be the same. "He was the first kitten that I had. He would love to cuddle and sleep at my feet. So tonight's going to be different than before. He will be missed."

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should call Sergeant Avery Borden at 720-337-1797.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >