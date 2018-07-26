Are Little Creatures in Cat Poop Controlling Our Minds?

People often joke that cats control humans: They eat the food we provide for them, sleep in the beds we give them, play with us only when it suits them. No one has ever joked about a cat-poop parasite controlling humans, but that's because it’s no laughing matter.

A newly released study by the University of Colorado Boulder points to toxoplasma gondii, a cat-borne parasite, as potentially being responsible for increased entrepreneurial spirit and risky behavior in business decision-making.

The study, a joint project of scientists and business professors that tested the saliva of nearly 1,700 subjects, found that toxoplasma gondii-positive individuals were “1.8 times more likely to have started their own business.” This observation fits with a phenomenon seen around the globe, as national statistics from 42 countries showed that toxoplasma gondii infection “prevalences proved to be a consistent, positive predictor of entrepreneurial activity.”