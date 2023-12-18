Racism v. Professionalism: Demotion of "Rude" Chicano Studies Chair at MSU Denver Sparks Debate

"It goes without saying that this behavior is inappropriate for anyone working at MSU Denver, much less an academic leader and department chair," Masserini wrote to Nieto. "I simply cannot have members of CLAS leadership behaving in such a manner as you displayed on November 8. Due to this, I am removing you as chair."



Nieto could not reached for comment.

click to enlarge Adriana Nieto was the chair of the Department of Chicano Studies at Metropolitan State University for four years before she was removed because of a fiery incident in November. Bennito L. Kelty

Lopez goes further and says that he and other Latino students "are constantly being paraded about like decorative beasts, meant to validate MSU's status as a Hispanic Serving Institution." The HSI designation, he adds, covers up that "the Chicana/o/e Studies Department is experiencing a sort of academic apartheid."







Pointing to the HSI designation, Woo calls Nieto's demotion "especially troubling because our university's mission as an HSI is to broaden the education access to the Hispanic community."“If they really want to be a Hispanic-serving institution — that actually serves Hispanics — they really need to genuinely come to the table,” Ramirez adds. “This is indicative of a much bigger systemic problem at MSU, where the voices of the people of color, especially women of color, have not been taken seriously.”