 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A memorial placed on the lawn of the Watts family home after the news broke.
A memorial placed on the lawn of the Watts family home after the news broke.
newschannel5.com screen capture

Chris Watts Murder House Sale Delayed Again: Last Chance for Auction?

Michael Roberts | March 9, 2020 | 7:01am
AA

Will the home where Chris Watts killed his pregnant wife, Shanann, in August 2018 before taking the lives of Celeste and Bella, their two young daughters, ever be sold? That's becoming less and less clear. The auction of the residence, first announced in early 2019, has been pushed back again, and the new date, set for mid-April, may well be the last chance for the transaction as currently configured to take place under state law.

Although the auction of the property at 2825 Saratoga Trail in Frederick was originally supposed to take place last April 17, a postponement moved it to July 17. The house didn't land on the block then, either, but a slew of articles and reports marking the passage of a year since the tragedy announced a third date, September 18.

That turned out to be wishful thinking, as predicted by attorney Jessica Hale, whose law firm, McCarthy Holthus, LLP, represents the seller, JPMorgan Chase Bank. "Unfortunately, we cannot provide any detail as to why the sale has been postponed," Hale wrote in an August email. "I predict the sale will not be taking place 9/18/2019."

Related Stories

She was right. Despite all those references to September 18, the website of Weld County Public Trustee Susie Velasquez listed the date as January 8, 2020 — which came and went without any action. The auction was rescheduled for February 12, shortly after the debut of Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, a Lifetime movie about the tragedy, which essentially blamed Shanann for her own slaying; she peddled weight-loss pills and patches that were portrayed as changing Chris from a doting husband into a homicidal sociopath.

February 12 proved to be a false promise, too. The Weld County Public Trustee page about the Saratoga structure now boasts an auction date of April 15.

Neither Hale nor any other McCarthy Holthus, LLP, representative has responded to our questions about whether a sale is actually apt to happen. But Velasquez suggests that additional postponements probably won't be allowed.

"Pursuant to [state statute] C.R.S. 38-38-109(1), no sale shall be continued to a date later than twelve months from the originally designated date...with certain exceptions," she notes. "The original sale date was 4/17/2019. Consequently, the latest possible sale date is 4/17/2020. However, this office holds sales once a week on Wednesdays, so the latest date that it could be continued is 4/15/2020."

Velasquez confirms that "in most cases, this office is not provided a reason for the continuance," then notes that "it is not uncommon for foreclosures to be continued past the twelve months. Most common is when a homeowner files for bankruptcy. Sale dates can be continued past the twelve months because of bankruptcy, court order, etc."

Bankruptcy won't come into play in regard to the house; Watts is in prison, but the property is owned by the bank. So without future legal action, this house will remain on hold.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >