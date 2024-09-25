Neighbors Worry City Park West Rezoning Proposal Creates Another Boring Building

“It’s the same development plan over and over and over again on every lot. ...

Susan Abbott has lived near 1709 Williams for almost twenty years. She sees the current rezoning and redevelopment proposal as a chance to push back against what she sees as a problem with Denver's approach to growth: Those who live and work in changing neighborhoods aren’t often given a say in how they develop over time.



“Most taxpayers and citizens feel very disempowered,” Abbott says. "Our little corner is a microcosm of, ‘Can't we do better?’”

The building’s current zoning restricts mixed-use possibilities and building height, but the proposed zoning change would allow mixed-use development and a height of up to three stories.

click to enlarge The Weathervane Cafe is surrounded by the proposed redevelopment site. Catie Cheshire



"This particular building is a cool building,” Dalton says of the 1709 Williams property. “It has historically been rented out to small businesses. It has room for four small businesses.”



There is currently just one business still operating in the building: a skin-care salon.



Dalton wishes someone would purchase and restore the structure instead of building a generic office or apartment building. Plus, demolition and construction could impact her business. Weathervane is almost entirely encompassed by the site that could be rezoned, which wraps around to the rear of the coffee shop’s building. According to a site plan submitted to the city, the proposed development might place garages behind Weathervane and build office space about five feet away from the east side of the cafe.

click to enlarge A draft idea of what the development might look like, but the plan could change. Courtesy Michael McAtee