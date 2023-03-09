Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Colorado History

Park Place: Here's the Dirt on How Civic Center Came to Be

March 9, 2023 5:01AM

Karl Christian Krumpholz
Once again, intrepid cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz has ventured out onto the streets and traveled deep into the history books to create a portrait of a local landmark.

This time, it's Denver's Civic Center Park.
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
click to enlarge
Karl Christian Krumpholz
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation