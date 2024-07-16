 Coloradan Ingrid Andress Going to Rehab After Botched National Anthem | Westword
Highlands Ranch Grad Ingrid Andress Says She's Heading to Rehab After Botched National Anthem

Andress's performance at the MLB Home Run Derby was not a hit.
July 16, 2024
Ingrid Andress grew up in the Denver area before being nominated for four Grammy Awards.
Ingrid Andress grew up in the Denver area before being nominated for four Grammy Awards. Ingrid Andress on Facebook
The internet exploded with chatter yesterday, July 15, after a poor rendition of the national anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby by country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress.

Andress grew up in Highlands Ranch and graduated from Rock Canyon High School before going on to be a four-time Grammy-nominated artist. Her songs "More Hearts Than Mine" and "Wishful Drinking" both charted in the Billboard Hot 100. She's also credited for co-writing "Boys" with Charli XCX.

But those credentials weren't exactly validated in Arlington, Texas, before the annual Home Run Derby, where her off-key performance was compared to other famous anthem fails such as Fergie's (the singer, not the royal, in 2018) and Roseanne Barr's (1990), which both trended on Twitter.

Barr also lived in Colorado for a time before her notoriously awful rendition of the anthem, which ended in a crotch grab — a move she has consistently defended.

That's not the case for Andress, however. She posted on her social media accounts on July 15 that it was "not me last night" and that she'll be reaching out for help with her sobriety.

"I'm not going to bullshit y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress wrote. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. ... I'll let ya'll know how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

In a changing of the tides from the previous night, many wished Andress well on her journey, praising her for the courage to admit she needs help.

Andress did not reply to an Instagram DM asking for comment.

She was set to release a new song called "Colorado 9" about State Highway 9, on July 24 — the same day she is scheduled to play a show at Globe Hall in Denver, which is still listed on the venue's website. Globe Hall did not return a request for comment about whether the show will be rescheduled or canceled.

In the meantime, here's hoping Andress gets the help she needs.
