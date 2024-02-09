 Do Coloradans Really Think They're Midwestern? The Results Are In | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Do Coloradans Really Think They're Midwestern? The Results Are In

A new poll of 2,000 Coloradans aims to put an end to the debate.
February 9, 2024
Do Coloradans live in the Midwest, the Great Plains or the West?
Do Coloradans live in the Midwest, the Great Plains or the West? Hannah Metzger
Share this:
What region is Colorado located in? It depends on who you ask. At least, that was the conclusion of a survey that threw the state into a full-on identity crisis a few months back.

The October poll asked 11,000 people in 22 states if they live in the Midwest. The results revealed self-proclaimed Midwesterners in every state surveyed, from Pennsylvania in the Northeast to Idaho in the West and Arkansas in the South. But Colorado particularly captured the nation's attention, as 42 percent of the residents of this state said they consider themselves living in the Midwest.

The revelation inspired local and national publications alike to ponder Colorado's regional status. Some condemned Coloradans as geographically challenged, while others questioned whether the state's Census designation as a Western state outranks its stereotypical Midwestern tendencies — like overusing ranch dressing and having an abundance of cows.

The collective confoundment convinced the pollsters to take a closer look. In late January, the Middle West Review journal and Emerson College Polling asked 2,000 Coloradans whether they live in the Midwest, the Great Plains or the West, expanding the sample size and providing more options to choose from. Now, the results are in.

Most Coloradans agree with the state's Census classification: 65.1 percent of respondents say they live in the West, according to the new poll. But 26.2 percent still maintain that Colorado is part of the Midwest and 8.8 percent say they live in the Great Plains.
click to enlarge
Poll results separated by zip code. Data courtesy of Middle West Review and Emerson College Polling.
Hannah Metzger
“These two large-scale surveys demonstrate the strength and persistence of Midwestern identity, and they help us to better see the boundaries of the Midwest,” says Jon Lauck, editor-in-chief of the Middle West Review. “The Western character of Colorado shines through in this new poll, but so does a Midwestern identity in the areas next to Kansas and Nebraska. There is less of a Plains inclination in Colorado than I expected."

Coloradans in the Eastern half of the state, with more flat terrain and open plains, were more likely to identify as Midwestern. But when looking at the results by zip code, the Midwest identity extends even to the furthest West reaches, including Montrose County. Nearly all respondents who say Colorado is in the Great Plains live in the Eastern half of the state, however.

Young people disproportionately call Colorado the Midwest. Of respondents between 25 and 29 years old, 43.8 percent say Colorado is in the Midwest, as do 39.1 percent of respondents aged 18 to 24. Only 11.2 percent of those seventy or older identify as Midwestern.
click to enlarge
Data courtesy of Middle West Review and Emerson College Polling. Poll conducted between January 23 and January 28, 2024.
Hannah Metzger

Perhaps the most damning finding for the Midwest truthers: The more educated they are, the less likely Coloradans are to identify as Midwestern, according to the poll.

While 43.9 percent of respondents whose highest educational achievement is a high school diploma (or less) say Colorado is in the Midwest, the percentage continuously decreases for those with technical certificates, associate degrees and college diplomas. In the most educated group, people with postgraduate degrees, only 13.1 percent say that Colorado is in the Midwest. 
click to enlarge
Data courtesy of Middle West Review and Emerson College Polling. Poll conducted between January 23 and January 28, 2024.
Hannah Metzger
The new poll also reviewed three states that are designated as part of the Midwest by the Census: Missouri, Ohio and South Dakota. Around 90 percent of respondents in Missouri and Ohio call themselves Midwestern, but more than one-third of South Dakotans say their state is in the Great Plains or the West.

At least Colorado isn't the only state with an identity issue. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hannah Metzger is a Staff Writer for Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and The Denver Gazette where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger

Trending

Denver International Airport's New Security System Really Flies!

Travel

Denver International Airport's New Security System Really Flies!

By Katie Calhoun
Lauren Boebert's Restraining Order "Not Enforceable" as Ex-Husband Jayson Skips Court

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Restraining Order "Not Enforceable" as Ex-Husband Jayson Skips Court

By Chris Perez
Donald Trump's Rocky History With Colorado Leads to the U.S. Supreme Court

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Donald Trump's Rocky History With Colorado Leads to the U.S. Supreme Court

By Patricia Calhoun
Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Calls Restraining Order "Cruel and Unfair," Says He Wasn't Served

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Ex-Husband Calls Restraining Order "Cruel and Unfair," Says He Wasn't Served

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation