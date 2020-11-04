Colorado Election Results: Hick, Boebert and Major Race Winners

The November 3, 2020, election in Colorado looked different from the elections that took place in many other states across the nation. While key Republicans held their ground in supposedly competitive races across the country, Colorado Democrats rode yet another substantial blue wave.

There were exceptions, however: Say hello to U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.

The results of Colorado's election aren't yet official, but as of 4:30 a.m. November 4, when the latest update was shared by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, the vast majority of votes are in, with county tallies typically in the 80 to 90 percent range. At that time, 2,953,577 votes had been cast among 3,780,115 active voters, for an astonishing 78.13 percent turnout.

The contest for president in Colorado was no contest: Joe Biden won this state easily, with more than 55 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 41 percent-plus. A bevy of hopefuls divided the remaining crumbs, and despite the importance of the outcome, a degree of joke voting appears to have persisted — unless 6,254 Coloradans were serious about wanting Kanye West to become Commander-in-Chief.

Likewise, former governor John Hickenlooper crushed Republican incumbent Cory Gardner to become Colorado's latest U.S. Senator; the current margin between the two is currently just under 10 percent.

The races for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, meanwhile, generally followed form. The 3rd Congressional District, where Boebert had ousted incumbent Scott Tipton in the primary, has been considered safe GOP territory for at least a decade, and that proved true again despite a fiery campaign by Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.

However, things changed with the University of Colorado Board of Regents, where Democrats will be in the majority after many years of Republican control.

Of the eleven ballot measures considered by voters, ten are leading in the current county, with one outright rejected: Proposition 115, yet another attempt to limit abortions. But Proposition 114, which would allow the reintroduction of gray wolves on public lands, holds such a slender lead that it can't be considered a lock.

Here are the numbers as of 4:30 a.m. for both candidates and the issues (brief descriptions courtesy of Ballotpedia). Click to see results for Colorado state senate and house races.

Presidential Electors

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris — 55.79 percent

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence — 41.76 percent

Don Blankenship/William Mohr — 0.15 percent

Bill Hammons/Eric Bodenstab — 0.08 percent

Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker — 0.25 percent

Blake Huber/Frank Atwood — 0.01 percent

Jo Jorgenson/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen — 1.45 percent

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel — 0.07 percent

Mark Charles/Adrian Wallace — 0.06 percent

Phil Collins/Billy Joe Parker — 0.02 percent

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente/Darcy G. Richardson — 0.02 percent

Dario Hunter/Dawn Neptune Adams — 0.01 percent

Princess Khadijah Maryam Jacob-Fambro/Khadijah Maryam Jacob Sr. — 0.01 percent

Alyson Kennedy/Malcolm Jarrett — 0.01 percent

Joseph Kishore/Norissa Santa Cruz — 0.01 percent

Kyle Kenley Kopitke/Nathan Re Vo Sorenson — 0.02 percent

Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman — 0.03 percent

Joe McHugh/Elizabeth Storm — 0.02 percent

Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard — 0.02 percent

Jordan "Cancer" Scott/Jennifer Tepool — 0.0 percent

Kanye West/Michelle Tidball — 0.21 percent

United States Senator

John W. Hickenlooper — 53.86 percent

Cory Gardner — 44.04 percent

Daniel Doyle — 0.29 percent

Stephan "Seku" Evans — 0.24 percent

Raymond Anthony Doane — 1.57 percent

United States Representative, District 1

Shane Bolling — 22.61 percent

Diana DeGette — 75.12 percent

Paul Noel Fiorino — 0.45 percent

Jan Kok — 0.27 percent

Kyle Furey — 1.56 percent

United States Representative, District 2

Joe Neguse — 61.86 percent

Charlie Winn — 35.26 percent

Thom Atkinson — 2.43 percent

Gary Swing — 0.45 percent

United States Representative, District 3

Lauren Boebert — 51.09 percent

Diane E. Mitsch Bush — 45.66 percent

John Ryan Keil — 2.30 percent

Critter Milton — 0.95 percent

United States Representative, District 4

Ian McCorkle — 37.03 percent

Ken Buck — 59.94 percent

Bruce Griffith — 2.14 percent

Laura Ireland — 0.88 percent

United States Representative, District 5

Doug Lamborn — 57.25 percent

Lillian Freeland — 38.48 percent

Ed Duffett — 2.88 percent

Rebecca Keltie — 0.65 percent

Marcus Allen Murphy — 0.75 percent

United States Representative, District 6

Steve House — 39.67 percent

Jason Crow — 57.66 percent

Jaimie Lynn Kulikowski — 0.78 percent

Norm Olson — 1.88 percent

United States Representative, District 7

Charles "Casper" Stockham — 37.36 percent

Ed Perlmutter — 59.49 percent

David Olszta — 0.52 percent

Ken Biles — 2.63 percent

State Board of Education, District 1

Sydnnia Wulff — 22.55 percent

Lisa Escarcega — 74.57 percent

Zachary Laddison —0.48 percent

Alan Hayman — 2.40 percent

State Board of Education, District 3

Mayling Simpson — 45.30 percent

Joyce Rankin — 54.70 percent

State Board of Education, District 7

Karla Esser —62.31 percent

Nancy Pallozzi — 37.69 percent

Regent of the University of Colorado, District 2

Callie Rennison — 59.94 percent

Dick R. Murphy — 36.24 percent

Christian Vernaza — 3.82 percent

Regent of the University of Colorado, District 6

Richard Murray — 44.24 percent

Ilana Spiegel — 53.72 percent

Christopher E. Otwell — 2.04 percent

Regent of the University of Colorado, District 7

Nolbert Chavez — 100 percent

Amendment B (Constitutional)



Repeals the Gallagher Amendment of 1982, which limited the residential and non-residential property tax assessment rates so that residential property taxes amounted to 45 percent of the total share of state property taxes and non-residential property taxes amounted to 55 percent of the total share of state property taxes,



Yes — 57.47 percent

No — 42.53 percent

Amendment C (Constitutional)



Requires charitable organizations to have existed for three years before obtaining a charitable gaming license instead of five years; allows charitable organizations to hire managers and operators of gaming activities so long as they are not paid more than the minimum wage.

Yes — 51.72 percent

No — 48.28 percent

Amendment 76 (Constitutional)



Amends the Colorado Constitution to state that “only a citizen” of the U.S. who is 18 years old or older can vote in federal, state, and local elections, instead of the existing language that says “every citizen” who is 18 years old can vote.



Yes — 62.65 percent

No — 37.35 percent

Amendment 77 (Constitutional)



Allows voters in Central City, Black Hawk, and Cripple Creek to vote to expand allowed gaming types and bet limits.



Yes — 59.77 percent

No — 40.23 percent

Proposition EE (Statutory)



Increases taxes on tobacco, creates a new tax on nicotine products such as e-cigarettes; dedicates funds to education and health programs.



Yes — 68.08 percent

No — 31.92 percent

Proposition 113 (Statutory)



Adds Colorado to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, awarding Colorado's electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.



Yes — 52.39 percent

No — 47.61 percent

Proposition 114 (Statutory)



Reintroduces gray wolves on public lands.



Yes — 50.17 percent

No — 49.83 percent

Proposition 115 (Statutory)



Prohibits abortion after 22 weeks gestational age.



Yes — 40.93 percent

No — 59.07 percent

Proposition 116 (Statutory)



Decreases the state income tax rate from 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent.

Yes — 56.99 percent

No — 43.01 percent

Proposition 117 (Statutory)



Requires voter approval of new enterprises that are exempt from TABOR if their revenue is greater than $50 million within its first five years.

Yes — 52.28 percent

No — 47.72 percent

Proposition 118 (Statutory)



Establishes a program for paid medical and family leave.



Yes — 57.04 percent

No — 42.95 percent