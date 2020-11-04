Colorado State Senate and House Election Results: Dems Still in Charge

The blue wave that swept over Colorado's federal races and other key contests during the November 3 election extended to the battle for state Senate and House seats.

Going into the balloting, Democrats maintained a 41-24 advantage in the Colorado House, and that appears to be holding based on the latest results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, updated at 4:30 a.m. November 4; they're still considered unofficial, but the vast majority of votes have been counted. The closest competition in that chamber involves Representative Brianna Titone, a Democrat targeted by multiple transphobic attacks during the campaign season. However, she still holds more than a 3 percent lead over her closest challenger, Republican Vicki Pyne.

The Dems' Senate advantage was narrower, 19-16. But it's grown by at least one, thanks to Chris Kolker's victory over Suzanne Staiert in District 27. Moreover, the Dems could conceivably add another seat in District 25, where incumbent Republican Kevin Priola's lead over rival Paula Dickerson is under 1 percent.

Most other races weren't nearly that close. A number of prominent legislators, including representatives Leslie Herod and Dylan Roberts, ran unopposed, while others triumphed with ease; rep Edie Hooton collected 87.10 percent of the vote in District 10.

The bottom line: Democrats will continue to be in charge of Colorado during the challenging period to come.

Here are the latest figures for all of the Colorado Legislature candidates on the ballot:

State Senate

District 4

Jim Smallwood (R) — 61.87 percent

Elissa Flaumenhaft — 35.53 percent

Wayne Harlos — 2.60 percent

District 8

Karl Hanlon — 49.86 percent

Robert Rankin (R) — 50.14 percent

District 10

Larry Liston (R) — 55.72 percent

Randi McCallian — 39.69 percent

Heather Johnson — 4.59 percent

District 12

Bob Gardner (R) — 57.65 percent

Electra Johnson — 39.25 percent

Zechariah Harris — 3.09 percent

District 14

Hans Hochheimer — 32.90 percent

Joann Ginal (D) — 67.10 percent

District 17

Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D) — 70.07 percent

Matthew Menza — 29.93 percent

District 18

Stephen Fenberg (D) — 84.55 percent

Peg Cage — 15.45 percent

District 19

Rachel Zenzinger (D) — 59.21 percent

Lynn Gerber — 40.79 percent

District 21

Dominick Moreno (D) — 64.22 percent

Martin Mendez — 35.78 percent

District 23

Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) — 53.96 percent

Sally Boccella — 46.04 percent

District 25

Kevin Priola (R) — 50.82 percent

Paula Dickerson — 49.18 percent

District 26

Jeff Bridges (D) — 61.35 percent

Bob Roth — 36.32 percent

Marc Solomon — 2.33 percent

District 27

Chris Kolker (D) — 56.18 percent

Suzanne Staiert — 43.82 percent

District 28

Karl Stecher — 37.60 percent

Janet Buckner (D) — 62.40 percent

District 29

Rhonda Fields (D) — 69.31 percent

Michele Poague — 30.69 percent

District 31

Chris Hansen (D) — 79.04 percent

Doug Townsend — 20.96 percent

District 33

James Rashad Coleman (D) — 92.48 percent

Jerry Burton — 7.52 percent

District 35

Cleave Simpson Jr. (R) — 59.98 percent

Carlos Lopez — 40.02 percent

State House

District 1

Susan Lontine (D) — 68.19 percent

Samantha Koch — 31.81 percent

District 2

Alec Garnett (D) — 83.57 percent

Victoria Partridge — 16.43 percent

District 3

Dean Titterington — 37.34 percent

Meg Froelich (D) — 60.07 percent

David Jurist — 2.59 percent

District 4

Grant Price — 15.02 percent

Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D) — 84.98 percent

District 5

Jonathan Woodley — 16.26 percent

Alex Valdez (D) — 82.63 percent

Joe Richardson — 1.11 percent

District 6

Bill McAleb — 22.78 percent

Steven Woodrow (D) — 74.77 percent

Jeffrey Crowe — 2.45 percent

District 7

Jennifer Bacon (D) — 100 percent

District 8

Leslie Herod (D) — 100 percent

District 9

Larry Braig — 24.86 percent

Emily Sirota (D) — 72.79 percent

Wes Pinchot — 2.34 percent

District 10

Edie Hooton (D) — 87.10 percent

Kenneth Stickney — 12.90 percent

District 11

Mark Milliman — 31.08 percent

Karen McCormick (D) — 68.92 percent

District 12

Tracey Bernett (D) — 75.94 percent

Eric Davila — 24.06 percent

District 13

Kevin Sipple — 27.48 percent

Judy Amabile (D) — 69.55 percent

James E. "Jed" Gilman — 2.97 percent

District 14

John Foley — 36.62 percent

Shane Sandridge (R) — 60.07 percent

David A. Thompson — 3.31 percent

District 15

John Pyne IV — 37.53 percent

Dave Williams (R) — 58.10 percent

Mike McRedmond — 4.38 percent

District 16

Andres Pico (R) — 54.13 percent

Stephanie Vigil — 42.37 percent

John Hjersman — 3.49 percent

District 17

Thomas Exum Sr. (D) — 58.39 percent

Robert Blancken — 36.94 percent

Susan Quilleash-Nelson — 4.67 percent

District 18

Marc Snyder (D) — 61.57 percent

George Rapko — 35.13 percent

Nathan Foutch — 3.29 percent

District 19

Tim Geitner (R) — 73.54 percent

Joseph Thompson Jr. — 26.46 percent

District 20

Terri Carver (R) — 58.12 percent

Megan Fossinger — 39.41 percent

Judith Darcy — 2.48 percent

District 21

Mary Bradfield (R) — 53.45 percent

Liz Rosenbaum — 42.17 percent

Michael Seebeck — 4.38 percent

District 22

Mary Parker — 45.56 percent

Colin Larson (R) — 51.29 percent

Margot Herzl — 3.16 percent

District 23

Christopher Louis Kennedy (D) — 60.25 percent

Fred Clifford — 34.85 percent

Doug Anderson — 4.90 percent

District 24

Monica Duran (D) — 64.07 percent

Laurel Imer — 35.93 percent

District 25

Lisa Cutter (D) — 52.87 percent

Donald Rosier — 47.13 percent

District 26

Dylan Roberts (D) — 100 percent

District 27

Brianna Titone (D) — 48.75 percent

Vicki Pyne — 45.57 percent

Cory Schaeffer — 5.67 percent

District 28

Kerry Tipper (D) — 57.81 percent

Pedro Roybal — 36.81 percent

Amara Hildebrand — 5.38 percent

District 29

Lindsey Daugherty (D) — 56.19 percent

Vanessa Warren-Demott — 38.31 percent

Ryan Van Gundy — 5.50 percent

District 30

Kerrie Gutierrez — 43.09 percent

Dafna Michaelson Jenet (D) — 56.81 percent

District 31

Yadira Caraveo (D) — 100 percent

District 32

Adrienne Benavidez (D) — 64.39 percent

Anthony Caputo — 29.91 percent

Jason Chapman — 5.69 percent

District 33

Matt Gray (D) — 63.68 percent

Mindy Quiachon — 36.32 percent

District 34

Kyle Mullica (D) — 56.88 percent

Mark Bromley — 38.33 percent

Robert Stutz — 4.78 percent

District 35

Shannon Bird (D) — 63.07 percent

Roger Lehman —36.93 percent

District 36

Dustin Bishop — 38.16 percent

Mike Weissman (D) — 61.84 percent

District 37

Tom Sullivan (D) — 56.46 percent

Caroline Cornell — 43.54 percent

District 38

David Ortiz (D) — 56.36 percent

Richard Champion — 43.64 percent

District 39

Mark Baisley (R) — 62.85 percent

Ian Chapman — 34.18 percent

Bonnie Pyle — 2.97 percent

District 40

Richard Allen Bassett — 36.35 percent

Naquetta Ricks (D) — 59.87 percent

Robert Harrison — 3.78 percent

District 41

Robert Andrews — 33.76 percent

Iman Jodeh (D) — 66.24 percent

District 42

Dominique Jackson (D) — 100 percent

District 43

Kevin Van Winkle (R) — 52.50 percent

Jennifer Mitkowski — 47.50 percent

District 44

Kyra Storojev — 42.23 percent

Kim Ransom (R) — 54.91 percent

Brian Meyer — 2.85 percent

District 45

Patrick Neville (R) — 59.75 percent

Katie Barrett — 37.45 percent

Caryn Ann Harlos — 2.81 percent

District 46

Daneya Esgar (D) — 54.78 percent

Jonathan Amble — 41.87 percent

John Pickerill — 3.36 percent

District 47

Stephanie Luck (R) — 53.72 percent

Bri Buentello — 46.28 percent

District 48

Tonya Van Beber (R) — 65.91 percent

Holly Herson — 34.09 percent

District 49

Yara Zokaie — 39.71 percent

Michael Lynch (R) — 60.29 percent

District 50

Mary Young (D) — 62.42 percent

Sean Short — 37.58 percent

District 51

Hugh McKean (R) — 100 percent

District 52

Donna Walter — 35.81 percent

Cathy Kipp (D) — 64.18 percent

District 53

Jennifer Arndt (D) — 75.88 percent

Adam Shuknecht — 24.12 percent

District 54

Matt Soper (R) — 74.15 percent

AliceMarie Slaven-Emond — 25.85 percent

District 55

Janice Rich (R) — 63.90 percent

Scott Beilfuss — 32.82 percent

Sierra Garcia — 3.27 percent

District 56

Rod Bockenfeld (R) — 56.79 percent

Maria-Vittoria Carminati — 39.33 percent

Kevin Gulbranson — 3.89 percent

District 57

Perry Will (R) — 63.38 percent

Colin Wilhelm — 36.62 percent

District 58

Seth Cagin — 35.09 percent

Marc Catlin (R) — 64.91 percent

District 59

Marilyn Harris — 44.63 percent

Barbara Hall McLachlan (D) — 55.37 percent

District 60

Ron Hanks (R) — 62.42 percent

Lori Boydston — 37.58 percent

District 61

Julie McCluskie (D) — 60.46 percent

Kim McGahey — 39.54 percent

District 62

Donald Valdez (D) — 57.89 percent

Logan Taggart — 42.11 percent

District 63

Dan Woog (R) — 59.02 percent

Geneiveve Schneider — 36.70 percent

Joe Johnson — 4.29 percent

District 64

Dean Ormiston — 27.55 percent

Richard Holtorf (R) — 72.45 percent

District 65

Rod Pelton (R) — 100 percent