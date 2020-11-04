 
4
| Election |

Colorado State Senate and House Election Results: Dems Still in Charge

Michael Roberts | November 4, 2020 | 7:44am
Representative Leslie Herod, center, was unopposed, while Senator Kevin Priola and Representative Brianna Titone found themselves in close contests.EXPAND
Representative Leslie Herod, center, was unopposed, while Senator Kevin Priola and Representative Brianna Titone found themselves in close contests.
leg.colorado.gov/Courtesy of Leslie Herod/Courtesy of Brianna Titone
AA

The blue wave that swept over Colorado's federal races and other key contests during the November 3 election extended to the battle for state Senate and House seats.

Going into the balloting, Democrats maintained a 41-24 advantage in the Colorado House, and that appears to be holding based on the latest results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, updated at 4:30 a.m. November 4; they're still considered unofficial, but the vast majority of votes have been counted. The closest competition in that chamber involves Representative Brianna Titone, a Democrat targeted by multiple transphobic attacks during the campaign season. However, she still holds more than a 3 percent lead over her closest challenger, Republican Vicki Pyne.

The Dems' Senate advantage was narrower, 19-16. But it's grown by at least one, thanks to Chris Kolker's victory over Suzanne Staiert in District 27. Moreover, the Dems could conceivably add another seat in District 25, where incumbent Republican Kevin Priola's lead over rival Paula Dickerson is under 1 percent.

Most other races weren't nearly that close. A number of prominent legislators, including representatives Leslie Herod and Dylan Roberts, ran unopposed, while others triumphed with ease; rep Edie Hooton collected 87.10 percent of the vote in District 10.

The bottom line: Democrats will continue to be in charge of Colorado during the challenging period to come.

Here are the latest figures for all of the Colorado Legislature candidates on the ballot:

State Senate

District 4

Jim Smallwood (R) — 61.87 percent
Elissa Flaumenhaft — 35.53 percent
Wayne Harlos — 2.60 percent

District 8

Karl Hanlon — 49.86 percent
Robert Rankin (R) — 50.14 percent

District 10

Larry Liston (R) — 55.72 percent
Randi McCallian — 39.69 percent
Heather Johnson — 4.59 percent

District 12

Bob Gardner (R) — 57.65 percent
Electra Johnson — 39.25 percent
Zechariah Harris — 3.09 percent

District 14

Hans Hochheimer — 32.90 percent
Joann Ginal (D) — 67.10 percent

District 17

Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D) — 70.07 percent
Matthew Menza — 29.93 percent

District 18

Stephen Fenberg (D) — 84.55 percent
Peg Cage — 15.45 percent

District 19

Rachel Zenzinger (D) — 59.21 percent
Lynn Gerber — 40.79 percent

District 21

Dominick Moreno (D) — 64.22 percent
Martin Mendez — 35.78 percent

District 23

Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) — 53.96 percent
Sally Boccella — 46.04 percent

District 25

Kevin Priola (R) — 50.82 percent
Paula Dickerson — 49.18 percent

District 26

Jeff Bridges (D) — 61.35 percent
Bob Roth — 36.32 percent
Marc Solomon — 2.33 percent

District 27

Chris Kolker (D) — 56.18 percent
Suzanne Staiert — 43.82 percent

District 28

Karl Stecher — 37.60 percent
Janet Buckner (D) — 62.40 percent

District 29

Rhonda Fields (D) — 69.31 percent
Michele Poague — 30.69 percent

District 31

Chris Hansen (D) — 79.04 percent
Doug Townsend — 20.96 percent

District 33

James Rashad Coleman (D) — 92.48 percent
Jerry Burton — 7.52 percent

District 35

Cleave Simpson Jr. (R) — 59.98 percent
Carlos Lopez — 40.02 percent

State House

District 1

Susan Lontine (D) — 68.19 percent
Samantha Koch — 31.81 percent

District 2

Alec Garnett (D) — 83.57 percent
Victoria Partridge — 16.43 percent

District 3

Dean Titterington — 37.34 percent
Meg Froelich (D) — 60.07 percent
David Jurist — 2.59 percent

District 4

Grant Price — 15.02 percent
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D) — 84.98 percent

District 5

Jonathan Woodley — 16.26 percent
Alex Valdez (D) — 82.63 percent
Joe Richardson — 1.11 percent

District 6

Bill McAleb — 22.78 percent
Steven Woodrow (D) — 74.77 percent
Jeffrey Crowe — 2.45 percent

District 7

Jennifer Bacon (D) — 100 percent

District 8

Leslie Herod (D) — 100 percent

District 9

Larry Braig — 24.86 percent
Emily Sirota (D) — 72.79 percent
Wes Pinchot — 2.34 percent

District 10

Edie Hooton (D) — 87.10 percent
Kenneth Stickney — 12.90 percent

District 11

Mark Milliman — 31.08 percent
Karen McCormick (D) — 68.92 percent

District 12

Tracey Bernett (D) — 75.94 percent
Eric Davila — 24.06 percent

District 13

Kevin Sipple — 27.48 percent
Judy Amabile (D) — 69.55 percent
James E. "Jed" Gilman — 2.97 percent

District 14

John Foley — 36.62 percent
Shane Sandridge (R) — 60.07 percent
David A. Thompson — 3.31 percent

District 15

John Pyne IV — 37.53 percent
Dave Williams (R) — 58.10 percent
Mike McRedmond — 4.38 percent

District 16

Andres Pico (R) — 54.13 percent
Stephanie Vigil — 42.37 percent
John Hjersman — 3.49 percent

District 17

Thomas Exum Sr. (D) — 58.39 percent
Robert Blancken — 36.94 percent
Susan Quilleash-Nelson — 4.67 percent

District 18

Marc Snyder (D) — 61.57 percent
George Rapko — 35.13 percent
Nathan Foutch — 3.29 percent

District 19

Tim Geitner (R) — 73.54 percent
Joseph Thompson Jr. — 26.46 percent

District 20

Terri Carver (R) — 58.12 percent
Megan Fossinger — 39.41 percent
Judith Darcy — 2.48 percent

District 21

Mary Bradfield (R) — 53.45 percent
Liz Rosenbaum — 42.17 percent
Michael Seebeck — 4.38 percent

District 22

Mary Parker — 45.56 percent
Colin Larson (R) — 51.29 percent
Margot Herzl — 3.16 percent

District 23

Christopher Louis Kennedy (D) — 60.25 percent
Fred Clifford — 34.85 percent
Doug Anderson — 4.90 percent

District 24

Monica Duran (D) — 64.07 percent
Laurel Imer — 35.93 percent

District 25

Lisa Cutter (D) — 52.87 percent
Donald Rosier — 47.13 percent

District 26

Dylan Roberts (D) — 100 percent

District 27

Brianna Titone (D) — 48.75 percent
Vicki Pyne — 45.57 percent
Cory Schaeffer — 5.67 percent

District 28

Kerry Tipper (D) — 57.81 percent
Pedro Roybal — 36.81 percent
Amara Hildebrand — 5.38 percent

District 29

Lindsey Daugherty (D) — 56.19 percent
Vanessa Warren-Demott — 38.31 percent
Ryan Van Gundy — 5.50 percent

District 30

Kerrie Gutierrez — 43.09 percent
Dafna Michaelson Jenet (D) — 56.81 percent

District 31

Yadira Caraveo (D) — 100 percent

District 32

Adrienne Benavidez (D) — 64.39 percent
Anthony Caputo — 29.91 percent
Jason Chapman — 5.69 percent

District 33

Matt Gray (D) — 63.68 percent
Mindy Quiachon — 36.32 percent

District 34

Kyle Mullica (D) — 56.88 percent
Mark Bromley — 38.33 percent
Robert Stutz — 4.78 percent

District 35

Shannon Bird (D) — 63.07 percent
Roger Lehman —36.93 percent

District 36

Dustin Bishop — 38.16 percent
Mike Weissman (D) — 61.84 percent

District 37

Tom Sullivan (D) — 56.46 percent
Caroline Cornell — 43.54 percent

District 38

David Ortiz (D) — 56.36 percent
Richard Champion — 43.64 percent

District 39

Mark Baisley (R) — 62.85 percent
Ian Chapman — 34.18 percent
Bonnie Pyle — 2.97 percent

District 40

Richard Allen Bassett — 36.35 percent
Naquetta Ricks (D) — 59.87 percent
Robert Harrison — 3.78 percent

District 41

Robert Andrews — 33.76 percent
Iman Jodeh (D) — 66.24 percent

District 42

Dominique Jackson (D) — 100 percent

District 43

Kevin Van Winkle (R) — 52.50 percent
Jennifer Mitkowski — 47.50 percent

District 44

Kyra Storojev — 42.23 percent
Kim Ransom (R) — 54.91 percent
Brian Meyer — 2.85 percent

District 45

Patrick Neville (R) — 59.75 percent
Katie Barrett — 37.45 percent
Caryn Ann Harlos — 2.81 percent

District 46

Daneya Esgar (D) — 54.78 percent
Jonathan Amble — 41.87 percent
John Pickerill — 3.36 percent

District 47

Stephanie Luck (R) — 53.72 percent
Bri Buentello — 46.28 percent

District 48

Tonya Van Beber (R) — 65.91 percent
Holly Herson — 34.09 percent

District 49

Yara Zokaie — 39.71 percent
Michael Lynch (R) — 60.29 percent

District 50

Mary Young (D) — 62.42 percent
Sean Short — 37.58 percent

District 51

Hugh McKean (R) — 100 percent

District 52

Donna Walter — 35.81 percent
Cathy Kipp (D) — 64.18 percent

District 53

Jennifer Arndt (D) — 75.88 percent
Adam Shuknecht — 24.12 percent

District 54

Matt Soper (R) — 74.15 percent
AliceMarie Slaven-Emond — 25.85 percent

District 55

Janice Rich (R) — 63.90 percent
Scott Beilfuss — 32.82 percent
Sierra Garcia — 3.27 percent

District 56

Rod Bockenfeld (R) — 56.79 percent
Maria-Vittoria Carminati — 39.33 percent
Kevin Gulbranson — 3.89 percent

District 57

Perry Will (R) — 63.38 percent
Colin Wilhelm — 36.62 percent

District 58

Seth Cagin — 35.09 percent
Marc Catlin (R) — 64.91 percent

District 59

Marilyn Harris — 44.63 percent
Barbara Hall McLachlan (D) — 55.37 percent

District 60

Ron Hanks (R) — 62.42 percent
Lori Boydston — 37.58 percent

District 61

Julie McCluskie (D) — 60.46 percent
Kim McGahey — 39.54 percent

District 62

Donald Valdez (D) — 57.89 percent
Logan Taggart — 42.11 percent

District 63

Dan Woog (R) — 59.02 percent
Geneiveve Schneider — 36.70 percent
Joe Johnson — 4.29 percent

District 64

Dean Ormiston — 27.55 percent
Richard Holtorf (R) — 72.45 percent

District 65

Rod Pelton (R) — 100 percent

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

