Colorado State Senate and House Election Results: Dems Still in Charge

The blue wave that swept over Colorado's federal races and other key contests during the November 3 election extended to the battle for state Senate and House seats.
Going into the balloting, Democrats maintained a 41-24 advantage in the Colorado House, and that appears to be holding based on the latest results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, updated at 4:30 a.m. November 4; they're still considered unofficial, but the vast majority of votes have been counted. The closest competition in that chamber involves Representative Brianna Titone, a Democrat targeted by multiple transphobic attacks during the campaign season. However, she still holds more than a 3 percent lead over her closest challenger, Republican Vicki Pyne.
The Dems' Senate advantage was narrower, 19-16. But it's grown by at least one, thanks to Chris Kolker's victory over Suzanne Staiert in District 27. Moreover, the Dems could conceivably add another seat in District 25, where incumbent Republican Kevin Priola's lead over rival Paula Dickerson is under 1 percent.
Most other races weren't nearly that close. A number of prominent legislators, including representatives Leslie Herod and Dylan Roberts, ran unopposed, while others triumphed with ease; rep Edie Hooton collected 87.10 percent of the vote in District 10.
The bottom line: Democrats will continue to be in charge of Colorado during the challenging period to come.
Here are the latest figures for all of the Colorado Legislature candidates on the ballot:
State Senate
District 4
Jim Smallwood (R) — 61.87 percent
Elissa Flaumenhaft — 35.53 percent
Wayne Harlos — 2.60 percent
District 8
Karl Hanlon — 49.86 percent
Robert Rankin (R) — 50.14 percent
District 10
Larry Liston (R) — 55.72 percent
Randi McCallian — 39.69 percent
Heather Johnson — 4.59 percent
District 12
Bob Gardner (R) — 57.65 percent
Electra Johnson — 39.25 percent
Zechariah Harris — 3.09 percent
District 14
Hans Hochheimer — 32.90 percent
Joann Ginal (D) — 67.10 percent
District 17
Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D) — 70.07 percent
Matthew Menza — 29.93 percent
District 18
Stephen Fenberg (D) — 84.55 percent
Peg Cage — 15.45 percent
District 19
Rachel Zenzinger (D) — 59.21 percent
Lynn Gerber — 40.79 percent
District 21
Dominick Moreno (D) — 64.22 percent
Martin Mendez — 35.78 percent
District 23
Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) — 53.96 percent
Sally Boccella — 46.04 percent
District 25
Kevin Priola (R) — 50.82 percent
Paula Dickerson — 49.18 percent
District 26
Jeff Bridges (D) — 61.35 percent
Bob Roth — 36.32 percent
Marc Solomon — 2.33 percent
District 27
Chris Kolker (D) — 56.18 percent
Suzanne Staiert — 43.82 percent
District 28
Karl Stecher — 37.60 percent
Janet Buckner (D) — 62.40 percent
District 29
Rhonda Fields (D) — 69.31 percent
Michele Poague — 30.69 percent
District 31
Chris Hansen (D) — 79.04 percent
Doug Townsend — 20.96 percent
District 33
James Rashad Coleman (D) — 92.48 percent
Jerry Burton — 7.52 percent
District 35
Cleave Simpson Jr. (R) — 59.98 percent
Carlos Lopez — 40.02 percent
State House
District 1
Susan Lontine (D) — 68.19 percent
Samantha Koch — 31.81 percent
District 2
Alec Garnett (D) — 83.57 percent
Victoria Partridge — 16.43 percent
District 3
Dean Titterington — 37.34 percent
Meg Froelich (D) — 60.07 percent
David Jurist — 2.59 percent
District 4
Grant Price — 15.02 percent
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D) — 84.98 percent
District 5
Jonathan Woodley — 16.26 percent
Alex Valdez (D) — 82.63 percent
Joe Richardson — 1.11 percent
District 6
Bill McAleb — 22.78 percent
Steven Woodrow (D) — 74.77 percent
Jeffrey Crowe — 2.45 percent
District 7
Jennifer Bacon (D) — 100 percent
District 8
Leslie Herod (D) — 100 percent
District 9
Larry Braig — 24.86 percent
Emily Sirota (D) — 72.79 percent
Wes Pinchot — 2.34 percent
District 10
Edie Hooton (D) — 87.10 percent
Kenneth Stickney — 12.90 percent
District 11
Mark Milliman — 31.08 percent
Karen McCormick (D) — 68.92 percent
District 12
Tracey Bernett (D) — 75.94 percent
Eric Davila — 24.06 percent
District 13
Kevin Sipple — 27.48 percent
Judy Amabile (D) — 69.55 percent
James E. "Jed" Gilman — 2.97 percent
District 14
John Foley — 36.62 percent
Shane Sandridge (R) — 60.07 percent
David A. Thompson — 3.31 percent
District 15
John Pyne IV — 37.53 percent
Dave Williams (R) — 58.10 percent
Mike McRedmond — 4.38 percent
District 16
Andres Pico (R) — 54.13 percent
Stephanie Vigil — 42.37 percent
John Hjersman — 3.49 percent
District 17
Thomas Exum Sr. (D) — 58.39 percent
Robert Blancken — 36.94 percent
Susan Quilleash-Nelson — 4.67 percent
District 18
Marc Snyder (D) — 61.57 percent
George Rapko — 35.13 percent
Nathan Foutch — 3.29 percent
District 19
Tim Geitner (R) — 73.54 percent
Joseph Thompson Jr. — 26.46 percent
District 20
Terri Carver (R) — 58.12 percent
Megan Fossinger — 39.41 percent
Judith Darcy — 2.48 percent
District 21
Mary Bradfield (R) — 53.45 percent
Liz Rosenbaum — 42.17 percent
Michael Seebeck — 4.38 percent
District 22
Mary Parker — 45.56 percent
Colin Larson (R) — 51.29 percent
Margot Herzl — 3.16 percent
District 23
Christopher Louis Kennedy (D) — 60.25 percent
Fred Clifford — 34.85 percent
Doug Anderson — 4.90 percent
District 24
Monica Duran (D) — 64.07 percent
Laurel Imer — 35.93 percent
District 25
Lisa Cutter (D) — 52.87 percent
Donald Rosier — 47.13 percent
District 26
Dylan Roberts (D) — 100 percent
District 27
Brianna Titone (D) — 48.75 percent
Vicki Pyne — 45.57 percent
Cory Schaeffer — 5.67 percent
District 28
Kerry Tipper (D) — 57.81 percent
Pedro Roybal — 36.81 percent
Amara Hildebrand — 5.38 percent
District 29
Lindsey Daugherty (D) — 56.19 percent
Vanessa Warren-Demott — 38.31 percent
Ryan Van Gundy — 5.50 percent
District 30
Kerrie Gutierrez — 43.09 percent
Dafna Michaelson Jenet (D) — 56.81 percent
District 31
Yadira Caraveo (D) — 100 percent
District 32
Adrienne Benavidez (D) — 64.39 percent
Anthony Caputo — 29.91 percent
Jason Chapman — 5.69 percent
District 33
Matt Gray (D) — 63.68 percent
Mindy Quiachon — 36.32 percent
District 34
Kyle Mullica (D) — 56.88 percent
Mark Bromley — 38.33 percent
Robert Stutz — 4.78 percent
District 35
Shannon Bird (D) — 63.07 percent
Roger Lehman —36.93 percent
District 36
Dustin Bishop — 38.16 percent
Mike Weissman (D) — 61.84 percent
District 37
Tom Sullivan (D) — 56.46 percent
Caroline Cornell — 43.54 percent
District 38
David Ortiz (D) — 56.36 percent
Richard Champion — 43.64 percent
District 39
Mark Baisley (R) — 62.85 percent
Ian Chapman — 34.18 percent
Bonnie Pyle — 2.97 percent
District 40
Richard Allen Bassett — 36.35 percent
Naquetta Ricks (D) — 59.87 percent
Robert Harrison — 3.78 percent
District 41
Robert Andrews — 33.76 percent
Iman Jodeh (D) — 66.24 percent
District 42
Dominique Jackson (D) — 100 percent
District 43
Kevin Van Winkle (R) — 52.50 percent
Jennifer Mitkowski — 47.50 percent
District 44
Kyra Storojev — 42.23 percent
Kim Ransom (R) — 54.91 percent
Brian Meyer — 2.85 percent
District 45
Patrick Neville (R) — 59.75 percent
Katie Barrett — 37.45 percent
Caryn Ann Harlos — 2.81 percent
District 46
Daneya Esgar (D) — 54.78 percent
Jonathan Amble — 41.87 percent
John Pickerill — 3.36 percent
District 47
Stephanie Luck (R) — 53.72 percent
Bri Buentello — 46.28 percent
District 48
Tonya Van Beber (R) — 65.91 percent
Holly Herson — 34.09 percent
District 49
Yara Zokaie — 39.71 percent
Michael Lynch (R) — 60.29 percent
District 50
Mary Young (D) — 62.42 percent
Sean Short — 37.58 percent
District 51
Hugh McKean (R) — 100 percent
District 52
Donna Walter — 35.81 percent
Cathy Kipp (D) — 64.18 percent
District 53
Jennifer Arndt (D) — 75.88 percent
Adam Shuknecht — 24.12 percent
District 54
Matt Soper (R) — 74.15 percent
AliceMarie Slaven-Emond — 25.85 percent
District 55
Janice Rich (R) — 63.90 percent
Scott Beilfuss — 32.82 percent
Sierra Garcia — 3.27 percent
District 56
Rod Bockenfeld (R) — 56.79 percent
Maria-Vittoria Carminati — 39.33 percent
Kevin Gulbranson — 3.89 percent
District 57
Perry Will (R) — 63.38 percent
Colin Wilhelm — 36.62 percent
District 58
Seth Cagin — 35.09 percent
Marc Catlin (R) — 64.91 percent
District 59
Marilyn Harris — 44.63 percent
Barbara Hall McLachlan (D) — 55.37 percent
District 60
Ron Hanks (R) — 62.42 percent
Lori Boydston — 37.58 percent
District 61
Julie McCluskie (D) — 60.46 percent
Kim McGahey — 39.54 percent
District 62
Donald Valdez (D) — 57.89 percent
Logan Taggart — 42.11 percent
District 63
Dan Woog (R) — 59.02 percent
Geneiveve Schneider — 36.70 percent
Joe Johnson — 4.29 percent
District 64
Dean Ormiston — 27.55 percent
Richard Holtorf (R) — 72.45 percent
District 65
Rod Pelton (R) — 100 percent
