Colorado and Masterpiece Cakeshop Agree to Stop Suing Each Other

Jack Phillips might be the most famous baker in these here United States, but not because of what rises in his oven. The owner of Lakewood's Masterpiece Cakeshop has been in and out of courthouses since at least 2012, fighting for his right to discriminate against certain customers whose lifestyles don't jibe with his Christian beliefs.

The case that made him a hero for the religious right ended last year — sort of — when the U.S. Supreme Court declared that Colorado's Civil Rights Commission hadn't been entirely neutral when it sided with Charlie Craig and David Mullins, a gay couple that sued Phillips after he refused to bake them a wedding cake. By the end of last year, Phillips was in court again over a similar case, in which Denver attorney Autumn Scardina alleged he wouldn't bake her a cake to celebrate her gender-affirmation surgery. The Civil Rights Commission took up the case, and Phillips lawyered up.

Armed with counsel from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative nonprofit law firm, Phillips took the State of Colorado to court for supposedly punishing him for again citing religious beliefs when denying a customer.