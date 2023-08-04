Colorado and Slovenia Celebrate Partnership With Trips to Cabela's, Walmart and Outlet Mall

click to enlarge The historic Argo gold mine in Idaho Springs. Carol M. Highsmith, 1946 / Library of Congress



The partnership was "instrumental in developing capabilities and achieving interoperability between the two militaries and thus within the Alliance," says Šarec's spokesperson. "Over the years, cooperation has shifted to specific areas of strategic importance to us, including military exercises and training, military mountaineering and mountain warfare, military aviation, nuclear, radiological, chemical and biological defense, protection and rescue, and, in recent years, cyber security and defense."



The anniversary trip also included a visit to the Colorado National Guard headquarters in Centennial and a dinner with Governor Jared Polis.

After the tour, everyone panned for gold. "They really loved the gold panning," Harmon says. "But here's the thing I found interesting: The defense minister is, like,good at gold panning. I didn't ask him if he had ever done it before, but he sure had the technique down pretty darn good."Harmon says he was also impressed by the kinds of questions Šarec asked during the tour — specifically about the chemicals used during the gold-refining process."I even learned something from their questions," Harmon says. "One of them asked how many people worked at that massive Argo mill. And since most of it was automated, there was only about a half a dozen people on a given shift. Now, I would have thought a hundred or something [people worked there] for a place that big. I live eight houses away from [the Argo], and I had always been under the impression that there was a massive number of people. So had they not asked that question, I still would have never known that."The spokesperson for Šarec says the minister "enjoyed the tour of the mine."Colorado and Slovenia commenced their military partnership on July 14, 1993. According to Brock — who served as a Bilateral Affairs Officer for the Colorado National Guard in the U.S. embassy in Slovenia between 2009 and 2011, which is why he was asked to help facilitate the thirtieth-anniversary trip — the pact came after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Slovenia and Colorado joining forces after Yugoslavia split up.