Colorado Avs' Game Two Dominance Has Fans on Twitter Thinking Stanley Cup Sweep

Go Avs!!! Oh how I’d love a sweep!!!! — Kim (@Kimmamaof2) June 19, 2022

The Avs might fuck around and sweep the Lightning — Antonio (@AntonioDuman) June 19, 2022

Go AVs! I see a sweep coming! — Cal Mendelsohn (@CalMendelsohn) June 19, 2022

Of course a KC Chiefs fan would say that. Denver is the city of champions right now. Avs are about to sweep the shit out of the Lightning, DU hockey won the NCAA championship, and the Colorado Mammoth won the NLL championship. Up next, broncos kicking the shit out of the chiefs — Harrison McKittrick (@HarryMcKittrick) June 19, 2022

lol avs are gonna sweep the stanley — Shogun Hikari (@Shogun_Hikari) June 19, 2022

Also, I obviously would love the Avs to sweep the stupid Lightning (yes, I am still salty about the Tavares goal that wasn't counted!) but if they could lose one game so there's a Game 5 on a day where I as a European hockey fan can watch it? That would be amazing, thanks! — Jools but, like, secret (@ButJools) June 19, 2022

Nope another shutout, hate saying this but Avs look like they might just sweep this series. — Susan White (@stammewhite) June 19, 2022

Can’t sit here and tell you it’s gonna be a sweep, but dammit if it doesn’t look like the Avs are the dominant team. Sheesh. — Benjamin Davila (@Saginaw_Ben_G) June 19, 2022

Need new Avs threads. Used to have a Forsberg jersey but donated it some years back. Didn’t want to jinx the winning streak by buying new gear. But still a fan all the way!! Guess I’ll have to wait until they sweep the Lightning. — Sarah Adams (@Sarah_Adams2001) June 19, 2022

They rocked em!!! We might be seeing a clean sweep! Go Avs! — latenightrenders (@latenightrender) June 19, 2022

The Avs are about to sweep the Lightning and complete one of the best postseason runs of all time by going 16-2. And the blues would’ve beat ‘em if Binner doesn’t get hurt, absolute travesty — Stewart Stephens (@stewystephens) June 19, 2022

Good run @TBLightning lol ..please dont let the avs sweep you too. — BlaKKouT (@xXBlaKKouTXx1) June 19, 2022

Game three is going to be huge! HUGE!!! If the #GoAvsGo can come out w/ a win or 3-4, or 2-3 loss the series mo should stay w/ the Avs. If they win game 3 it could be a series sweep https://t.co/psLgYarZjr pic.twitter.com/kvLQCZA1n1 — Rich Valdez (@Richard_V) June 19, 2022

Okay, Avs! Let’s get the sweep in Tampa Bay!! — Becky G (@beckyg504) June 19, 2022

AVS SWEEP — Alex Hernandez (@AHern0309) June 19, 2022

If the avs sweep do you guys think the parade could be on Friday? Asking for a friend — Playoff Kyle (@MileHighKyle27) June 19, 2022

Yeah but consider, super bowl is one game, SCF is at least four



If the avs sweep then we're really talking full dominance...



But this as a single game yeah! It was over from the get! And I loved every second of it!#goavsgo — Clinton Mitchell (@GeoLevCEO) June 19, 2022