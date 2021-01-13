Capitol Staffers in Their Twenties Vaccinated While Teachers Wait

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Teachers were among the essential workers who were supposed to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations about now — until Governor Jared Polis prioritized residents seventy and above, pushing inoculations for educators and others to March at the earliest.

But there are exceptions to the rule. The hundred Colorado lawmakers gathering for the 2021 session, which gets under way today, January 13, have been approved for immediate vaccination, too, no matter their age. And Westword has learned that access to vaccines extends to Capitol staffers — clerks, aides, secretaries and the like, the majority of whom don't have contact with the general public. Moreover, many in this group are in their early twenties, a demographic whose fatality rate for the novel coronavirus is around .01 percent, Polis noted at a January 12 press conference.

That press conference focused on vaccinations, but neither Polis nor three health-care leaders who joined him mentioned inoculations for lawmakers or their staff; their focus was riveted on the seventy-and-up crowd, which accounts for 78 percent of COVID-19 fatalities in Colorado to date. But gubernatorial spokesperson Conor Cahill defends pushing legislators and their assistants to the front of the line.

"The legislature is very much a part of our COVID response, and the legislature’s ability to safely conduct the legislative session as soon as possible is necessary to our state’s successful COVID response and recovery," Cahill explains. "The United States Congress in Washington, D.C., was similarly offered the vaccine. Furthermore, in addition to being essential to the state’s COVID response, Dr. [Robert] Redfield, the director of the CDC, instructed the country's governors on December 22 to ensure continuity of state government in their vaccine planning. Following that instruction, many governors, including Governor Polis, adjusted their vaccine plans to do so."

Adds Cahill: "We cannot speak to which individuals at the legislature have gotten access to the vaccine, as the list of individuals was determined by bipartisan legislative leadership and organized by their nonpartisan staff."

Westword reached out to multiple members of the Capitol's legislative staff to ask how many employees beyond the 35 state senators and 65 state representatives are eligible to receive vaccines. Estimates one: "Dozens and dozens."

The line in front of teachers just got longer.