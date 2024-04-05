 State of Colorado Could Own the Stanley Hotel and Horror Movie Museum | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

State Entity Could Own the Stanley Hotel and Future Horror Movie Museum

Plans to sell the iconic Estes Park hotel to an Arizona nonprofit fell through, but a state entity could purchase the property if lawmakers agree on funding.
April 5, 2024
The Stanley's canceled sale isn't a nightmare scenario, according to its owner.
The Stanley's canceled sale isn't a nightmare scenario, according to its owner. Katrina Leibee
Share this:
After a deal to sell the legendary Stanley Hotel in Estes Park to an Arizona nonprofit fell through, the Colorado Education and Cultural Facilities Authority (CECFA) has stepped in to make the sale a reality.

John Cullen founded the Grand Heritage Hotel Group, which manages or owns over twenty luxury hotels and resorts around the world, including the Stanley, which he bought out of bankruptcy court for $3.14 million in 1995. He runs his international company from his home less than a five-minute drive from the hotel and told Westword in February that he wants to sell the hotel to a nonprofit to preserve its legacy.

That nonprofit was originally Community Finance Corporation, based in Arizona, and the plan was for CFC to purchase the hotel using bonds issued by CECFA. Founded in 1981, CECFA was established by the state legislature to “provide affordable capital financing for colleges and universities,” according to its website.

The organization's reach has since expanded to museums, sports facilities, schools and performance spaces. It has issued over $7.6 billion in state bonds but has never owned any of the facilities it has worked with before.

But, according to executive director Mark Heller, CECFA will be a natural fit for the Stanley.

“CECFA is already a strong partner in the proposed financing of the Stanley Film Center,” he says in a statement. “Becoming the owner of the property builds on the many other contributions from the state for this project.”

Up to $450 million in bonds could be issued by CECFA for the project. It plans to create a subsidiary through which it will be the borrower of the bonds and eventually own the Stanley outright.

However, the organization will need the state legislature to expand its role, as well.

“By expanding CECFA’s permitted operational activities, the proposed legislation will enable the organization to engage in a wider range of community revitalization projects,” Heller says. “That’s a win for the Colorado communities that will benefit from its important work.”

The bonds would fund the purchase of the Stanley and the Fall River Village Resort in Estes Park, which is also owned by Grand Heritage. Additionally, the bonds would contribute $54 million to the Stanley Film Center. Heller says CECFA plans to speak about the proposal with legislators, who wrap up the 2024 session on May 8, and is "targeting late spring or early summer for closing."

Horror Movie Museum and Film Center

Cullen has been developing the plans for the nearly 70,000-square-foot film center since 2015. It will honor the Stanley’s connection to Stephen King, who based his book The Shining on his experiences at the reportedly haunted hotel. There will be a 10,000-square-foot exhibit space dedicated to horror-movie history curated by horror-movie production giant Blumhouse, known for movies like the Halloween reboots, The Purge, M3GAN and Get Out.

The door-splitting ax Jack Nicholson used in The Shining before his iconic “Here’s Johnny!” moment has already been donated to the project, and Cullen says artifacts from Get Out may be coming, too.

The Stanley Film Center will also have a 1,200-person concert hall, an auditorium and an event center. It was approved for state funding back in 2015 under Colorado’s Regional Tourism Act, which aims to attract out-of-state visitors. It originally received $12 million but struggled to raise additional capital, which stalled plans. But now the state has updated the project’s financing structure and will contribute $46 million.

Under the state's timeline, the Stanley Film Center must be completed by November 2025.

“The vision for the property, including an exciting new partnership with Blumhouse, has incredible potential to attract new, out-of-state visitors to Estes Park and Colorado, and strengthen CECFA’s ability to support educational and cultural facilities across the state,” Heller says.

Cullen told Westword that he wants to convert the Stanley to a nonprofit model to get the film center finished, and to complete his vision for the hotel by redoing the lobby and adding 58 guest rooms.

Plus, he wants the Stanley to be his lasting gift to Colorado, so CECFA may prove an even better fit than CFC.

“The idea that I can now donate it to the State of Colorado this way to preserve not only the legacy of what I've done, but preserve the Stanley itself — I can't imagine what I would feel if we did anything else,” Cullen said in February. “Selling it to some rich person that screws it up would be a terrible waste of my 28 years and money.”

Now it’s up to state lawmakers to get the deal done.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
As the Rockies Start Slow, Coors Field Still Shines. Here's How the Stadium Got Here.

Colorado Rockies

As the Rockies Start Slow, Coors Field Still Shines. Here's How the Stadium Got Here.

By Catie Cheshire
Denver Closes Two More Migrant Shelters This Week

Immigration

Denver Closes Two More Migrant Shelters This Week

By Bennito L. Kelty
Denver Police, Dream Center Tackling Ogden Crime with "Holistic" Patrols

Crime

Denver Police, Dream Center Tackling Ogden Crime with "Holistic" Patrols

By Chris Perez
Details on Lauren Boebert's Health Scare and How It Affects Her Campaign

Lauren Boebert

Details on Lauren Boebert's Health Scare and How It Affects Her Campaign

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation