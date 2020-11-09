COVID-19 in Colorado Getting Out of Control, New Data Shows

The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the COVID-19 crisis depicts a rapidly deteriorating situation in the state, with hospitalizations topping 1,100 for the first time, daily cases regularly soaring over the 3,000 mark, and a positivity rate more than double the level established as a warning sign by the World Health Organization.

The CDPHE figures were updated at 4 p.m. on November 8. Here are the stats in major categories compared to those from November 1:



130,984 cases (up 21,074 from November 1)

10,107 hospitalized (up 1,018 from November 1)

64 counties (unchanged from November 1)

2,394 deaths among cases (up 106 from November 1)

2,168 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 63 from November 1)

1,408 outbreaks (up 192 from November 1)

Some additional takeaways:

• The increase of 21,000-plus new cases in a week is unprecedented.

• A hospitalization jump of more than 1,000 in seven days has never been recorded before, either.

• Despite therapeutics that have improved enormously since this past spring, weekly deaths from and with COVID-19 are at a point not seen in months.

• The pace of outbreaks doesn't appear to be slowing. Note that 197 new outbreaks were identified in a record-shattering November 4 report from the CDPHE.

The all-time daily case-count high of 3,291 was recorded on November 4, and the cases counted over the next two days were nearly as stratospheric before November 7, which experienced the typical weekend dip. Even so, the totals recorded over the ten-day span recapped below are five-to-six times higher than they were just a month earlier; on October 4, the number of new cases reported was just 532.



November 7 — 2,766

November 6 — 3,235

November 5 — 3,256

November 4 — 3,291

November 3 — 2,866

November 2 — 2,515

November 1 — 2,336

October 31 — 2,586

October 30 — 2,756

October 29 — 2,394

The positivity rate for Colorado — defined Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins as "the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100 percent"— is experiencing the same sort of pressure. The WHO considers any rate over 5 percent per 100,000 people to be a red line — and this state's is now at 12.11 percent. The outpatient syndromic visits for COVID-19 of 17.37 percent per 100,000 people over the previous week is even more worrisome.

Hospitalization data offers no relief. The state exceeded 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time on November 5, and it continues to push in the wrong direction. On November 8, patients admitted for the novel coronavirus reached 1,134 — the most since 1,217, on April 17. But this last comparison is a bit misleading: On April 17, only 878 of the 1,217 patients had a confirmed case of COVID-19, as compared to 1,023 on November 8. Meanwhile, the average of new hospital admissions by day has gone from 99 to 133.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Here are the metrics over the last ten days:



Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19 November 8, 2020

1,134 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

1,023 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

111 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 7, 2020

1,087 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

981 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

106 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 6, 2020

1,041 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

936 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

105 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 5, 2020

1,016 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

894 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

122 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 4, 2020

970 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

847 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

123 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 3, 2020

925 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

814 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

111 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 2, 2020

858 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

755 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

103 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation November 1, 2020

788 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

686 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

102 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation October 31, 2020

788 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

687 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

101 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation October 30, 2020

781 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

663 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

118 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date November 7, 2020

129 patients admitted to the hospital

133 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital November 6, 2020

154 patients admitted to the hospital

134 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital November 5, 2020

147 patients admitted to the hospital

127 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital November 4, 2020

132 patients admitted to the hospital

122 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital November 3, 2020

141 patients admitted to the hospital

121 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital November 2, 2020

145 patients admitted to the hospital

112 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital November 1, 2020

82 patients admitted to the hospital

101 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital October 31, 2020

138 patients admitted to the hospital

100 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital October 30, 2020

107 patients admitted to the hospital

96 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital October 29, 2020

112 patients admitted to the hospital

92 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

Municipalities across Colorado have taken actions just shy of stay-at-home orders in an effort to bend the epidemiological curve back in a more positive direction, as exemplified by Denver's Home by 10 order.

But harsher tactics could come soon, since COVID-19 in Colorado appears to be spiraling out of control.