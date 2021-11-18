How Many People Caught COVID by Going to This Colorado Bar

For example, the newly identified outbreak at the Denver Athletic Club involves three attendees (as well as four staff cases); an outbreak at the Colorado Bar and Grill, located in the tiny Routt County town of Oak Creek, lists twelve attendee and three staff cases.
Both of those outbreaks are included in the 124 new or tweaked entries on the CDPHE's November 17 survey. That's up from 105 on November 10, and the highest weekly total in months — since 134 listed on May 12. And this week's number might have been twice as large if the department hadn't changed its rules. Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The department's latest roundup spotlights 724 outbreaks under active investigation — a substantial leap from the 649 listed in our look at stats from November 10. Of the new outbreaks, a stunning seventy sites have experienced at least one previous outbreak.
Once again, the health-care category leads the latest outbreaks pack, with 46 sites, eight more than on November 10 — and 41 specialize in senior care. The most tragic example: The Retreat at Harbor Cove, an assisted-living community in Mesa County, has suffered 24 resident cases, eleven staff cases and seven resident deaths since an outbreak was confirmed.
K-12 schools aren't far behind on the outbreaks count. And the 41 institutions on this week's list — compared with thirty on November 10 — don't count spread at twelve child-care centers, double last week's amount, and a huge spike at Colorado College, which has four staff cases and 112 attendee cases.
Additional outbreaks of note: a hockey tournament in Aspen (nine attendee cases), a Fort Collins marijuana dispensary (five staff cases), the town hall in the City of Fountain (eight staff cases) and a casino in Gilpin County (21 staff cases).
Here are the 124 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 17 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Abbey Road Assisted Living — Ulster (23R558), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
2. American Academy — Motsenbocker: November 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2021, 11 attendee cases
3. Applewood Our House Assisted Living, Inc. (23D173): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases
4. Aspen Hockey Tournament, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Pitkin County, 11/11/2021, 9 attendee cases
5. Atria Westminster (23B428), Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 11/12/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
6. Aurora Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
7. Aurora Expeditionary Learning Academy (AXL): November 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
8. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (020399): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases
9. Bally's Black Hawk Casino, Gilpin County, 11/15/2021, 21 staff cases
10. Bear Creek High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
11. Ben Franklin Academy: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2021, 15 attendee cases
12. Bookcliff Manor Assisted Living (231118): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/9/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
13. Boone Guest Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Pueblo County, 11/16/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
14. Cache La Poudre Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
15. Cadence Academy — Columbine: November 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
16. Caley Ridge Assisted Living (230487): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
17. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 11/16/2021, 34 staff cases
18. Centennial Correctional Facility: November 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/12/2021, 2 resident cases, 12 staff cases
19. City of Fountain City Hall, Municipal/Local Government, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 8 staff cases
20. Collinwood Assisted Living (2303UO): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases
21. Colorado Bar and Grill, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Routt County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
22. Colorado College: November 2021, College/University, El Paso County, 11/2/2021, 4 staff cases, 112 attendee cases
23. Colorado PERA, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/12/2021, 5 staff cases
24. Colorado State Penitentiary: November 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/8/2021, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases
25. Columbian Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
26. Columbine High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 10 attendee cases
27. Community Intersections — Colorado Springs, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 11/2/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
28. Compositive Primary, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
29. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (23A843): November 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Douglas County, 11/8/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
30. Cottonwood Rehab and Extended Care (02E994): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 11/15/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
31. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases
32. Denver Athletic Club, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
33. Doral Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
34. Dottie's Daycare, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
35. East High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
36. Elevation Care and Rehabilitation Center (020431): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
37. Fading West Development, Construction Company/Contractor/Manufacturing, Chaffee County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases
38. Faith Lutheran Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/15/2021, 6 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
39. Falcon Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center (020586): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 3 staff cases
40. Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, LLC. — Kuner Feedlot, Agriculture, Weld County, 11/10/2021, 6 staff cases
41. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
42. Fruitvale Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 10 attendee cases
43. Gateway Residential Services: November 2021, Correctional, Residential Child Care Center, Delta County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
44. Grand Junction Regional Center — Meyer North, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases
45. Green Gables Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
46. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 11/16/2021, 3 staff cases
47. Highland Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
48. Highline Academy Southeast, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
49. Hunter's Glen Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2021, 5 attendee cases
50. Inglenook at Brighton (2303GK): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
51. Irving Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
52. Kendrick Lakes Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
53. Lakewood Villa (020443): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
54. Lamar Estates (020201): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Prowers County, 11/11/2021, 2 staff cases
55. Larimer County Jail: October 2021, Jail, Larimer County, 11/16/2021, 22 resident cases, 10 staff cases
56. Larimer County Sheriff Department — Court Division, Law Enforcement, Larimer County, 11/16/2021, 6 staff cases
57. Liberty Point International Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 21 attendee cases
58. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
59. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases
60. Life Care Center of Littleton (0204RB): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
61. Life Care Center of Longmont (020316): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/12/2021, 2 staff cases
62. Lincoln Academy 5th-6th Building, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
63. Lincoln Academy 7th-8th Building: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
64. Littleton Academy Charter School: November 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/16/2021, 5 attendee cases
65. LivWell Enlightened Health Marijuana Dispensary — Fort Collins, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/10/2021, 5 staff cases
66. Lone Tree Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
67. LPR Construction — CU Anschutz Construction Site: October 2021, Construction Site, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 5 staff cases
68. Lyons Sandstone, Quarry and Fabrication Company, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases
69. Madison House Assisted Living (231211): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 11/16/2021, 3 resident cases
70. Merritt Trailers: October 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 11/17/2021, 8 staff cases
71. Monument Assisted Living Care Center LLC (230238), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 3 staff cases
72. North Arvada Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
73. North Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/10/2021, 4 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
74. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases
75. Oberon Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases
76. Optum, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Call Center, El Paso County, 11/15/2021, 7 staff cases
77. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/27/2021, 9 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 3 resident deaths
78. Paragon Learning Center: November 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
79. Parker Core Knowledge Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/17/2021, 7 attendee cases
80. Parkview Orthopedic Hospital Construction Site, Construction Site, Pueblo County, 11/12/2021, 20 staff cases
81. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Archuleta County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases
82. Pioneer Health Care Center (020256): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 11/15/2021, 5 staff cases
83. Porter Adventist Hospital — 5 North, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 11/9/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
84. Primrose School at Reunion: November 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
85. Primrose School of Castle Rock, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/10/2021, 8 attendee cases
86. Pueblo Academy of Arts, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
87. Pueblo Regional Center — House F, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases
88. Pueblo Rescue Mission: October 2021, Homeless Shelter, Pueblo County, 11/12/2021, 10 resident cases
89. Rim Rock Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
90. Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge: November 2021, Municipal/Local Government, Rio Blanco County, 11/10/2021, 7 staff cases
91. Risley International Academy of Innovation, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
92. River Valley Inn (02Z787): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grand County, 11/10/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
93. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Saulsbury (23MA7Q), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
94. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: November 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, La Plata County, 11/15/2021, 18 staff cases
95. Rocky Mountain Christian Academy, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
96. Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/10/2021, 5 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
97. Rose Street Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Moffat County, 11/10/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
98. San Juan Living Center (21141): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 10/18/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases
99. Silver Creek Elementary, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2021, 6 attendee cases
100. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab (020682): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 11/11/2021, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases
101. Slavens K-8 School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
102. South Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/10/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
103. South Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
104. South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation (020416): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases
105. Spring Creek School, LLC, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/10/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
106. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 2 resident cases
107. St. Andrews Village (23G126): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/15/2021, 2 resident cases
108. Stephen's Farm at Adeo Colorado (23A930), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases
109. Strawberry Park Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
110. Sunset Park Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
111. The Goddard School — Thornton: November 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
112. The Harloff Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 11/4/2021, 7 staff cases
113. The Learning Experience — Lafayette: November 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/12/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
114. The Retreat at Harbor Cove (23114D): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 24 resident cases, 11 staff cases, 7 resident deaths
115. The Retreat at Palisade (2311QG): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11 resident cases, 2 staff cases
116. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — Bucking Horse Farm: October 2021, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/11/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
117. The Willows (231128): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases
118. Thunder Mountain Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 11 attendee cases
119. Tollgate Elementary School of Expeditionary Learning, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
120. UPS Distribution Center — Steamboat Springs: November 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Routt County, 11/15/2021, 6 staff cases
121. Vineland Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
122. Walmart #3582: September 2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 13 staff cases, 1 staff death
123. Westlake Care Community (020427): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
124. Young People's Learning Center, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases