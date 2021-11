How Many People Caught COVID by Going to This Colorado Bar

Even during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was relatively rare for individuals to catch the disease merely by going to an outbreak site. But the more virulent Delta variant of the virus is increasing the likelihood of such spread, as documented by the latest outbreaks report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment For example, the newly identified outbreak at the Denver Athletic Club involves three attendees (as well as four staff cases); an outbreak at the Colorado Bar and Grill, located in the tiny Routt County town of Oak Creek, lists twelve attendee and three staff cases.Both of those outbreaks are included in the 124 new or tweaked entries on the CDPHE's November 17 survey . That's up from 105 on November 10, and the highest weekly total in months — since 134 listed on May 12 . And this week's number might have been twice as large if the department hadn't changed its rules. Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.The department's latest roundup spotlights 724 outbreaks under active investigation — a substantial leap from the 649 listed in our look at stats from November 10 . Of the new outbreaks, a stunning seventy sites have experienced at least one previous outbreak.Once again, the health-care category leads the latest outbreaks pack, with 46 sites, eight more than on November 10 — and 41 specialize in senior care. The most tragic example: The Retreat at Harbor Cove, an assisted-living community in Mesa County, has suffered 24 resident cases, eleven staff cases and seven resident deaths since an outbreak was confirmed.K-12 schools aren't far behind on the outbreaks count. And the 41 institutions on this week's list — compared with thirty on November 10 — don't count spread at twelve child-care centers, double last week's amount, and a huge spike at Colorado College, which has four staff cases and 112 attendee cases.Additional outbreaks of note: a hockey tournament in Aspen (nine attendee cases), a Fort Collins marijuana dispensary (five staff cases), the town hall in the City of Fountain (eight staff cases) and a casino in Gilpin County (21 staff cases).Here are the 124 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 17 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. Abbey Road Assisted Living — Ulster (23R558), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case2. American Academy — Motsenbocker: November 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2021, 11 attendee cases3. Applewood Our House Assisted Living, Inc. (23D173): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases4. Aspen Hockey Tournament, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Pitkin County, 11/11/2021, 9 attendee cases5. Atria Westminster (23B428), Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 11/12/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases6. Aurora Academy Charter School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases7. Aurora Expeditionary Learning Academy (AXL): November 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases8. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (020399): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases9. Bally's Black Hawk Casino, Gilpin County, 11/15/2021, 21 staff cases10. Bear Creek High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases11. Ben Franklin Academy: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/17/2021, 15 attendee cases12. Bookcliff Manor Assisted Living (231118): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/9/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case13. Boone Guest Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Pueblo County, 11/16/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases14. Cache La Poudre Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases15. Cadence Academy — Columbine: November 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases16. Caley Ridge Assisted Living (230487): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases17. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 11/16/2021, 34 staff cases18. Centennial Correctional Facility: November 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/12/2021, 2 resident cases, 12 staff cases19. City of Fountain City Hall, Municipal/Local Government, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 8 staff cases20. Collinwood Assisted Living (2303UO): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases21. Colorado Bar and Grill, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Routt County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases22. Colorado College: November 2021, College/University, El Paso County, 11/2/2021, 4 staff cases, 112 attendee cases23. Colorado PERA, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/12/2021, 5 staff cases24. Colorado State Penitentiary: November 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/8/2021, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases25. Columbian Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases26. Columbine High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 10 attendee cases27. Community Intersections — Colorado Springs, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 11/2/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases28. Compositive Primary, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases29. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (23A843): November 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Douglas County, 11/8/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death30. Cottonwood Rehab and Extended Care (02E994): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 11/15/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases31. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases32. Denver Athletic Club, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases33. Doral Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases34. Dottie's Daycare, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases35. East High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases36. Elevation Care and Rehabilitation Center (020431): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases37. Fading West Development, Construction Company/Contractor/Manufacturing, Chaffee County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases38. Faith Lutheran Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/15/2021, 6 staff cases, 5 attendee cases39. Falcon Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center (020586): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 3 staff cases40. Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, LLC. — Kuner Feedlot, Agriculture, Weld County, 11/10/2021, 6 staff cases41. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases42. Fruitvale Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 10 attendee cases43. Gateway Residential Services: November 2021, Correctional, Residential Child Care Center, Delta County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases44. Grand Junction Regional Center — Meyer North, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases45. Green Gables Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/15/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases46. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 11/16/2021, 3 staff cases47. Highland Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases48. Highline Academy Southeast, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases49. Hunter's Glen Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2021, 5 attendee cases50. Inglenook at Brighton (2303GK): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case51. Irving Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases52. Kendrick Lakes Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases53. Lakewood Villa (020443): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases54. Lamar Estates (020201): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Prowers County, 11/11/2021, 2 staff cases55. Larimer County Jail: October 2021, Jail, Larimer County, 11/16/2021, 22 resident cases, 10 staff cases56. Larimer County Sheriff Department — Court Division, Law Enforcement, Larimer County, 11/16/2021, 6 staff cases57. Liberty Point International Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 21 attendee cases58. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases59. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases60. Life Care Center of Littleton (0204RB): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/10/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases61. Life Care Center of Longmont (020316): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/12/2021, 2 staff cases62. Lincoln Academy 5th-6th Building, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases63. Lincoln Academy 7th-8th Building: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases64. Littleton Academy Charter School: November 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/16/2021, 5 attendee cases65. LivWell Enlightened Health Marijuana Dispensary — Fort Collins, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/10/2021, 5 staff cases66. Lone Tree Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/10/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases67. LPR Construction — CU Anschutz Construction Site: October 2021, Construction Site, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 5 staff cases68. Lyons Sandstone, Quarry and Fabrication Company, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases69. Madison House Assisted Living (231211): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 11/16/2021, 3 resident cases70. Merritt Trailers: October 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 11/17/2021, 8 staff cases71. Monument Assisted Living Care Center LLC (230238), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 3 staff cases72. North Arvada Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases73. North Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/10/2021, 4 staff cases, 6 attendee cases74. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases75. Oberon Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases76. Optum, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Call Center, El Paso County, 11/15/2021, 7 staff cases77. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/27/2021, 9 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 3 resident deaths78. Paragon Learning Center: November 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases79. Parker Core Knowledge Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/17/2021, 7 attendee cases80. Parkview Orthopedic Hospital Construction Site, Construction Site, Pueblo County, 11/12/2021, 20 staff cases81. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Archuleta County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases82. Pioneer Health Care Center (020256): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 11/15/2021, 5 staff cases83. Porter Adventist Hospital — 5 North, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 11/9/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases84. Primrose School at Reunion: November 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases85. Primrose School of Castle Rock, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/10/2021, 8 attendee cases86. Pueblo Academy of Arts, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases, 3 attendee cases87. Pueblo Regional Center — House F, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases88. Pueblo Rescue Mission: October 2021, Homeless Shelter, Pueblo County, 11/12/2021, 10 resident cases89. Rim Rock Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases90. Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge: November 2021, Municipal/Local Government, Rio Blanco County, 11/10/2021, 7 staff cases91. Risley International Academy of Innovation, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases92. River Valley Inn (02Z787): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grand County, 11/10/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases93. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Saulsbury (23MA7Q), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case94. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: November 2021, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, La Plata County, 11/15/2021, 18 staff cases95. Rocky Mountain Christian Academy, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases96. Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/10/2021, 5 staff cases, 4 attendee cases97. Rose Street Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Moffat County, 11/10/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case98. San Juan Living Center (21141): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 10/18/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases99. Silver Creek Elementary, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/10/2021, 6 attendee cases100. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab (020682): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 11/11/2021, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases101. Slavens K-8 School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases102. South Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/10/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases103. South Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases104. South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation (020416): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/15/2021, 2 staff cases105. Spring Creek School, LLC, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/10/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases106. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 2 resident cases107. St. Andrews Village (23G126): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/15/2021, 2 resident cases108. Stephen's Farm at Adeo Colorado (23A930), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases109. Strawberry Park Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases110. Sunset Park Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases111. The Goddard School — Thornton: November 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/15/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases112. The Harloff Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 11/4/2021, 7 staff cases113. The Learning Experience — Lafayette: November 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/12/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases114. The Retreat at Harbor Cove (23114D): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 24 resident cases, 11 staff cases, 7 resident deaths115. The Retreat at Palisade (2311QG): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11 resident cases, 2 staff cases116. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — Bucking Horse Farm: October 2021, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/11/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases117. The Willows (231128): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 5 staff cases118. Thunder Mountain Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 11 attendee cases119. Tollgate Elementary School of Expeditionary Learning, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/12/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases120. UPS Distribution Center — Steamboat Springs: November 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Routt County, 11/15/2021, 6 staff cases121. Vineland Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases122. Walmart #3582: September 2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 13 staff cases, 1 staff death123. Westlake Care Community (020427): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases124. Young People's Learning Center, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases