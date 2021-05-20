Kids Are Superspreaders in Latest COVID-19 Outbreaks Update

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

New outbreaks of COVID-19 identified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment fell by 22.4 percent over the past week, with dips of similar or even greater size in almost every category tracked by the state during the pandemic. But there was one demographic group that defied the decline: kids.

Outbreaks associated with children make up well over a third of the latest batch, with most of the spread taking place at K-12 schools, where infections of students, the majority of whom have not been vaccinated, are much more common than those involving staffers.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

On May 12, the CDPHE listed 870 active outbreaks and 4,336 considered resolved, an increase of 134 outbreaks over May 5, when the list was bumped up by 181 new incidents. So the agency's latest report, released late yesterday, May 19, contains positive news: Only 111 new outbreaks were added, for a total of 5,313 (855 active, 4,458 resolved) since the start of the pandemic.

There were 32 new K-12 school outbreaks on the May 19 list — the same number of school outbreaks added the week before. Heritage Christian Academy registered one staff case and nine attendee cases; Bradley International School had five attendee cases, no staff cases; Grand Junction High School and Falcon Bluffs Middle School each tallied seven attendee cases and no staff cases; and Alamosa High School had eleven attendee cases, no staff cases.

Other outbreaks associated with young people? Fresh inquiries are under way at six child-care centers, Pueblo's Youthful Offender System, two school administration facilities, a dorm at the Colorado School of Mines, and what's described as an "adolescent social gathering" in Boulder County, at which five attendees are believed to have caught the novel coronavirus.

New outbreaks dropped at health-care facilities (from 46 on May 12 to 24 on May 19) and restaurants (from six on May 12 to four on May 19). Additional high-profile outbreaks took place at a pair of Walmarts, a Walgreens and three religious facilities, led by Denver's Unity Pentecostal Temple, which has experienced thirteen staff cases to date.

The following list includes the 107 newly named outbreak sites and four others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, along with the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:

