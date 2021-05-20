Kids Are Superspreaders in Latest COVID-19 Outbreaks Update

- Local
New outbreaks of COVID-19 identified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment fell by 22.4 percent over the past week, with dips of similar or even greater size in almost every category tracked by the state during the pandemic. But there was one demographic group that defied the decline: kids.
Outbreaks associated with children make up well over a third of the latest batch, with most of the spread taking place at K-12 schools, where infections of students, the majority of whom have not been vaccinated, are much more common than those involving staffers.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
On May 12, the CDPHE listed 870 active outbreaks and 4,336 considered resolved, an increase of 134 outbreaks over May 5, when the list was bumped up by 181 new incidents. So the agency's latest report, released late yesterday, May 19, contains positive news: Only 111 new outbreaks were added, for a total of 5,313 (855 active, 4,458 resolved) since the start of the pandemic.
There were 32 new K-12 school outbreaks on the May 19 list — the same number of school outbreaks added the week before. Heritage Christian Academy registered one staff case and nine attendee cases; Bradley International School had five attendee cases, no staff cases; Grand Junction High School and Falcon Bluffs Middle School each tallied seven attendee cases and no staff cases; and Alamosa High School had eleven attendee cases, no staff cases.
Other outbreaks associated with young people? Fresh inquiries are under way at six child-care centers, Pueblo's Youthful Offender System, two school administration facilities, a dorm at the Colorado School of Mines, and what's described as an "adolescent social gathering" in Boulder County, at which five attendees are believed to have caught the novel coronavirus.
New outbreaks dropped at health-care facilities (from 46 on May 12 to 24 on May 19) and restaurants (from six on May 12 to four on May 19). Additional high-profile outbreaks took place at a pair of Walmarts, a Walgreens and three religious facilities, led by Denver's Unity Pentecostal Temple, which has experienced thirteen staff cases to date.
The following list includes the 107 newly named outbreak sites and four others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, along with the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:
1. A-B Petroleum #23, Convenience/Corner Store, Jefferson County, 5/13/2021, 2 staff cases
2. Accent on Flowers, Retailer, Florist, Alamosa County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
3. ActivStyle, Distribution Center/Business, Medical Supply Company, Mesa County, 5/16/2021, 7 staff cases, 1 attendee case
4. Adolescent Social Gathering — Boulder: April 2021, Social Gathering, Boulder County, 5/18/2021, 5 attendee cases
5. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
6. Alamosa High School, School, K-12, Alamosa County, 5/12/2021, 11 attendee cases
7. Alicia Sanchez Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 5/18/2021, 3 attendee cases
8. Almost Like Home (23Y383): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/3/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
9. Alpine Living Center (020410): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases
10. American Academy — Lincoln Meadows: May 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 5/12/2021, 4 attendee cases
11. Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder, Office/Indoor Workspace, Archuleta County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
12. Ave Maria Catholic School , School, K-12, Douglas County, 5/12/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
13. Blessings Senior Services (23J598): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 5/11/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
14. Boulder County Jail: May 2021, Jail, Boulder, 5/15/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
15. Boulder Shelter for the Homeless: May 2021, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 5/14/2021, 2 resident cases
16. Bradley International School, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/18/2021, 5 attendee cases
17. Builders First Source — Cortez, Materials Supplier, Montezuma County, 5/13/2021, 2 staff cases
18. Burke Cleaners, Retailer, Larimer County, 5/12/2021, 5 staff cases
19. Canon Lodge Care Center (020676): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 5/12/2021, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases
20. Castlewood Community Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
21. ChristLife Ministries, Religious Facility, Pueblo County, 5/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case
22. Colorado School of Mines — Randall Hall: April 2021, College Dorm, Jefferson County, 4/21/2021, 3 attendee cases
23. Colorado State Patrol — Alamosa, Law Enforcement, Alamosa County, 5/11/2021, 3 staff cases
24. Colten Mortgage, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 5/13/2021, 4 staff cases
25. Comfort Dental — Durango, Healthcare, Outpatient, La Plata County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
26. Creekside Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/17/2021, 2 attendee cases
27. Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet: May 2021, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 5/13/2021, 3 staff cases
28. Denver Public Schools — Northeast Terminal, School Administration, Denver County, 5/17/2021, 7 staff cases
29. Discovery Canyon Campus (Elementary, Middle, High): May 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/18/2021, 2 attendee cases
30. Dog Baths and Beyond, Groomer/Pet Store, Larimer County, 5/14/2021, 4 staff cases
31. Dolores Huerta Preparatory Academy, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/14/2021, 4 attendee cases
32. Dove Creek High School, School, K-12, Dolores County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
33. Empire Beauty School — Aurora, Trade School, Arapahoe County, 5/18/20212, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
34. Faith Christian Academy K-8: May 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 4 attendee cases
35. Falcon Bluffs Middle School : May 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 7 attendee cases
36. Forest Lakes Metro District, Local Government, La Plata County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
37. Fossil Creek Public Safety Center (Thornton Police Department), Law Enforcement, Adams County, 5/13/2021, 5 staff cases
38. Front Range Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Adams County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee cases
39. Garden Square at Westlake Assisted Living (2303C0), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 5/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
40. Gold Camp Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/18/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
41. Golden Bell Camp and Conference Center, Overnight Camp, Teller County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
42. Grand Junction High School: May 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/12/2021, 7 attendee cases
43. Great Work Montessori School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 3 attendee cases
44. Hallmark Nursing Center (020453): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
45. Helping Hand Tree Service, Home Maintenance Services, Boulder County, 5/13/2021, 5 staff cases
46. Heritage Christian Academy: May 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/17/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
47. Home Daycare Center #7: Colorado Springs, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/12/2021, 2 attendee cases
48. Jewell Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
49. John H. Amesse Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/17/2021, 2 attendee cases
50. Juniper Ridge Community School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/14/2021, 5 attendee cases
51. Kalologie Medspa, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
52. KinderCare Learning Center — Mesa, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/10/2021, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
53. Las Animas High School, School, K-12, Bent County, 5/4/2021, 3 staff cases, 14 attendee cases
54. Liberty Heights Assisted Living (230558), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
55. Lifetime Windows and Siding, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 5/12/2021, 5 staff cases
56. Lincoln Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/11/2021, 10 attendee cases
57. Little Caesars Pizza — Alamosa, Restaurant, Fast Food, Alamosa County, 5/17/2021, 3 staff cases
58. LivWell Enlightened Health Marijuana Dispensary — Garden City, Retailer, Dispensary, Weld County, 5/13/2021, 3 staff cases
59. Louisville Middle School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 5/18/2021, 3 attendee cases
60. Margaret W. Carpenter Recreation Center, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Recreation Center, Adams County, 5/13/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
61. Master Plumbing Solutions LLC, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 5/13/2021, 3 staff cases
62. Melody Living of Colorado Springs (23P166): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/14/2021, 4 staff cases
63. Merritt Aluminum Products, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 5/11/2021, 6 staff cases
64. Mike Maroone Chevrolet North, Car Dealership, El Paso County, 5/6/2021, 5 staff cases
65. Molly Maid, Home Maintenance Services, Larimer County, 5/13/2021, 2 staff cases
66. Montage Heights (23H133): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/12/2021, 3 staff cases
67. Most Precious Blood Catholic School, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/17/2021, 5 attendee cases
68. Murphy Creek P-8 School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
69. Next Energy Solar, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
70. Parker Core Knowledge Charter School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 5/12/2021, 2 attendee cases
71. Penrose St Francis Health Services — Orthopedic Surgery Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 5/17/2021, 3 staff cases
72. Place Bridge Academy, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/12/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
73. Pueblo Regional Center — House B: April 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 4/25/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
74. Pueblo West High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 5/15/2021, 3 attendee cases
75. Randi's Pizza, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers — Bear Creek Plaza, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 5 staff cases
77. Rocky Mountain Stone Designs, Materials Supplier, Arapahoe County, 5/18/.2021, 4 staff cases
78. Rollins Barber Shop, Personal Services, Boulder County, 5/14/2021, 4 staff cases
79. Rubi Slipper, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa County, 5/12/2021, 4 staff cases
80. Safeway #2246, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/13/2021, 3 staff cases
81. Safeway #3729: May 2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases
82. San Luis Valley Board of Cooperative Educational Services, School Administration, Alamosa County, 5/18/2021, 5 staff cases
83. Schroeder Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
84. Sharmar Village Care Center (020635): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases
85. Snaptron, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases
86. South Park High School, School, K-12, Park County, 5/18/2021, 2 attendee cases
87. Southeast Colorado Hospital Long Term Care Facility: April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 5/10/2021, 5 staff cases
88. Sunny Vista Living Center (020517): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/17/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
89. Sunrise at Flatirons (23R708): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 5/13/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
90. Target Boulder, Retailer, Boulder County, 4/26/2021, 8 staff cases
91. TAVA Waters Apartments, Apartment Complex, Denver County, 5/12/2021, 6 staff cases
92. The Barth Hotel Assisted Living (230477): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
93. The Bridge at Colorado Springs (23052X): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/17/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
94. The Commons of Hilltop (23T695): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/12/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
95. The Goddard School of Aurora: May 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
96. The Goddard School of Fort Collins, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 5/12/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
97. The Mountain Mail, Office/Indoor Workspace, News/Publishing, Chaffee County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases
98. The Retreat at Palisade (2311QG): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
99. The Rock Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 5/12/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
100. The Suites at Holly Creek Care Center (02D456): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
101. Two Roads Charter School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 5 attendee cases
102. Unity Pentecostal Temple, Religious Facility, Denver County, 5/13/2021, 13 staff cases
103. Uptown Health Care Center (020452): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/13/2021, 2 staff cases
104. Walgreens #12100, Retailer, Pharmacy, Jefferson County, 5/18/2021, 3 staff cases
105. Walmart #5137, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2021, 4 staff cases
106. Walmart #869: May 2021, Retailer, Alamosa County, 5/18/2021, 5 staff cases
107. Wilder Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/14/2021, 3 attendee cases
108. William Smith High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/21/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
109. Windsor Charter Academy Elementary School, School, K-12, Weld County, 5/12/2021, 14 attendee cases
110. Woodrow Wilson Academy: May 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/13/2021, 2 attendee cases
111. Youthful Offender Systems: May 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 5/10/2021, 6 resident cases, 8 staff cases
