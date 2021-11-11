See 105 New Colorado COVID Outbreak Sites

In the November 10 report, the number of newly identified outbreaks hit triple digits for the first time in months.
Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The department's latest roundup spotlights 649 outbreaks currently under active investigation — a sizable jump from the 607 listed in our look at stats from November 3. The 105 new or tweaked entries, an increase from 94 a week earlier, represent the highest total since May 19 (before the rule change), when 107 outbreaks were added. And nearly half of the November 10 listings, 52, pertain to places that have had at least one previous outbreak.
Health-care represents the largest category in the November 10 survey, with 38 facilities listed — 34 of them specializing in senior care. An exception is Montrose Regional Health, an acute-care hospital on the Western Slope that's dealing with a large outbreak among staff; 28 employees are infected.
The number of K-12 schools added to the roster went from 24 on November 3 to thirty on November 10. In addition, six child-care centers experienced outbreaks. Another outbreak was registered at a trade school in El Paso County, and four more are associated with colleges: the University of Colorado Boulder rec center, the anatomy labs at the University of Colorado Denver, a physical therapy program at Regis University and the men's basketball team at the Colorado School of Mines.
Also of note are four new outbreaks at indoor workspaces, another four among warehouse staffers, two at grocery stores and one at the Denver Zoo, where seven human staffers have confirmed infections; late last month, eleven African lions tested positive.
Here are the 105 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 10 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Advanced Healthcare of Aurora (02D982): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 8 resident cases, 1 staff case
2. Aish of the Rockies, Religious Facility, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 8 staff cases
3. Alamosa County Detention Facility: November 2021, Jail, Alamosa County, 11/4/2021, 2 resident cases
4. Albertsons #0816: October 2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/3/2021, 6 staff cases
5. Applewood Our House 4 (23M589), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases
6. Ashley Manor at Carson (2304PG): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2021, 2 resident cases
7. Ashley Manor Evans 1 (2303Y3): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 8/31/2021, 6 resident cases, 7 staff cases
8. Ashley Manor Irma 2 (23C354): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/2/2021, 3 staff cases
9. Aurora Quest K-8: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
10. Aviva at Fitzsimons (02S294): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/3/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
11. Bailey's Moving and Storage, Moving and Storage, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases
12. Bennett Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/2/2021, 8 attendee cases
13. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
14. Campbell Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 11/3/2021, 5 staff cases
15. Cedar Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 5 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
16. Central High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
17. CEVA Logistics, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases
18. Chaparral High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
19. Chatfield Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases
20. Children's Kiva Montessori School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 11/5/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
21. City of Cortez Police Department: October 2021, Law Enforcement, Montezuma County, 10/22/20221, 9 staff cases
22. City of Cortez Public Works: October 2021, Municipal/Local Government, Montezuma County, 10/22/2021, 8 staff cases
23. Colorado Academy Employee Child Care Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
24. Colorado Center for the Blind, Training Center for the Blind, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
25. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Men's Basketball Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 11/10/2021, 5 attendee cases
26. Cornerstone Christian School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 11/8/2021, 7 staff cases, 10 attendee case
27. Cotopaxi School Fremont RE3: October 2021, School, K-12, Fremont County, 10/20/2021, 6 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
28. Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living (23X372): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 11/8/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
29. Crawford Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
30. Creekside Village Health and Rehabilitation (020372): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/4/2021, 2 staff cases
31. Cresthill Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/4/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
32. Crossroads at Delta (23R567): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 11/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
33. DeBourgh Manufacturing Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Otero County, 11/10/2021, 14 staff cases
34. Denver Zoo, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 11/5/2021, 7 staff cases
35. Department of Housing Stability — Denver Coliseum, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 11/9/2021, 15 resident cases
36. Desert Sage Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases
37. E-Z Excavating, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/9/2021, 13 staff cases
38. Edna and John W Mosley P-8 School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
39. Espree Child Learning Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/9/2021, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
40. Euclid Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/5/2021, 5 attendee cases
41. Fort Collins Police Department: November 2021, Law Enforcement, Larimer County, 11/10/2021, 6 staff cases
42. Fowler Health Care (020219): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases
43. Fremont County Head Start, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 11/8/2021, 5 staff cases
44. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/8/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
45. Gardens Care Homestead (230406), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4/2021, 2 staff cases
46. Golden Valley Assisted Living (230667), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 6 resident cases
47. Grand Junction Regional Center — 703 Building: November 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases
48. Green Mountain High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 18 attendee cases
49. Gust Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 18 attendee cases
50. Hach Company: October 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/5/2021, 9 staff cases
51. High Desert Assisted Living — House 2 LLC (23G929), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/3/2021, 2 resident cases
52. Hygiene Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/3/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
53. Ignacio Elementary School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
54. Ivybrook Academy — Castle Rock, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
55. Japango, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 11/4/2021, 5 staff cases
56. Juniper Village at Aurora (2304S1): October 2021, Active, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 2 staff cases
57. Lamar Middle School, School, K-12, Prowers County, 11/4/2021, 13 attendee cases
58. Lark Springs (2305S9): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/5/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
59. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 2 staff cases
60. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Emporia House (2304O6): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 2 resident cases
61. Little People's Landing — Arvada, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
62. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/5/2021, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
63. Manaugh Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 11/5/2021, 4 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
64. Mancos Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
65. Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (021149): October 2021 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
66. Montrose Regional Health, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Montrose County, 11/8/2021, 28 staff cases
67. Mortgage Financial Solutions: November 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/3/2021, 8 staff cases
68. Mountain Vista Healthcare Center (20429): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/29/2021, 2 staff cases
69. Newton Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
70. Park Regency Thornton (23Q568): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/3/2021, 3 resident cases
71. Platte River Power Authority — Rawhide Energy Station, Coal Fired Power Station, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 9 staff cases
72. Pleasant View Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/3/2021, 16 attendee cases
73. Power Credit Union, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases
74. Prairie Crossing Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
75. Primrose School at Candelas, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
76. Promedica Total Rehab+ Lakewood (02A935): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
77. Regis University — Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program, College/University, Denver County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
78. Rocky Mountain Bank & Trust, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/5/2021, 6 staff cases
79. Rye High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
80. Safeway #1301, Grocery Store, Alamosa County, 10/29/2021, 7 staff cases
81. Sandburg Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 5 attendee cases
82. SCRAM Systems, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 10 staff cases
83. Shamrock Foods, Food Distribution, Adams County, 11/4/2021, 6 staff cases
84. SkyView Academy: November 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
85. Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley: October 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 6 resident cases
86. Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (0207YZ): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Huerfano County, 11/2/2021, 2 staff cases
87. Spencer House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services: October 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 10/6/2021, 4 resident cases
88. Springs Village Care Center (020535): November 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 2 resident cases
89. STEM Lab, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/5/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases
90. Stone Mountain Elementary: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/4/2021, 11 attendee cases
91. Sugar Valley Estates: November 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 9 resident cases, 3 staff cases
92. Sunny Vista Living Center (020517): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
93. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/2/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
94. Sunrise Senior Living of Westminster (23R753): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/5/2021, 2 resident cases, 9 staff cases
95. The Crossing Church of the Nazarene, Religious Facility, Adams County, 4 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
96. The Retreat at Church Ranch (2304LF): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/26/2021, 11 resident cases, 4 staff cases
97. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
98. The Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/4/2021, 18 resident cases, 8 staff cases
99. TIGI Hairdressing Academy: October 2021, Trade School, El Paso County, 11/3/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
100. University of Colorado Boulder — Recreation Center, College/University, Boulder County, 11/8/2021, 5 staff cases
101. University of Colorado Denver — Anatomy Labs, College/University, Denver County, 11/8/2021, 5 attendee cases
102. Vaughn Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
103. Vickie Street Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Morgan County, 11/8/2021, 2 staff cases
104. Willowbrook Place (23B432): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/8/2021, 2 staff cases
105. ZAP Engineering & Construction Services, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Jefferson County, 11/8/2021, 14 staff cases