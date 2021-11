See 105 New Colorado COVID Outbreak Sites

The worsening COVID-19 data tracked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment extends beyond this week's concerning counts for cases, hospitalizations, deaths and ICU bed availability . The CDPHE's weekly report on outbreaks of the disease show those heading in the wrong direction, too.In the November 10 report, the number of newly identified outbreaks hit triple digits for the first time in months.Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.The department's latest roundup spotlights 649 outbreaks currently under active investigation — a sizable jump from the 607 listed in our look at stats from November 3 . The 105 new or tweaked entries, an increase from 94 a week earlier, represent the highest total since May 19 (before the rule change), when 107 outbreaks were added. And nearly half of the November 10 listings, 52, pertain to places that have had at least one previous outbreak.Health-care represents the largest category in the November 10 survey, with 38 facilities listed — 34 of them specializing in senior care. An exception is Montrose Regional Health, an acute-care hospital on the Western Slope that's dealing with a large outbreak among staff; 28 employees are infected.The number of K-12 schools added to the roster went from 24 on November 3 to thirty on November 10. In addition, six child-care centers experienced outbreaks. Another outbreak was registered at a trade school in El Paso County, and four more are associated with colleges: the University of Colorado Boulder rec center, the anatomy labs at the University of Colorado Denver, a physical therapy program at Regis University and the men's basketball team at the Colorado School of Mines.Also of note are four new outbreaks at indoor workspaces, another four among warehouse staffers, two at grocery stores and one at the Denver Zoo, where seven human staffers have confirmed infections; late last month, eleven African lions tested positive Here are the 105 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 10 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. Advanced Healthcare of Aurora (02D982): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 8 resident cases, 1 staff case2. Aish of the Rockies, Religious Facility, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 8 staff cases3. Alamosa County Detention Facility: November 2021, Jail, Alamosa County, 11/4/2021, 2 resident cases4. Albertsons #0816: October 2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/3/2021, 6 staff cases5. Applewood Our House 4 (23M589), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases6. Ashley Manor at Carson (2304PG): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2021, 2 resident cases7. Ashley Manor Evans 1 (2303Y3): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 8/31/2021, 6 resident cases, 7 staff cases8. Ashley Manor Irma 2 (23C354): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/2/2021, 3 staff cases9. Aurora Quest K-8: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases10. Aviva at Fitzsimons (02S294): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/3/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case11. Bailey's Moving and Storage, Moving and Storage, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases12. Bennett Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 11/2/2021, 8 attendee cases13. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases14. Campbell Construction, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 11/3/2021, 5 staff cases15. Cedar Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 5 staff cases, 7 attendee cases16. Central High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases17. CEVA Logistics, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases18. Chaparral High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases19. Chatfield Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 15 attendee cases20. Children's Kiva Montessori School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 11/5/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases21. City of Cortez Police Department: October 2021, Law Enforcement, Montezuma County, 10/22/20221, 9 staff cases22. City of Cortez Public Works: October 2021, Municipal/Local Government, Montezuma County, 10/22/2021, 8 staff cases23. Colorado Academy Employee Child Care Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases24. Colorado Center for the Blind, Training Center for the Blind, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases, 10 attendee cases25. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Men's Basketball Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 11/10/2021, 5 attendee cases26. Cornerstone Christian School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 11/8/2021, 7 staff cases, 10 attendee case27. Cotopaxi School Fremont RE3: October 2021, School, K-12, Fremont County, 10/20/2021, 6 staff cases, 13 attendee cases28. Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living (23X372): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 11/8/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case29. Crawford Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases30. Creekside Village Health and Rehabilitation (020372): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/4/2021, 2 staff cases31. Cresthill Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/4/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases32. Crossroads at Delta (23R567): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 11/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case33. DeBourgh Manufacturing Company, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Otero County, 11/10/2021, 14 staff cases34. Denver Zoo, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Denver County, 11/5/2021, 7 staff cases35. Department of Housing Stability — Denver Coliseum, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 11/9/2021, 15 resident cases36. Desert Sage Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases37. E-Z Excavating, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 11/9/2021, 13 staff cases38. Edna and John W Mosley P-8 School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases39. Espree Child Learning Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/9/2021, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases40. Euclid Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/5/2021, 5 attendee cases41. Fort Collins Police Department: November 2021, Law Enforcement, Larimer County, 11/10/2021, 6 staff cases42. Fowler Health Care (020219): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 11/9/2021, 2 staff cases43. Fremont County Head Start, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 11/8/2021, 5 staff cases44. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/8/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases45. Gardens Care Homestead (230406), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4/2021, 2 staff cases46. Golden Valley Assisted Living (230667), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 6 resident cases47. Grand Junction Regional Center — 703 Building: November 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases48. Green Mountain High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 18 attendee cases49. Gust Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 18 attendee cases50. Hach Company: October 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 11/5/2021, 9 staff cases51. High Desert Assisted Living — House 2 LLC (23G929), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/3/2021, 2 resident cases52. Hygiene Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/3/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases53. Ignacio Elementary School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases54. Ivybrook Academy — Castle Rock, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 10 attendee cases55. Japango, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 11/4/2021, 5 staff cases56. Juniper Village at Aurora (2304S1): October 2021, Active, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 2 staff cases57. Lamar Middle School, School, K-12, Prowers County, 11/4/2021, 13 attendee cases58. Lark Springs (2305S9): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/5/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases59. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 2 staff cases60. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Emporia House (2304O6): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 2 resident cases61. Little People's Landing — Arvada, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases62. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/5/2021, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases63. Manaugh Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 11/5/2021, 4 staff cases, 7 attendee cases64. Mancos Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 11/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases65. Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (021149): October 2021 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases66. Montrose Regional Health, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Montrose County, 11/8/2021, 28 staff cases67. Mortgage Financial Solutions: November 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/3/2021, 8 staff cases68. Mountain Vista Healthcare Center (20429): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/29/2021, 2 staff cases69. Newton Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases70. Park Regency Thornton (23Q568): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/3/2021, 3 resident cases71. Platte River Power Authority — Rawhide Energy Station, Coal Fired Power Station, Larimer County, 11/1/2021, 9 staff cases72. Pleasant View Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/3/2021, 16 attendee cases73. Power Credit Union, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases74. Prairie Crossing Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/8/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases75. Primrose School at Candelas, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases76. Promedica Total Rehab+ Lakewood (02A935): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases77. Regis University — Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program, College/University, Denver County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases78. Rocky Mountain Bank & Trust, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/5/2021, 6 staff cases79. Rye High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/8/2021, 8 staff cases, 13 attendee cases80. Safeway #1301, Grocery Store, Alamosa County, 10/29/2021, 7 staff cases81. Sandburg Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 5 attendee cases82. SCRAM Systems, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 11/8/2021, 10 staff cases83. Shamrock Foods, Food Distribution, Adams County, 11/4/2021, 6 staff cases84. SkyView Academy: November 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/9/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases85. Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley: October 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Mesa County, 11/1/2021, 6 resident cases86. Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (0207YZ): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Huerfano County, 11/2/2021, 2 staff cases87. Spencer House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services: October 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 10/6/2021, 4 resident cases88. Springs Village Care Center (020535): November 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 2 resident cases89. STEM Lab, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/5/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases90. Stone Mountain Elementary: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/4/2021, 11 attendee cases91. Sugar Valley Estates: November 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 11/9/2021, 9 resident cases, 3 staff cases92. Sunny Vista Living Center (020517): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/9/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case93. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/2/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases94. Sunrise Senior Living of Westminster (23R753): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/5/2021, 2 resident cases, 9 staff cases95. The Crossing Church of the Nazarene, Religious Facility, Adams County, 4 staff cases, 13 attendee cases96. The Retreat at Church Ranch (2304LF): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/26/2021, 11 resident cases, 4 staff cases97. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases98. The Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/4/2021, 18 resident cases, 8 staff cases99. TIGI Hairdressing Academy: October 2021, Trade School, El Paso County, 11/3/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases100. University of Colorado Boulder — Recreation Center, College/University, Boulder County, 11/8/2021, 5 staff cases101. University of Colorado Denver — Anatomy Labs, College/University, Denver County, 11/8/2021, 5 attendee cases102. Vaughn Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases103. Vickie Street Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Morgan County, 11/8/2021, 2 staff cases104. Willowbrook Place (23B432): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/8/2021, 2 staff cases105. ZAP Engineering & Construction Services, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Jefferson County, 11/8/2021, 14 staff cases