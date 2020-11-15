Reader: Polis Sounds Like the Grinch Who Stole Christmas

As Colorado's COVID-19 numbers skyrocket, Governor Jared Polis has become increasingly urgent in his requests that the state's residents take strict precautions. Not just by wearing face masks and observing social distancing, he noted at a November 13 press conference, but also by isolating themselves now if they want to spend Thanksgiving and other holiday events with family members from different households.

"For families who do want to get together and that's something you want to enjoy," he said, "the more family members who make the decision to self-quarantine, the more likely it is that you're not bringing a loaded pistol to Grandma's head."

In their comments on our Facebook post of Polis's latest suggestion, readers debated whether the governor is on target. Says Dallas:



Grandma got runned over by Governor Polis.



Continuing the holiday theme, Joe adds:

Polis sounds like the Grinch who stole Christmas, but he's right. Who's going to watch out for our loved ones if we don't?



Counters DocandKelly:



My goodness. This Grandma is getting tired of this kind of language. We are not children. We know who is at risk and who isn't. No one wants to endanger their family. These ridiculous statements do nothing but suck the oxygen out of the room.



Suggests Munno:



Imagine if a Republican said that? The "media" would be on fire over it.



Responds Ray:



All you need to know about the COVID deniers: screw old people. They are f**kin old.



Notes Adrian:



Tell Grandma to stay home. Don’t go by her, and if you do wear a mask.



Comments Lynn:



Everyone thinks their central planner is the one that can be trusted. Free citizens, no one can tell you who or how many people you can have over for dinner at your own home. Reason well.



Adds Ryan:



I read that Americans had the right to assemble as they choose. Including holidays. It was in the same document that the elected officials swear to uphold.



Concludes Janet:

Thank you, Governor Polis, for trying to keep Colorado safe.

Current estimates show that one in every 110 Coloradans has COVID-19, and that ratio is much worse in several parts of the state, including the metro area: one of 58 in Adams County and one of 64 in Denver. These figures inspired Polis to liken social gatherings to Russian roulette.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

If a group anywhere in the state consists of eleven people, it's very likely that one of them is contagious, adding danger to any such get-together. "You wouldn't do it with a gun, and you shouldn't do it with the virus," he maintained.

Especially if Grandma is in the room.

What did you think of Polis's statement? How has he done dealing with COVID-19 so far? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.