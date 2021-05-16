Reader: New Pandemic Policy Isn't Confusing, It's Awesome!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Colorado has opened up. On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who have been vaccinated do not need to wear masks outside or indoors (with some exceptions), while those who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear masks at indoor events and businesses.

On May 14, Governor Jared Polis adopted the CDC policy for Colorado. Later that day, Mayor Michael Hancock said Denver was following suit, and today all of the metro area is at Level Clear, with venues opening up and restaurants allowed to return to 100 percent capacity. But businesses can still set their own rules (masks are required for everyone at Target, for example, while they're not required at Walmart if you've been vaccinated).

While many people are celebrating, others are just trying to figure it all out. Just how can you determine who's been vaccinated and can go without a mask? What about kids who aren't eligible for vaccination? And judging from the comments posted on the Westword Facebook page, readers are as split on public-safety guidelines as they have been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Says Joseph:



Clear as can be. I don’t have to wear the mask I haven’t been wearing anyways. Got it.



Responds Morgan:



Let’s just celebrate this moment. It’s not confusing. It’s awesome.



Replies Nifer:



The confusing part is that most chuckleheads only see the words "don't need to wear a mask" and not anything that comes before or after.



Suggests Richard:



It's really very simple: Masks are still required on all forms of public transportation (planes, trains, busses, etc) and their terminals. PS: Pants are also required.



Comments Chris:



Science changes according to location. Trust the science.



Wonders Brendan:



How will people know who's vaccinated and who isn't if everyone just stops wearing masks altogether?



And then there's this from Jared:



As we journey through life we will discover that most of the "messes" we create in our lives are figments of our imagination, much like Westword articles.



In his announcement, Governor Polis continued to push for more residents of the state to get vaccinated. For the record, here's the latest from the State of Colorado:

colorado.gov

What do you think about Colorado's current rules? Have you been vaccinated? If not, are you planning to get vaccinated? Will you be going to events today? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.