If Omicron Is So Weak, Why Are So Many Coloradans Still Dying From It?

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show improving statistics in major metrics as the enormous surge of cases and hospitalizations related to the Omicron variant continues to decline across the state. But there's one notable, and tragic, exception: new deaths because of the disease, a figure that actually rose over the past week.Since the CDPHE considers deaths to be a lagging statistic, this increase may be something of an anomaly. But it's also a reminder that Omicron, although considered weak compared to the Delta variant that preceded it , remains deadly. And there are other warning signs, including a plateauing of vaccinations and a growing number of hospitalizations among people who've been immunized.Here are the COVID statistics in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. February 14. They're juxtaposed with information from our previous COVID data roundup , which drew from February 7 figures:1,293,094 cases (up 16,116 from February 7)27,269 variants of concern (up 497 from February 7)64 counties (unchanged from February 7)58,835 hospitalizations (up 858 from February 7)11,634 deaths among cases (up 230 from February 7)12,112 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 304 from February 7)8,228 outbreaks (up 85 from February 7)Four takeaways:• The number of new COVID cases in Colorado slid from 23,936 for the week ending February 7 to 16,116 the week ending February 14. The official count excludes a huge percentage of overall infections that go unreported , as the CDPHE admits, but that's still a substantial improvement.• New hospitalizations went down, too, but not by as much — 1,094 on February 7, 858 on February 14.• Outbreaks are also slowing. The 85 new citations on February 14 are an improvement over the 132 the previous week.• The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 went from 254 on February 7 to 304 on February 14. The latter sum breaks down to an average of more than 43 deaths per day.New daily COVID case counts over the prior ten days are a very different story. On February 13, just 495 were officially reported — a major change from the pandemic peak of 19,467 on January 6, a mere five weeks earlier. The progress is documented below:February 13 — 495 CasesFebruary 12 — 746 CasesFebruary 11 — 1,595 CasesFebruary 10 — 2,007 CasesFebruary 9 — 2,481 CasesFebruary 8 — 2,974 CasesFebruary 7 — 2,088 CasesFebruary 6 — 1,755 CasesFebruary 5 — 2,707 CasesFebruary 4 — 3,315 CasesThe Omicron strain remains dominant in Colorado, accounting for 98.43 percent of all samples sequenced by the state health department during the week of January 23, the most recent for which information is available. However, cases of the Delta variant have been inching up; they represented just .92 percent of cases on January 16, but 1.57 percent on January 23.Better news: The state's positivity rate keeps dropping, going from 10.91 percent on February 7 to 9.12 percent on February 14. And while there are fewer ICU beds available statewide (189 on February 14, compared to 198 on February 7), the situation is far better than when the state experienced shortages in late 2021.Meanwhile, new hospital admissions for COVID-19 have receded, from a seven-day average of 114 on February 7 to just 66 a week later, and the overall number of patients hospitalized for the disease has sunk into the triple digits again. Here's the rundown:February 14, 202217 patients admitted to the hospital66 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 13, 202243 patients admitted to the hospital77 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 12, 202269 patients admitted to the hospital84 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 11, 202258 patients admitted to the hospital86 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 10, 202297 patients admitted to the hospital94 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 9, 2022111 patients admitted to the hospital104 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 8, 202266 patients admitted to the hospital114 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 7, 202292 patients admitted to the hospital127 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 6, 202294 patients admitted to the hospital130 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 5, 202287 patients admitted to the hospital130 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalFebruary 14, 2022766 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)705 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-1961 (8 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 13, 2022792 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)743 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1949 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 12, 2022785 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)736 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1949 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 11, 2022812 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)773 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1939 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 10, 2022862 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)805 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-1957 (7 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 9, 2022920 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)861 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1959 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 8, 20221,012 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)945 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-1967 (7 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 7, 20221,030 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)979 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1951 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 6, 20221,084 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,037 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1947 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationFebruary 5, 20221,098 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,044 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1954 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationThe stats on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard are less impressive. The number of people fully immunized against COVID-19 in the state rose by less than a quarter of the 60,473 bump scored on January 31. The latest stats:3,940,409 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 12,698 from February 6)4,400,248 people immunized with at least one dose (up 14,451 from February 6)124 people vaccinated on February 13 with Pfizer vaccine (down 163 from February 6); 251 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported February 13 but administered on an earlier date (down 610 from February 6)221 people immunized on February 13 with Moderna vaccine (down 217 from February 6); 645 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported February 13 but administered on an earlier date (down 426 from February 6)22 people vaccinated on February 13 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 6 from February 6); 28 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported February 13 but administered on an earlier date (up 1 from February 6)Right now, 65 percent of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado are unvaccinated; compare that to the 94.5 percent figure during the three-month period between April 1 and June 30, 2021, and the 79 percent from October. The CDPHE predicted that as more people were vaccinated, the percentage of those hospitalized despite getting their shots would climb. But questions about breakthrough cases and just how super so-called super-immunity is remain relevant even as the overall situation improves.