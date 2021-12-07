COVID in Colorado: Post-Thanksgiving Rise

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its stats on December 6; they're juxtaposed with information from the last release on November 29.
843,851 cases (up 17,036 from November 29)
24,289 variants of concern (up 534 from November 29)
64 counties (unchanged from November 29)
47,949 hospitalized (up 1,197 from November 29)
9,380 deaths among cases (up 229 from November 29)
9,652 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 210 from November 29)
6,961 outbreaks (up 77 from November 29)
Four takeaways:
• New cases of COVID-19 rose from 15,002 for the week ending November 29 to 17,036 on December 6.
• During the same span, additional hospitalizations jumped to 1,197 on December 6, compared to 837 on November 29.
• Fresh COVID outbreaks ratcheted up to 77 on December 6, five more than the 72 registered on November 29.
• Deaths due to COVID-19 slipped from 244 for the seven days ending November 29 to 210 on December 6. But according to a CDPHE spokesperson, because this stat typically has a two-to-three-week lag time, the "deaths among cases" metric is viewed as more revealing from a real-time perspective, and it's up from 200 on November 29 to 229 on December 6.
Daily case counts for the ten-day period that ended on December 5 range from under 1,000 to more than 3,000:
December 5 — 917 Cases
December 4 — 1,190 Cases
December 3 — 2,054 Cases
December 2 — 2,677 Cases
December 1 — 2,918 Cases
November 30 — 3,354 Cases
November 29 — 2,248 Cases
November 28 — 1,415 Cases
November 27 — 2,349 Cases
November 26 — 1,435 Cases
There is good news: The state's positivity rate dipped from 10.16 percent on November 29 to 7.56 percent on December 6. But available intensive-care-unit beds are also dropping; on December 6, just 93 were open statewide. Fortunately, new hospital admissions and total hospitalizations are on a slight downward trajectory despite the overall increase over the past week. The details:
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
December 6, 2021
120 patients admitted to the hospital
140 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
December 5, 2021
56 patients admitted to the hospital
145 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
December 4, 2021
88 patients admitted to the hospital
144 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
December 3, 2021
151 patients admitted to the hospital
145 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
December 2, 2021
169 patients admitted to the hospital
149 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
December 1, 2021
183 patients admitted to the hospital
154 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 30, 2021
216 patients admitted to the hospital
161 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 29, 2021
154 patients admitted to the hospital
157 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 28, 2021
48 patients admitted to the hospital
170 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
November 27, 2021
94 patients admitted to the hospital
173 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
December 6, 2021
1,440 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,379 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
61 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
December 5, 2021
1,452 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,381 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
71 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
December 4, 2021
1,432 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,362 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
70 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
December 3, 2021
1,432 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,368 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
64 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
December 2, 2021
1,483 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,400 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
83 (6 percent) Persons Under Investigation
December 1, 2021
1,504 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,432 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
72 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 30, 2021
1,541 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,466 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
75 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 29, 2021
1,520 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,473 (97 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
47 (3 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 28, 2021
1,569 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,507 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
62 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
November 27, 2021
1,563 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,500 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
63 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
The stats on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard indicate a big increase in the number of individuals getting fully immunized: 54,738 more on December 5, more than triple the 17,919 bump on November 28. The complete stats:
3,696,627 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 54,738 from November 28)
4,105,085 people immunized with at least one dose (up 38,466 from November 28)
2,612 people vaccinated on December 5 with Pfizer vaccine (up 900 from November 28); 21,272 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported December 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 17,782 from November 28)
1,879 people immunized on December 5 with Moderna vaccine (up 556 from November 28); 16,431 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported December 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 13,050 from November 28)
67 people vaccinated on December 5 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 19 from November 28); 634 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported December 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 512 from November 28)
As holiday celebrations continue through the waning days of 2021, the COVID stats going forward could be even more telling.