Summer Camps Becoming Next Big Colorado COVID Hot Spot

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reveal that cases continue to rise faster than officials like to see, with summer camps becoming some of the latest hot spots for outbreaks. In the past week, three camps have been added to the roster; a total of nine are currently under active investigation by the CDPHE.
Here are the current COVID numbers in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. June 29, along with information from our previous COVID roundup, which drew from June 22 data:
1,533,201 cases (up 26,149 from June 22)
64,629 hospitalized (up 375 from June 22)
64 counties (unchanged from June 15)
12,766 deaths among cases (up 62 from June 22)
13,187 deaths due to COVID-19 (down 162 from June 22)
9,240 outbreaks (up 71 from June 22)
Four takeaways
• The 26,149 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending June 29 are close to double the 13,112 registered on June 22. One reason for this leap could be a system upgrade for the National Vital Statistics System, which resulted in a data pause of several days. But daily infection counts remain elevated: The 3,223 cases on June 24 was the second-highest total for the month, and another 2,258 were added on June 29.
• New hospitalization statistics are all over the place, too. The June 29 total of 375 represents a big dip from the 623 on June 22, but remains above the 331 registered on June 15. Moreover, the 315 people hospitalized for the week of June 28 edged up from 304 on June 21, and 101 new patients were admitted on June 24 alone. The June 29 amount was 74 and the seven-day average sits at 83.
• The numbers for deaths among cases of the disease are even more anomalous: They show the toll actually falling by 162, going from 13,349 on June 22 to 13,187 on June 29. The reason, once again, involves the National Center for Health Statistics. The agency made a revision to its data on June 28, as explained in a note that reads: "As routine NVSS surveillance reporting resumes, users may temporarily observe lower death counts for prior weeks in 2022 as the backlog is reprocessed and reloaded into the system." Click here for more details.
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate of 11.60 is slightly above where it was a week ago, and more than twice as high as the 5 percent mark the CDPHE prefers not to surpass. COVID-19 samples sequenced by the agency during the week of June 5, the most recent for which information is available, show that variants of Omicron continue to rule. According to the department's breakdown, 13.45 percent were linked to Omicron 2, 52 percent to Omicron 3, 11.27 percent to Omicron 4, and 23.27 percent to Omicron 5.
Meanwhile, the CDPHE's June 29 outbreaks update spotlights 64 new or tweaked entries, a small increase over the sixty registered on June 22. Once again, the health-care category is dominant: Fifty facilities have been added to the roster, and the overwhelming majority specialize in senior care.
The three camps on the latest rundown are Adventure Unlimited in Chaffee County, Miramont Sports Camp in Larimer County and Sky High Ranch in Teller County. Of the other six camps being monitored by the state health department, the one with the largest outbreak is Cheley Colorado Camps in Larimer County, which has been linked to 31 staff cases and five attendee cases.
There's also a new outbreak at Whole Foods' Union Station branch — the only record of spread at a Colorado business. Note that the CDPHE no longer requires businesses or events to report outbreaks to the state, although officials still encourage administrators to reach out to local health authorities.
Here are the 64 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on June 29, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted.
1. 5th Avenue (050112): June 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 6/24/2022, 2 resident cases
2. Advantage Learning Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 6/27/2022, 5 attendee cases
3. Adventure Unlimited, Overnight Camp, Chaffee County, 6/14/2022, 6 staff cases
4. Alpine Autism Center: June 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Autism Center, El Paso County, 6/28/2022, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
5. Altavita Assisted Living (23F921): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/22/2022, 3 resident cases
6. Apple Tree Assisted Living (2305I0): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/28/2022, 5 resident cases
7. Balfour at Lavender Farms (23Y832): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/23/2022, 6 resident cases, 6 staff cases
8. Birch Assisted Living (23Y767): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/28/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
9. Bonaventure of Pueblo (23Y771): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 6/22/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
10. Brookdale Briargate (2305B9): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/23/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
11. Brookdale Littleton (2304SF): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/10/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
12. Bross Street Assisted Living (2303PP), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/22/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
13. Cadence Lakewood (2304DC): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/17/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
14. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/8/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
15. Clinica Family Health — Westminster, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 6/23/2022, 7 staff cases
16. Colorado Springs Senior Homes, Inc (230518): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/28/2022, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases
17. Community Intersections — Colorado Springs: June 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), HCBS Services for Adults with Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, El Paso County, 6/6/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
18. Delaware (06H430): June 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 6/27/2022, 2 staff cases
19. Desert Willow Health and Rehabilitation Center (020675): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 6/13/2022, 2 staff cases
20. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Alamosa County, 5/18/2022, 9 staff cases
21. Family of Christ Child Development Center: June 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 6/28/2022, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
22. Fitzsimons Bright Horizon, Child Care Center, Adams County, 6/13/2022, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
23. Foundation for Successful Living: June 2022, School, K-12, Special Education School, El Paso County, 6/13/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
24. Goddard School of Denver — Park Hill, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/23/2022, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
25. Golden Orchard II (2304U9): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/3/2022, 2 staff cases
26. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/24/2022, 6 resident cases
27. Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/23/2022, 6 resident cases
28. Hope Montessori Academy — Falcon: June 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 6/22/2022, 6 resident cases, 3 staff cases
29. Juniper Village — The Spearly Center (020424): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/23/2022, 2 staff cases
30. Juniper Village at Louisville (23033N): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/23/2022, 5 resident cases
31. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 5/23/2022, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
32. Linden Place Health and Rehabilitation Center (020375): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 6/9/2022, 2 staff cases
33. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/21/2022, 2 resident cases
34. Madison House (231211): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 6/22/2022, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
35. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582) & Medallion Villas (23R219): June 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 6/3/2022, 1 resident case, 9 staff cases
36. Miramont Sports Camp, Day Camp, Larimer County, 6/14/2022, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
37. Montage Hills (0204T9): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/21/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
38. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 6/23/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
39. Northwoods KinderCare: June 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 6/22/2022, 8 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
40. Orchard Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center (021137): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 6/24/2022, 7 resident cases, 4 staff cases
41. Point of the Pines Gardens Assisted Living (23B948): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/19/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
42. Pueblo West Gardens Assisted Living (23Z781): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 6/13/2022, 3 resident cases
43. Sky High Ranch, Overnight Camp, Teller County, 6/21/2022, 5 staff cases, 1 attendee case
44. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center (02Q649): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/2/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
45. Solange at South Forrest (23E526): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 6/22/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
46. Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley: June 2022, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Mesa County, 6/22/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
47. Spencer House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services (051050): June 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 6/8/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
48. Springs Village Care Center (020535): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 6/24/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
49. Sundance Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (020546): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/20/2022, 6 staff cases
50. Sunrise at Flatirons (23R708): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 6/17/2022, 7 staff cases
51. The Academy Bella Vista (23R666): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/22/2022, 2 staff cases
52. The Center at Cordera, LLC (02U322): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/11/2022, 16 resident cases, 19 staff cases
53. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 6/15/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
54. The Harmony Home — Yuma (2301MN): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 6/8/2022, 11 resident cases, 4 staff cases
55. The Homestead at Montrose (23L630): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 5/26/2022, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases
56. The Legacy at Trinidad (23Z790): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Las Animas County, 6/17/2022, 3 staff cases
57. University Heights Rehab and Care Community (020447): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/21/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
58. Warren Village Early Learning Center: June 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/23/2022, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
59. Weld County Jail: May 2022, Jail, Weld County, 6/20/2022, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
60. West Springs Hospital, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Mesa County, 6/28/2022, 12 staff cases
61. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House O: June 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 6/23/2022, 2 resident cases
62. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House R, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 6/21/2022, 2 staff cases
63. Whole Foods Market — Union Station, Grocery Store, Denver County, 6/13/2022, 5 staff cases
64. YWCA Boulder County — Persimmon Early Learning: June 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/22/2022, 6 staff cases, 7 attendee cases