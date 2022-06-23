See 49 Colorado Places That Have Had Multiple COVID-19 Outbreaks

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment finally seem to be trending in the right direction, albeit at a slower pace than officials would prefer at this point in the pandemic. Meanwhile, outbreaks of the virus continue to proliferate, with 49 of the sixty sites just added to the CDPHE's list having gone through this drill at least once before.
Two Whole Foods stores in Denver made a return appearance. The current outbreak at the chain's Washington Park branch is its second (the first took hold in November 2020), while the Tamarac location is now experiencing outbreak number four (the previous three happened in September 2020, October 2020 and April 2021).
Here are the current COVID numbers in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. June 22, along with information from our previous COVID roundup, which drew from June 15 data:
1,507,052 cases (up 13,112 from June 15)
64,254 hospitalized (up 623 from June 15)
64 counties (unchanged from June 15)
12,704 deaths among cases (up 57 from June 15)
13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (unchanged from June 15)
9,169 outbreaks (up 56 from June 15)
Whether these stats are current is unclear at this point. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 hasn't been updated in two weeks, and when Westword inquired about the metric, a spokesperson for the Colorado Joint Information Center, which is handling COVID-19 communication for the state, revealed that "The National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) is undergoing a system-wide upgrade and NVSS COVID-19 surveillance webpages and data files will be paused until system updates are complete. Data updates are expected to resume on or before June 27, 2022. We apologize for the inconvenience and will make a note on our site to indicate the pause."
In the meantime, here are four takeaways from the available figures:
• The 13,112 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending June 22 is fewer than half the 27,208 registered on June 15. But the levels remain much higher than they were a few months back (for example, the new case count was 6,865 on March 8), and daily totals continue to fluctuate, going from 1,208 on June 19 to 1,848 on June 22.
• New hospitalizations rose substantially, going from 331 on June 15 to 623 on June 22. But the number of individuals admitted for medical care each week actually slid slightly; the 304 patients counted during the week of June 21 compares to 323 circa June 14.
• Deaths among cases of the disease increased: 48 on June 15 versus 57 on June 22.
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate of 11.18 is roughly the same as it was a week ago, and still over double the 5 percent mark the CDPHE prefers not to surpass. COVID-19 samples sequenced by the agency during the week of June 5, the most recent for which information is available, show that variants of Omicron continue to rule. According to the department's breakdown, 13.45 percent were linked to Omicron 2, 52 percent to Omicron 3, 11.27 percent to Omicron 4, and 23.27 percent to Omicron 5.
Meanwhile, the CDPHE's June 22 outbreaks update declined for the second week in a row after reaching triple digits on June 8; the total on June 15 was 72. Of the sixty new or tweaked outbreaks this week, the overwhelming majority, 39, fall into the health-care category. Most of these locations focus on senior care, but two of the facilities with the largest spread cast a wider net: Avista Adventist Hospital in Boulder County has notched 21 staff cases, while Pueblo Community Health Center, an outpatient specialist, is currently up to thirty staff cases.
Other hefty outbreaks struck overnight camps, including Cheley Colorado Camps in Larimer County, where 31 staffers have a confirmed diagnosis. And seven child-care centers joined the roster as well.
Here are the sixty new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on June 22, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted. The 49 sites whose name is followed by either "May 2022" or "June 2022" have had at least one previous outbreak.
1. Acacia Learning Center: June 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/21/2022, 5 attendee cases
2. Alaya Preschool: June 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/21/2022, 5 attendee cases
3. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community (020460): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/13/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
4. Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center (23W376): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 6/14/2022, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
5. Aspens at Fort Collins (23G501): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 6/7/2022, 5 staff cases
6. Aurora Evergreen Assisted Living LLC (23U630): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/21/2022, 2 resident cases
7. Avista Adventist Hospital, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Boulder County, 6/14/2022, 21 staff cases
8. Bear Creek Senior Living (23054G): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/15/2022, 3 staff cases
9. Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (23052X): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/4/2022, 2 staff cases
10. Brookdale Greenwood Village Assisted Living (2304MV): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/10/2022, 3 staff cases
11. Brookdale Highlands Ranch (2304DB): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 6/16/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
12. Bruce McCandless CO State Veterans Nursing Home (020636): May 2022 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 6/3/2022, 10 resident cases, 12 staff cases
13. California Expanded Metal Products "CEMCO Steel": June 2022, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 6/22/2022, 6 staff cases
14. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 6/7/2022, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases
15. Casey's Pond Senior Living LTC (020803): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 6/14/2022, 4 staff cases
16. Castle Rock Kindercare: Child Care Center, Douglas County, 6/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
17. Chaffee County Jail: May 2022, Jail, Chaffee County, 6/9/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
18. Cheley Colorado Camps: Overnight Camp, Larimer County, 6/13/2022, 31 staff cases
19. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 6/21/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
20. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home — Rifle (020855): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 6/13/2022, 4 staff cases
21. Cottonwood Ridge (23X372): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 6/15/2022, 2 staff cases
22. Crossroads at Lakewood (23T750): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/10/2022, 4 resident cases
23. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 6/10/2022, 2 staff cases
24. Espero Supportive Housing Active, Section 8 Housing for Disability, Substance Abuse and Homeless, La Plata County, 6/7/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
25. FedEx Warehouse — Mississippi, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 6/16/2022, 5 staff cases
26. Griffith Centers for Children, Chins Up: June 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Qualified Residential Treatment Program, El Paso County, 6/21/2022, 5 attendee cases
27. Harmony Pointe Nursing Center (020425): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 6/13/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
28. Highlands Academy: June 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/21/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
29. Jewish Community Center Early Learning School: June 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/17/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
30. Junction Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center (021299): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 2 resident cases, 9 staff cases
31. Little Sisters of the Poor — Mullen Home (020442): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/14/2022, 2 staff cases
32. Mesa County Sheriff's Office Jail: June 2022, Jail, Mesa County, 6/21/2022, 6 resident cases
33. Montage Heights (23H133): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/14/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
34. MorningStar at Jordan (23E528): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/21/2022, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
35. Northfield High School: May 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 6/17/2022, 16 staff cases, 18 attendee cases
36. Northwest Confections: June 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 6/21/2022, 7 staff cases
37. PBX Energy, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 6/14/2022, 8 staff cases
38. Pelican Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center (020332): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 6/6/2022, 4 staff cases
39. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Archuleta County, 6/6/2022, 2 staff cases
40. Progressive Care Center (020658): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 6/21/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
41. Pueblo Community Health Center: June 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 6/21/2022, 30 staff cases
42. Ralston Creek Neighborhood (23Q656): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/16/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
43. Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, Overnight Camp, Teller County, 6/21/2022, 13 staff cases
44. Rustic Rose Assisted Living LLC (23I538), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/10/2022, 2 resident cases
45. Safeway-Albertsons Distribution Center #6530: June 2022, Food Distribution, Denver County, 6/15/2022, 16 staff cases
46. San Luis Care Center (021020): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Alamosa County, 6/14/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
47. Santa Fe Group Home (05M596): June 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Broomfield County, 6/8/2022, 2 staff cases
48. Serenity House Assisted Living VII (23W735): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/21/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
49. South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation (020416): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/7/2022, 3 staff cases
50. Summit View Treatment Center, Correctional, Residential Therapy Program, Mesa County, 6/16/2022, 5 resident cases
51. Sunrise at Cherry Creek (2304OU): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/10/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
52. The Lodge at Palmer Point Residential Assisted Living (23R889), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/20/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
53. The Primrose School of Lafayette, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/20/2022, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases
54. The Suites at Holly Creek Assisted Living (23Y389): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/12/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
55. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — CSU: June 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 6/16/2022, 8 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
56. Villa Manor Care Center (020451): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 6/13/2022, 3 staff cases
57. Waneka Park — Assisted Living Residence (230322): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/7/2022, 2 staff cases
58. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House K: June 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 6/13/2022, 2 staff cases
59. Whole Foods Market — Tamarac: June 2022, Grocery Store, Denver County, 6/14/2022, 15 staff cases
60. Whole Foods Market — Washington Park: May 2022, Grocery Store, Denver County, 6/17/2022, 10 staff cases