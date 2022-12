Vaccine- and Booster-Resistant COVID Variants Surging in Colorado

On the morning of December 14, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment boasted that the state has some of the best data in the country when it comes to vaccinations against COVID-19, including the bivalent Omicron booster. But statistics updated that afternoon reveal a surge in several variants that a study released hours earlier said are largely unfazed by these preventative measures.The state health department noted that December 14 marked exactly two years since the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrived here, and since then, 80.6 percent of residents age eighteen and older have completed their primary series of shots. Moreover, the state is currently ninth in the U.S. for the percentage of people ages five and older who have received a bivalent booster dose.The CDPHE doesn't put this performance in context, however. As of November 24, only about 14 percent of folks ages eighteen and above have gotten the booster nationwide. In comparison, 24.6 percent of Coloradans in this category have rolled up their sleeves — and although that represents considerably more buy-in, it still leaves more than three-quarters of the citizenry unboosted.Meanwhile, samples sequenced by the CDPHE reveal that Omicron 5, which once accounted for the lion's share of cases, is no longer dominant in Colorado. During the week of November 13, the most recent for which statistics are available, it was linked to 27.07 percent of positive tests. But the emergent BQ.1 and BQ1.1 variants landed at 27.07 percent and 27.51 percent, respectively, with the XBB mutation making its first appearance on the roster, at 0.87 percent.These last digits are troubling in light of an analysis by scientists from the University of Michigan and Columbia University published by the medical journal Cell on December 14. The authors found that BQ.1, BQ1.1 and XBB are "barely susceptible to neutralization" by either the earlier vaccines or bivalent boosters. One excerpt reads: "Together, our findings indicate that BQ and XBB subvariants present serious threats to current COVID-19 vaccines, render inactive all authorized antibodies, and may have gained dominance in the population because of their advantage in evading antibodies."This prognosis suggests that the variants in question could produce a winter surge of the disease in Colorado and beyond even though the latest CDPHE numbers are heading in the right direction for the first time in weeks.Here are the updated CDPHE figures in major categories from December 14:1,719,778 cases73,133 hospitalized13,742 deaths among cases14,444 deaths due to COVID-1910,310 outbreaksAnd these are the details for the past seven days:Cases reported this week: 6,297, up 1,929Cases reported for previous weeks: 345Seven-day positivity rate: 10.1Currently hospitalized: 395, down 4New hospital admissions: 695, down 156Four takeaways from comparison of the new data to that of our previous roundup , which drew from December 7 digits:• Weekly case counts had been hovering above the 8,000 mark for a month or so, even though most infected individuals now use home tests whose results aren't reported to the CDPHE. But on December 14, the sum fell by nearly 2,000, to 6,297.• The two measures related to new COVID-19 fatalities were split. The 61 deaths among cases of COVID-19 on December 14 was down from 72 on December 7. But the 74 deaths directly attributable to the disease is considerably higher than the sixty counted the previous week.• The state's seven-day average positivity rate of 10.1 percent on December 14 was still more than double the 5 percent mark the CDPHE prefers not to exceed, but represents a considerable dip from the 12.1 percent reading on December 7.• Hospital metrics have declined, too, by varying amounts. The 395 people hospitalized on December 14 numbered four fewer than the same time a week earlier, and new hospital admissions tumbled from 851 last week to 695 at present.COVID outbreaks also saw their first significant slide in a month or more: The forty total of new or tweaked entries — most of them at health-care facilities that specialize in senior care — is almost 30 percent lower than the 57 on December 7. But with the BQ.1, BQ1.1 and XBB variants gaining strength, it's far too early to celebrate what could prove to be an ephemeral trend.Here are the forty new or tweaked outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on December 14, including information about categories, county of origin, and the date when the spread was officially recognized. The department no longer provides details regarding the overall number of infections or deaths, or whether they pertain to residents, staff members or attendees.1. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community (020460): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 11/16/20222. Aspens at Fort Collins (23G501): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/7/20223. Assisted Living of Arvada Inc (23S680), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/12/20224. Balfour at Central Park (23H949): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/9/20225. Bethany Nursing and Rehab Center (020420): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 12/13/20226. Bethesda Gardens Loveland (23F492): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/13/20227. Broadmoor Court (230540): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/21/20228. Cappella of Grand Junction (23U246): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/5/20229. Cappella of Pueblo West (2306FN): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/12/202210. Clermont Park Assisted Living (230463): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/13/202211. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (02H136): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Douglas County, 12/13/202212. Creekside Village Health and Rehabilitation Center (020372): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Larimer County, 12/7/202213. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Crowley County, 11/29/202214. Forest Ridge (02D453): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Teller County, 12/12/202215. Four Mile Correctional Facility: December 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 12/12/202216. Fremont Home Care Cedar (23H131), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 12/7/202217. Garfield County Detention Center: December 2022, Jail, Garfield County, 12/12/202218. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 7 (06RBM9): December 2022, Healthcare, Intermediate Care, Mesa County, 12/14/202219. Greenridge Place (23Y387): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/9/202220. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Yuma County, 12/9/202221. Jacob Academy — Alkire St. Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/8/202222. La Vista Correctional Facility: December 2022, State Prison, Pueblo County, 12/14/202223. Legend of Colorado Springs (2309QO): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/9/202224. Melody Living of Colorado Springs (23P166): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/2/202225. Mesa County Work Release/Community Corrections: November 2022, Correctional, Mesa County, 12/7/202226. Montage Ridge SNF (0204C5): November 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 11/29/202227. Monte Vista Estates, LLC (021023): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Rio Grande County, 12/8/202228. MorningStar at RidgeGate (23X760): November 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/7/202229. Platte Valley Youth Services Center: December 2022, Correctional, Weld County, 12/9/202230. Prairie Creeks Living Center (23041O): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/6/202231. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Reed (2356OV), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/6/202232. South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation (020416): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 12/7/202233. Stephen's Farm at Adeo Colorado (23A930): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/6/202234. The Center at Northridge, LLC (02I148): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 12/12/202235. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/7/202236. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Larimer County, 12/12/202237. The Residence at Oakridge (23R289): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/9/202238. The Towers (23R904): December 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 12/9/202239. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): December 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Las Animas County, 12/2/202240. Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center: December 2022, Correctional, El Paso County, 12/2/2022