Where's Walker? Dems Stage Presser on Stapleton's State House Parking Spot

Next time you're doing loops in downtown Denver looking for a parking spot, you just might want to try spot number nine at the Colorado State House. Walker Stapleton's parking spot is probably free.

Today, September 7, Democratic leaders and gubernatorial hopeful Jared Polis's campaign hosted a press conference on the GOP state treasurer's parking spot at the State House to make a point about Stapleton's supposed regular absences from work.

“Honestly, we haven’t seen him for weeks," Colorado Democratic Party spokesman Eric Walker said of Stapleton.