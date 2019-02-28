Colorado Democrats Want to Slow Down the Eviction Process

Amid a housing crunch brought on by soaring rents and stagnant wages, the Denver metro area has become ground zero for America’s eviction crisis, with nearly a thousand eviction cases filed every week in county courts across the state. A bill moving through the Colorado House of Representatives aims to reduce eviction rates by giving tenants more time to come up with their unpaid rent.

On Wednesday, February 27, after more than five hours of testimony from dozens of supporters and opponents, Democrats in the House Transportation and Local Government Committee approved House Bill 1118 on a 7 to 4 party-line vote. The bill would require landlords to give ten days’ notice to tenants who haven’t paid rent before initiating eviction proceedings in court, an increase from the three-day notice currently required by state law.

Giving renters an extra seven days to “cure” a lease violation, the bill’s supporters argued, could make all the difference for people who are living paycheck to paycheck, people with disabilities, and those who rely on some form of government assistance to make rent. In a concession to opponents of the bill, its sponsors introduced an amendment prior to Wednesday’s testimony that shortened the proposed new notice period from fourteen days to ten.