Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Colorado Government

Stuck on Colorado? Add Affinity Icons to Your Digital ID

September 19, 2022 8:52AM

Governor Jared Polis wants Coloradans to share why they love the state.
Governor Jared Polis wants Coloradans to share why they love the state. colorado.gov
Giving you the option of using a digital ID to buy booze, get into bars and prove your identity is apparently not enough for the State of Colorado. Now, residents can further personalize their digital IDs with affinity icons.

"Driver licenses and IDs are an essential piece of our identity, and the DMV wanted to add a personal touch. These icons are a fun way to show your affinity for a variety of activities and hobbies," says Amanda Mason, a spokesperson for the Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology. The DMV released the affinity icons in mid-August through the myColorado mobile app, which Coloradans can use to add their digital IDs.

Digital ID holders have sixteen choices of icons that they can add to the back of their licenses, like a sticker. Those interested in recreation can show it with a fishing, kayak or skiing symbol, while nature lovers can add mountains or snowflakes. And those who really want to prove that they're Denver natives — or want to make fun of people who think this way — can stick on a 5280 affinity icon. Sadly, the lineup does not include Casa Bonita, Blucifer, Dinger or anything marijuana-related.

Governor Jared Polis came up with the idea to "let people personalize their IDs," Mason says, right at the same time the state was redesigning the Colorado ID. The new license dropped in February, with designs based on photographs submitted by Colorado residents Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon in a contest. The new ID has mountains on the front and back and is colorful, as befits Colorful Colorado.

The DMV chose the affinity icons based on feedback received from a survey of members of the public.
click to enlarge
Coloradans can add flair to their digital IDs.
myColorado
"The DMV sees this launch as a pilot program to gauge the interest of affinity icons for potential use on physical cards in the future," explains Mason. "If there is significant interest in this type of personalization, the DMV may explore additional logos as they seek to improve the user experience and connection with their Colorado identity."

But while the icons were his idea, Polis hasn't yet stuck any on his ID. Says Polis spokesperson Melissa Dworkin, "Governor Polis doesn't yet have the affinity icons, but looks forward to adding them." says

Fair warning: No matter how many icons you add, these digital IDs are only authorized for use within Colorado. And the DMV still encourages digital ID holders to carry their physical driver's license or state-issued ID card.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
Contact: Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation