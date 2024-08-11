Commentary: Faith Community Speaking Out Against Judicial Injustice

There was a time when the Supreme Court of the United States stood as a beacon of justice, a true representation of "We the People." It was an institution that upheld our freedoms, protected our rights, and served as a guardian of our democracy. However, over the past three years, we have witnessed a troubling shift. The court has dismantled many of the freedoms we hold dear, leading us down a path that threatens the very foundation of our country.
The narrative of what people of faith in this country value, believe and envision for our future has been dominated by a right-wing ideology that does not reflect the diverse and inclusive values of our multiracial, multifaith communities. Nowhere is this more evident than in the recent decisions of the Supreme Court, which have eroded our freedoms and paved the way for authoritarianism and white Christian nationalism.
Consider the recent decisions that have directly impacted our communities:
Deregulation of Bump Stocks: By allowing the deregulation of bump stocks, the court has made our communities more vulnerable to horrific acts of violence. This decision prioritizes the interests of a few over the safety and well-being of the many.
Erosion of Regulatory Power: The court has undermined the authority of crucial agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration. These agencies, staffed by experts, are essential in setting regulations that protect our environment, our health and our safety. This shift paves the way for unchecked corporate control and threatens the very fabric of our democracy.
Presidential Immunity: The recent decisions regarding presidential immunity fly in the face of our nation's deepest values. We believe, as it is written in our sacred texts, that no one is above the law. As the Prophet Isaiah said, "Woe to those who enact unjust statutes and issue oppressive decrees" (Isaiah 10:1). This principle is fundamental to our faith and our democracy.
Criminalization of homelessness: The Supreme Court has opened the way for cities to punish unhoused people for meeting their most basic human need — sleep — in public. Everyone needs a safe and dignified place to lay their head down at night. This ruling continues the shameful practice of choosing to punish people experiencing homelessness rather than providing our communities with what they need: dignified, safe housing we can afford.
In previous years, we have also seen the gutting of civil rights, voting rights and affirmative action — key pillars of our fight for equality and justice. These decisions are contrary to the will of the people and stand in stark opposition to our multifaith values of dignity for all and care for our planet.
We will not let the right wing dominate the conversation about what people of faith in this country believe. Our faith calls us to stand up for justice, speak out against oppression, and do our part to create a beloved community. At Faith in Colorado, we envision a multiracial democracy where all people — of all races, incomes and backgrounds — can thrive. This November, we have the opportunity to reflect on our past and our future, to consider the direction we want to take, and to decide who will shape the future of the Supreme Court and define the role of this vital institution.
People of faith have a vital role and a powerful voice in this moment. We must stand up and reclaim our faith values and traditions. Together, we can ensure that our country moves toward a future where justice, equality and compassion are at the forefront.
Let us be guided by our faith and our commitment to each other as we work toward a more just and equitable society.
Sharon Bridgeforth is the board president of Faith in Colorado; Meghan Carrier is the executive director of Faith in Colorado.
