Jared Polis Inspires Cringes, Kudos With "Feliz Navidad" Performance

Governor Jared Polis went platinum on December 26, the day after @GovofCoEspanol posted a video on X wishing Coloradans “Feliz Navidad,” or “Merry Christmas.” Within 24 hours, the gobernador had already racked up over 2.8 million views.
Polis said that his fourteen-second version was a tribute to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter José Feliciano, who first recorded “Feliz Navidad” in 1970. Polis's clip was made at the Colorado Capitol, and displayed what his office called a "unique and fun dance" in front of American and Colorado flags. “I wanted to bring joy and the Christmas spirit to the people of Colorado and the world,” Polis said in a statement. “'Feliz Navidad' has always been one of my favorite Christmas songs. And while I might not have the same singing chops as the great José Feliciano, I try to make it up with enthusiasm. I hope my video helps inspire love and kindness, which are needed in the world now more than ever."
The announcement from the governor's office inspired several favorable responses posted on X about the video, but others were far from kind to what they considered tone-deaf at best. The New York Post emphasized the cringe-inducing aspects of Polis's performance, including the tough timing with the migrant crisis which has been particularly acute in Colorado. Newsweek (yes, it still exists online) published a story headlined "Democrat Brutally Mocked for Video of Him Singing 'Feliz Navidad'" that included this message: "¿Qué tipo de ritual de humillación es este?"
The translation: "What kind of humiliation ritual is this?"
"Cuckorado," offered another critic.
While this was not the "love and kindness" Polis had intended to inspire, this certainly wasn't the first time when Colorado's governor celebrated his not-so-inner nerd, to mixed reviews.
In his most recent State of the State address, for example, Polis included several geeky references, including Star Wars, South Park, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, James Baldwin and the Bible, comparing Methuselah to Colorado's bristlecone pine.
When he announced the special session this fall, he took a bat to a special glass box with a plan for what to do if HH failed. When he offered COVID updates at the Capitol a few years earlier, he dressed like a supervillain.
But there's more, so much more. In 2014, when he was a U.S. representative, Polis donned a Mork costume to pay homage to Robin Williams; the late comedian had found fame in Mork and Mindy, allegedly set in Boulder, Polis's hometown. That was the same year GQ said that Polis had the "worst congressional style ever," citing his polo shirts worn with bow ties.
And then there were his blue sneakers. And his Crocs.
Jared Polis's goofiest photos.
Feliz Navidad, governor. Live long y prospere.