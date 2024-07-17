 Colorado Governor Talks Politics, Video Games With Breaking Bread | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Polis Talks Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and League of Legends on Breaking Bread

The Bloomberg TV show's new episode features the governor eating his way through Pueblo while discussing politics with Alexander Heffner.
July 17, 2024
"Governor Jared Polis is a different kind of politician, governing a different kind of state," Alexander Heffner said.
"Governor Jared Polis is a different kind of politician, governing a different kind of state," Alexander Heffner said. Breaking Bread
Share this:
Can we amuse our democracy back to life? That's one of the central questions behind Alexander Heffner's political docuseries, Breaking Bread. In the latest episode, he and Colorado Governor Jared Polis attempt to do just that.

The Bloomberg Originals series features Heffner interviewing governors and U.S. senators from across the country — and across the political spectrum — while dining on their favorite foods. Polis brings the series to Pueblo's Fuel & Iron Food Hall, where the pair chat about personal life and public policy over hot chicken sandwiches, roast beef, ramen and ice cream.

During the episode, set for release July 18, Polis gives viewers a peek behind the curtain at Colorado's top state official, discussing foraging for dandelions to cook with his son and his current video game regimen: League of Legends with his husband four nights a week, usually playing as Anivia. Polis even opens up about being banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin last year.

"I can just see the trivia question," Polis laughs. "'What do Jared Polis, Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama have in common?' That's kind of cool."

The interview's personal approach lends to the second question that Heffner says guides his show: Can we incentivize empathy and compromise in politics instead of viciousness and dysfunction? Heffner cuts questions about anti-Semitism and affordable housing with conversations on the Denver Nuggets championship victory and Polis's daughter's little league team.

The men also discuss Polis's history as the first openly gay man elected governor, community concerns regarding Colorado's water supply and recent policy efforts to incentivize the use of electric vehicles.

At one point, Heffner asks Polis if his support for electric vehicles is impacted by Elon Musk's prominence in the industry "and the fact that he looks like Dr. Evil from Austin Powers." Polis says no, though he wishes Musk would spend more time focusing on electric vehicles. "I think his shareholders probably think that as well," the governor quips.

"Governor Jared Polis is a different kind of politician, governing a different kind of state," Heffner concludes, describing Colorado as an unrivaled "pro-liberty state."

"It's safe to say that Pornhub will not be banned in Colorado under your administration," Heffner gives as an example of pro-liberty policy. "It's up to people to choose," Polis responds.

"We're a pro-choice state in all ways," he adds. "You want to use marijuana? You want to end a pregnancy? You want to change your gender? That's entirely up to you. ... Colorado is the kind of place where you can live life the way you want to live it."

Polis joins a long list of guests that Breaking Bread has accumulated over its two seasons, including U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Maine Governor Janet Mills.

Polis's episode is scheduled to premiere on Bloomberg Originals on Thursday, July 18, and it will be available online as a special for Heffner’s PBS series, The Open Mind.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger
Highlands Ranch Grad Ingrid Andress Says She's Heading to Rehab After Botched National Anthem

Media

Highlands Ranch Grad Ingrid Andress Says She's Heading to Rehab After Botched National Anthem

By Catie Cheshire
Tobacco Giant Investing $600 Million in Aurora to Open Zyn Nicotine Pouch Factory

Aurora

Tobacco Giant Investing $600 Million in Aurora to Open Zyn Nicotine Pouch Factory

By Bennito L. Kelty
Video: Huge Colorado Snake Den Now Has Livessssstream

Animals

Video: Huge Colorado Snake Den Now Has Livessssstream

By Thomas Mitchell
That Bites: Taken Down by a Lowly Mosquito, Rick Enstrom Is Fighting Back

Health & Wellness

That Bites: Taken Down by a Lowly Mosquito, Rick Enstrom Is Fighting Back

By Michael Roberts
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation