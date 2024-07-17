Polis Talks Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and League of Legends on Breaking Bread

Can we amuse our democracy back to life? That's one of the central questions behind Alexander Heffner's political docuseries, Breaking Bread. In the latest episode, he and Colorado Governor Jared Polis attempt to do just that.
The Bloomberg Originals series features Heffner interviewing governors and U.S. senators from across the country — and across the political spectrum — while dining on their favorite foods. Polis brings the series to Pueblo's Fuel & Iron Food Hall, where the pair chat about personal life and public policy over hot chicken sandwiches, roast beef, ramen and ice cream.
During the episode, set for release July 18, Polis gives viewers a peek behind the curtain at Colorado's top state official, discussing foraging for dandelions to cook with his son and his current video game regimen: League of Legends with his husband four nights a week, usually playing as Anivia. Polis even opens up about being banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin last year.
"I can just see the trivia question," Polis laughs. "'What do Jared Polis, Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama have in common?' That's kind of cool."
The interview's personal approach lends to the second question that Heffner says guides his show: Can we incentivize empathy and compromise in politics instead of viciousness and dysfunction? Heffner cuts questions about anti-Semitism and affordable housing with conversations on the Denver Nuggets championship victory and Polis's daughter's little league team.
The men also discuss Polis's history as the first openly gay man elected governor, community concerns regarding Colorado's water supply and recent policy efforts to incentivize the use of electric vehicles.
At one point, Heffner asks Polis if his support for electric vehicles is impacted by Elon Musk's prominence in the industry "and the fact that he looks like Dr. Evil from Austin Powers." Polis says no, though he wishes Musk would spend more time focusing on electric vehicles. "I think his shareholders probably think that as well," the governor quips.
"Governor Jared Polis is a different kind of politician, governing a different kind of state," Heffner concludes, describing Colorado as an unrivaled "pro-liberty state."
"It's safe to say that Pornhub will not be banned in Colorado under your administration," Heffner gives as an example of pro-liberty policy. "It's up to people to choose," Polis responds.
"We're a pro-choice state in all ways," he adds. "You want to use marijuana? You want to end a pregnancy? You want to change your gender? That's entirely up to you. ... Colorado is the kind of place where you can live life the way you want to live it."
Polis joins a long list of guests that Breaking Bread has accumulated over its two seasons, including U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Maine Governor Janet Mills.
Polis's episode is scheduled to premiere on Bloomberg Originals on Thursday, July 18, and it will be available online as a special for Heffner’s PBS series, The Open Mind.