Sixteen Colorado Gun Businesses Cited by Feds, Zero Shut Down

On June 19, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 21-1298, among the legislature's latest efforts to toughen the state's gun laws — in this case, by expanding background-check requirements related to firearm transfers. But while a new study reveals that background checks blocked a record number of gun sales last year, another report suggests that gun dealers and manufacturers caught violating the law typically receive little more than a wrist-slap.

The USA Today project, published late last month, was headlined "The ATF Catches Thousands of Lawbreaking Gun Dealers Every Year. It Shuts Down Very Few." To back up this assertion, USA Today created a massive database of gun dealers and manufacturers inspected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives between 2015 and 2017. Among the businesses cited are sixteen in Colorado, most with multiple violations — but the only punishment they received was a warning letter.

Background checks definitely make a difference. The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety recently dug through FBI records and discovered that more than 300,000 potential firearm purchases were prevented in 2020 by the U.S. background check system — a big jump from the 112,000 buys blocked in 2017. A reported 16 percent of the sales ran afoul of state laws, such as extreme-risk protection orders like the ones that became legal in Colorado in 2019, while an additional 12 percent didn't go through because of regulations intended to keep guns away from alleged or convicted domestic violence perpetrators.

HB21-1298, co-sponsored by representatives Judy Amabile and Steven Woodrow, along with senators Julie Gonzales and Brittany Pettersen, is also known as "Expand Firearm Transfer Background Check Requirements," and summarized with this: "Under existing federal law, a licensed gun dealer may transfer a firearm to another person prior to receiving the results of a required background check if three days have elapsed since the dealer initiated the background check; state law does not generally require a background check prior to a transfer by a licensed gun dealer. The bill establishes a state requirement for a licensed gun dealer to obtain approval for a firearms transfer from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation prior to transferring a firearm."

This statute was not in place during the 2015-2017 period, when sixteen Colorado gun dealers and manufacturers were cited for violations by federal inspectors — and none were shuttered for their infractions. Here are those businesses, along with information about violations and enforcement; see more documentation here.

Aspen Gun Club, LLC

Aspen Valley Shooting Sports

Basalt, CO 81621

Dealer

6 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Code Three, LLC

Code Three Firearms

Highlands Ranch, CO 80130

Manufacturer

9 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Damage Factory LLC

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Manufacturer

9 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Defcon One Arms

Northglenn, CO 80233

Manufacturer

5 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Ezpawn Colorado Inc

Ezpawn

Northglenn, CO 80233

Pawnbroker

5 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Garretson Enterprises Ltd

Garretson Sports Center

Greeley, CO 80634

Dealer

2 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Gustafson, Mary Jane

Goods For The Woods

Durango, CO 81303

Dealer

9 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Pawnco LLC

Jumping Jack Cash

Thornton, CO 80229

Pawnbroker

8 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Phoenix Weaponry LLC

Longmont, CO 80504

Manufacturer

8 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Price Precision Parts LLC

Broomfield, CO 80020

Manufacturer

2 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

R & S Manufacturing LLC

Aurora, CO 80018

Dealer

2 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Red Hawk Rifles, LLC

Red Hawk Rifles

Grand Junction, CO 81505

Dealer

8 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Rocky Mountain Guns Inc

Aurora, CO 80012

Manufacturer

1 violation

Enforcement: Warning letter

South Platte Operations LLC

South Platte Tactical/South Platte Operations

Brighton, CO 80601

Manufacturer

7 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Viking Armament, Inc.

Grand Junction, CO 81506

Manufacturer

7 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

Wellington Arms LLC

Wellington, CO 80549

Manufacturer

5 violations

Enforcement: Warning letter

The new state law went into effect with Polis's signature. Click to read House Bill 21-1298.