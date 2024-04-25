City Sweeps Homeless Encampment in Baker, Moves 50 Into Temporary Housing

"Approximately fifty people will be taken to individual units at All In Mile High communities where they will also receive wraparound services to help them on their path toward permanent, stable housing," says Jose Salas, a spokesperson from the Mayor's Office. "Wraparound services include mental and physical health care, substance misuse care, and workforce training so that people can get back on their feet through stable housing."



click to enlarge Denver city officials and homeless residents clear belongings out of a homeless encampment in the Baker neighborhood. Bennito L. Kelty

Woodbury describes the sweep of the Baker encampment as having gone "smoothly," but a few encampment r esidents told Westword they would have rather been left alone.



Outreach workers came to the Baker site last week to gather names to connect people to housing. City officials posted notices on Thursday, April 18, announcing that the site would be swept (The City of Denver has to give one week's notice before a sweep, per a 2019 U.S. District Court settlement.)