Colorado Rates 137 Superspreader Events on Global COVID-19 List

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect countries around the globe, researchers are hard at work trying to understand what happened and how such tragedies can either be prevented or mitigated in the future.

Prominent among these efforts is a new spreadsheet developed by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), where a team is attempting to track what are described as "ARS-CoV-2 Superspreading Events from Around the World" — and Colorado appears all too often on it. The document (accessible on Google Drive by clicking here), currently includes 137 superspreader events in this state out of a total 1,521.

As noted by Florida's Poynter Institute, which is touting the spreadsheet, the database provides information and brief descriptions about each event's location and whether it took place inside or outside, as well as geographic coordinates for mapping purposes. A wide range of countries is included, from Argentina and Australia to Singapore and Vietnam.

But while the project combines four existing databases into one, the compilation remains in its early stages. The list of 1,521 superspreader events is presumably a tiny fraction of those worldwide. And places that have done the best job of making information publicly available tend to be overrepresented — Colorado, for example, accounts for more than 9 percent of the current total.

LSHTM's use of the word "event" is broad enough to encompass what the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has dubbed "outbreaks" at nursing homes, manufacturing and food plants such as the JBS facility in Greeley, as well as detention centers. Indeed, most of the superspreader entries have appeared on previous CDPHE outbreak reports; they all involve more than ten positive cases.

Two of the most significant are a June-July conference staged by Andrew Wommack Ministries and a wedding jointly associated with Colorado and the country of Uruguay. The ceremony, involving a fashion designer who subsequently tested positive in Spain, has been linked to the early rash of infections in that South American country.

The following Colorado superspreader events cited by the LSHTM list will no doubt be studied for years to come. (Note that the format varies; for instance, some listings place the day before the month, British-style.)