Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Parody Twitter Account Celebrates Infections at Denver Horror Convention

May 20, 2022 8:22AM

COVID-19 cast a shadow over Stokercon 2022 in Denver.
COVID-19 cast a shadow over Stokercon 2022 in Denver. Twitter
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is no longer mandating that most businesses and events around the state report outbreaks of COVID-19. But a parody Twitter account written from the viewpoint of the virus took up this task after a recent high-profile gathering in Denver: StokerCon 2022, the Horror Writers Association's annual convention, which took place May 12-15 at the Curtis Hotel.

Numerous writers and attendees of StokerCon have shared their COVID-19 status on Twitter over the past week or so, and @friendlycovid19 has delighted in further disseminating the information. Take this tweet from May 12: "Hundreds of humans are crowding together in poorly ventilated indoor spaces for a horror convention this weekend and dude sometimes the jokes just write themselves."

The shadow of the disease was hanging over the get-together prior to its official launch, as evidenced by a May 9 tweet from John Palisano, an author who's also the association's president.
click to enlarge TWITTER
Twitter
The next day, May 10, a StokerCon pre-party was staged at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park — an inspiration for author Steven King's The Shining. Shortly thereafter, another author, Stephen Graham Jones, referenced the bash in a tweet about his own case of COVID.
click to enlarge TWITTER
Twitter
Graham's tweet set off an online conversation among StokerCon attendees that @friendlycovid19 soon joined. After one tweeter mentioned Graham's announcement, the account responded, "But seriously, if you were really trying to avoid me, you'd also be avoiding large indoor gatherings, right? Not to mention the bar. I'm a highly debilitating virus. This is my life."

To that, author Eve Harms issued a snarky reply that pointed out that the @friendlycovid19 account had been launched late last year: "Your schtick is not cute or clever and extremely late in the pandemic (December 2021?) to have decided to start doing it. I really hope you're some kid, because an adult doing the 'I'm a cawona virus not a huwman' thing is frankly embarrassing. Log off."

That didn't happen. On May 13, @friendlycovid19 tweeted, "And as the night wears on, I see all those #stokercon masks were just costumes! (There are lots of costumes at these things.) Don’t worry horror fans. You didn’t scare ME away!" A follow-up read: "There’s already been a case of me at #stokercon and everyone’s assuring the vector it’s not their fault but I’m like dude, you’re an artist, take credit for your work."

Next, @friendlycovid19 tweeted a link to the Edgar Allan Poe story The Masque of the Red Death "because I'm a horror fan, too!" Another tweet highlighted some quotes from the tale: "With such precautions the courtiers might bid defiance to contagion. The external world could take care of itself.... It was folly to grieve, or to think. The prince had provided the appliances of pleasure. All these and security were within. Without was the 'Red Death.'"

In addition, @friendlycovid19 tweaked an attendee asking for cool places in Denver to hit, asserted that "a pandemic is how extroverts tell introverts they really are trying to kill them," and retweeted messages from at least four other people who tested positive in the days following the convention, including one from John Skipp, another author.

Skipp wrote: "This is, alas, a fact. I came back from the magnificent StokerCon in Denver — the best StokerCon EVER, in my heartfelt opinion — to a test that said, 'Oops! You got Covid.' For which I thank God and the vaxxes. Otherwise, the message would be, 'Oops! YOU'RE DEAD!!!'"

On May 18, @friendlycovid19 saluted all the "new friends I made at @stokercon! Did I miss anyone? Not bad for a 500-human convention, especially since these are only those who admitted to meeting me.... But if you don't acknowledge me, I'll always remember you fondly, humans!"
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation