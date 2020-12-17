COVID-19: More Giant Box Stores Colorado Loves ID'd as Outbreaks

Coloradans love their big-box stores, but since the rise of COVID-19, those stores have sometimes stocked more than bargains. Many major retailers and grocers have already experienced novel coronavirus outbreaks, and more of them appear on the latest weekly update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — which again includes over 200 fresh entries.

Walmart reports four new outbreaks across the state, while Home Depot has three in a single metro county.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open, while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

New outbreaks have topped 200 every week since November 11; after a slow summer, the numbers started going up this fall. The CDPHE's September 30 report revealed a then-record 53 new outbreaks over a seven-day period — around a quarter of the 209 recorded in the agency's December 16 roundup.

Governor Jared Polis recently noted that COVID-19 numbers aren't so much declining as leveling off, and this observation is borne out by the latest statistics. On December 9, the total number of outbreaks over the course of the pandemic was calculated at 2,527: 1,294 under active investigation and 1,233 considered resolved. On December 16, the total was 2,736 outbreaks: 1,312 active, 1,424 resolved.

Both Walmart and Home Deport made our recent list of chains with the most outbreaks in Colorado, and the news from December 16 cements their status. Two Walmarts in Larimer County have seen outbreaks, as have stores in Routt and Prowers counties. The three Home Depots with fresh outbreaks are all located in Jefferson County. In contrast, Kroger, the longtime chain leader in the state, registered just one new outbreak at a City Market, and none at sister brand King Soopers.

Once again, the largest single category for new outbreaks is health care, which saw eighty new outbreaks, many of them involving skilled-nursing or assisted-living facilities; eight have suffered at least one death.

K-12 schools are next in outbreak frequency, with 27 on the new list. While Polis has stressed that most outbreaks at schools involve a small number of infected individuals, that's not always the case: A school in the Western Slope community of Hotchkiss reports 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases and 19 probable attendee cases.

Other notable outbreaks have occurred in skiing-related operations in Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs, several correctional and law enforcement settings, and a trio of personal-services purveyors, including one that specializes in massage.

Here are the 209 new Colorado outbreaks, supplemented with the date they started and the number and type of people impacted. All of them are active:

1. 19th Judicial District Probation, Correctional, Other, Courthouse, Weld County, 12/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

2. Adams County Communication Center Authority, Other, Nonprofit Police and Fire/EMS Dispatch Center, Adams County, 12/9/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

3. Arapahoe Community Transition Center, Correctional, Other, Transitional Center, Arapahoe County, 12/11/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case

4. Arapahoe County Detention Facility, Correctional, Other, Arapahoe County, 12/3/2020, 81 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

5. Assisted Living at Greeley (23Z395), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/2/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

6. Assured Assisted Living — Tarpan House (23U704), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/20/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

7. Austin Hardwoods, Retailer, Denver, 12/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

8. Aviva at Fitzsimons (02S294): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/7/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 16 positive staff cases

9. Bath and Body Works, Retailer, Summit County, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

10. Bel Ami Salon, Personal Services, Hair Salon, Larimer County, 12/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases

11. Belleview Heights Alzheimer's Special Care (23R712), Healthcare, Memory Care, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

12. Belmont Senior Care (230636), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/28/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 1 resident death (not lab-confirmed), 7 positive staff cases

13. Bennett Middle School, School, K-12, Adams County, 12/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

14. Berkley Manor Care Center (020419): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/9/2020, 1 positive resident case, 1 positive staff case

15. Bethesda Gardens Monument (23U756), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 3 positive staff cases

16. Blanca Potato Factory: December 2020, Food Warehouse, Costilla County, 12/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases

17. Bradsby Group, Office/Indoor Workspace, Business, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

18. Breckenridge Laundromat, Laundromat, Summit County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

19. Breckenridge Maintenance Mountain Thunder Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

20. Breckenridge Ski School Administration, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Ski School Administration, Summit County, 12/9.2020, 3 positive staff cases

21. Brookdale Briargate (2305B9), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

22. Brookdale Brighton (23033U), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/4/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

23. Brookdale Fort Collins Assisted Living (2303WA), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

24. Brookdale Meridian Lakewood, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 5 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases

25. Bruce McCandless CO State Veterans Nursing Home (020636), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

26. Canon City High School, School, K-12, Fremont County, 10/20/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

27. Caroline's Clean Team, Home Maintenance Services, Janitorial, Weld County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

28. Castle Country Assisted Living — Victorian House (23048Y), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/25/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

29. Catholic Charities Women's Temporary Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 3 positive resident cases

30. Center at Northridge (02I148): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

31. Central Transportation Unit, Correctional, Other, 12/7/2020, Fremont County, 12/7/2020, 29 positive staff cases

32. Cherry Creek Nursing Center (020408): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

33. City Market Carbondale, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/27/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

34. Collegiate Academy of Colorado, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases

35. Colorado College: December 2020, College/University, El Paso County, 11/30/2020, 7 positive attendee cases

36. Colorado Gynecologic Oncology specialists, Healthcare, Outpatient, Gynecologic Oncology specialists, Douglas County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

37. Colorado School of Mines — Elm Hall, College/University, Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

38. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 17, Other, Fire Station, El Paso County, 12/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

39. Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 4, Other, Fire Station, El Paso County, 12/11/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

40. Colorado Springs Police Department Impound Lot, Law Enforcement, Other, El Paso County, 11/11/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

41. Colorado Springs School District 11: December 2020, School Administration, El Paso County, 12/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

42. Colorado Springs Therapy Center — South Office, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases

43. Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons (02R932), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2020, 1 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

44. Columbine Commons Assisted Living (23R659), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/7/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 14 positive staff cases

45. Corrections Training Academy, Correctional, Other, Fremont County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

46. Costco #443, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

47. Costco #650, Retailer, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases

48. Crescent Homes Adult Care Facility (230505), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

49. Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet, Other, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

50. DELLENBACH MOTORS, Other, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

51. Delta County Administration, Office/Indoor Workspace, Delta County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

52. Delta Sigma Phi-Zeta Kappa Chapter, School/College Dorm, Fraternity, Weld County, 12/10/2020, 4 positive attendee cases

53. Dennis Maes Pueblo Judicial Building, Correctional, Other, Pueblo County, 11/4/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

54. Department of Corrections Headquarters, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

55. Devinny Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

56. Discovery Canyon Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

57. Dolores County Road and Bridge Department, Other, County Government, Roads and Bridges, Dolores County, 12/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

58. Eagle's Nest Assisted Living (23Z318), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

59. Eaton High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 12/14/2020, 1 positive staff case, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

60. Evergreen Cemetery, Other, Cemetery, El Paso County, 11/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases

61. EVO, Retailer, Denver County, 12/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

62. Faith Christian Academy (Elementary), School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

63. Family Support Center — Central, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases

64. Fishers Peak Elementary School, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 11/10/2020, 4 positive staff cases

65. Floyd's 99 Barbershop, Personal Services, Barbershop, Larimer County, 12/11/2020, 4 positive staff cases

66. Four Seasons Veterinary Specialists, Other, Vet, Larimer County, 12/11/2020, 7 positive staff cases

67. Garden Square Westlake (2303C0), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

68. Genesis Health Clubs — Fort Collins, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Gym, Larimer County, 12/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases

69. Gerber Berend Design Build, Construction Company/Contractor, Routt County, 12/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases

70. Goddard School Highlands, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

71. Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community (020356): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/11/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

72. Graland Country Day School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

73. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 2, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 11/16/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

74. Green Dragon, Retailer, Cannabis Dispensary, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 5 positive staff cases

75. Harmony Health Massage, Personal Services, Summit County, 11/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases

76. Haven of Care Assisted Living at Argonne (23M127), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/11/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

77. Heritage Title Company, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 12/13/2020, 2 positive staff cases

78. Highway 3 Roadhouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 12/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

79. Hildebrand Care Center (020666), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 12/12/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

80. Hillcrest Care Center (020197), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 12/7/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

81. HopeWest Delta: December 2020, Healthcare, Outpatient, Hospice Office, Delta County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases

82. Hotchkiss K-8, School, K-12, Delta County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases 5 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 19 probable attendee cases

83. Houska Automotive Services Inc., Other, Automotive Services, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 7 positive staff cases

84. Hubbard Feeds (Ranch-Way Feeds), Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Animal Feeds, Larimer County, 12/5/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

85. Inglenook at Brighton (2303GK): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/22/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 7 positive staff cases

86. James Irwin Charter School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

87. Karsher USA headquarters, Office/Indoor Workspace, Business, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

88. Kidney Center of Arvada, Healthcare, Outpatient, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

89. Kindercare Learning Center Miramonte, Child Care Center, Broomfield County, 12/15/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

90. KP LLC/Binske Grow Operatios, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 11/25/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 probable staff cases

91. Laradon Adult Day Program : December 2020, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), HCBS Adult Day Program, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee cases, 4 probable attendee cases

92. Larimer County Jail, Jail, Larimer County, 12/8/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases

93. Lark Springs (2305S9): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases

94. Lennox Guest Home (230425), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/6/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

95. Lesher Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 7 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

96. Lewis-Palmer School District Transportation, School Administration, El Paso County, 12/9/2020, 4 positive staff cases

97. Life Quality Homes II Cheyenne Homes (2305T2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

98. Lifecare Center of Westminster (0204W2): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12,8/2020, 2 positive resident cases

99. Lightway at the Ridge, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

100. Little Sprouts Learning Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

101. Loveland Ford, Other, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 12/4/2020, 6 positive staff cases

102. MacKenzie Place Colorado Springs (23L584), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 8 positive staff cases

103. Mantey Heights (021149), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/14/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 12 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

104. Mile High Thrift Store — Denver, Retailer, Denver County, 11/27/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

105. Momenta Recovery Center, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Substance Abuse and Trauma Recovery, Garfield County, 12/9/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

106. Monte Vista COOP, Retailer, Rio Grande County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

107. Morningstar of Boulder (23F542), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/15/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 3 positive staff cases

108. Motherloaded Tavern, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 12/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases

109. Mt San Rafael Therapy Services, Healthcare, Outpatient Physical Therapy, Las Animas County, 102/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases

110. New Vision Charter School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

111. Northridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 12/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases

112. Office Depot, Retailer, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

113. Pack A Dilly, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

114. PAM Specialty Hospital of Denver, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Denve rCounty, 12/10/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 10 positive attendee cases

115. Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center (020542), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/10/2020, 1 positive resident case, 5 positive staff cases

116. Pathways Hospice, Healthcare, Hospice, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

117. Peace Love and Little Donuts, Restaurant, Other, Larimer County, 12/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases

118. Pikes Peak Community College, College/University, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases

119. Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Unit at Penrose St. Francis, Healthcare, Hospice, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 13 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

120. Pioneer Healthcare Center (020256): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 21 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

121. Pioneers Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 12/9/2020, 15 positive staff cases

122. Pizza Hut, Restaurant, Fast Food, La Plata County, 12/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases

123. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Preschool, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

124. Ponderosa House Group Home (Continuum of Colorado), Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

125. Potts Construction Worksite: 2525 Ski Trail Lane, Construction Site, Routt County, 12/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

126. Primrose School at the Denver Tech Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

127. Primrose School of Springs Ranch: December 2020, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable attendee case

128. Primrose School of Tallgrass, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

129. Procom LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

130. Pueblo Regional Center — Administration Building, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 12/7/2020, 7 positive staff cases

131. Pueblo Rescue Mission, Homeless Shelter, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 38 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

132. Ranch Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

133. Rangely District Hospital,18 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

134. Rangely Junior/Senior High School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 12/15/2020, 5 positive attendee cases

135. Rangely Public Schools Early Education Center, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 12/15/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

136. Raquel's Rascals, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

137. Rio Blanco County Annex Building, Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Blanco County, 12/7/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

138. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Colorado Springs, Healthcare, Outpatient Medical Oncology Clinic, El Paso County, 12/10/2020, 9 positive staff cases

139. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Lakewood, Healthcare, Outpatient, Jefferson County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases

140. Saint Daniel's Church, Religious Facility, Ouray County, 12/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

141. San Juan Living Center (021141): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 11/23/2020, 18 positive resident cases, 2 resident deaths, 7 positive staff cases

142. Sharmar Village Care Center (020635), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 15 positive staff cases

143. Sheridan High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases

144. Sierra Vista Healthcare Center (020302), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/9/2020, 21 positive resident cases, 16 positive staff cases

145. Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Mesa County, 11/26/2020, 24 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

146. South Mesa Veterinary Hospital, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Larimer County, 12/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases

147. Spencer House (Blue Peaks Developmental Services), Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 12/14/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases

148. Sprouts Farmers Market, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 12/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases

149. St. Anthony Hospital Supply Chain Department: December 2020, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Jefferson County, 12/2/2020, 6 positive staff cases

150. St. Thomas More Catholic School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/12/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

151. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/15/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

152. State Farm Greeley Operations Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 12/7/2020, 6 positive staff cases

153. Steamboat Orthopedic and Spine Institute, Healthcare, Outpatient, Routt County, 12/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

154. Steamboat Ski Corp Ski School, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Routt County, 12/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

155. Steamboat Ski Corp Housing, The Ponds, Other, Employee Housing, Routt County, 12/3/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

156. Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Outdoor Recreation/Youth Sports, Routt County, 12/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

157. Stonecreek of Littleton (23N524), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

158. Summit Community Care Clinic — Medical, Healthcare, Outpatient, Summit County, 12/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases

159. Sunrise Assisted Living at University Park (23R508), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 1 positive resident case, 2 positive staff cases

160. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 19 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

161. Sunrise Housing, Employee Housing, Summit County, 12/8/2020, 4 positive staff cases

162. Sunrise Senior Living of Westminster (23R753), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/15/2020, 3 positive staff cases

163. Sysco Denver, Food Distribution, Denver County, 12/10/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

164. The Argyle (230464): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

165. The Barth Hotel Assisted Living (230477), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/15/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

166. The Bridge Community Group Home (050403), Healthcare, Group Home, Denver County, 12/14/2020, 1 probable resident case, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

167. The Buck Stops Here, Restaurant, Sit Down, Archuleta County, 12/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases

168. The Classical Academy (East Elementary), School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 5 positive staff cases

169. The Goddard School, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/12/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

170. The Home Depot #1502, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 5 positive staff cases

171. The Home Depot #1514, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 5 positive staff cases

172. The Home Depot #1517, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

173. The Homestead at Montrose (23L630), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 12/8/2020, 1 positive resident case, 5 positive staff cases

174. The Meadows Veterinary Clinic, Office/Indoor Workspace, Veterinary Clinic, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases

175. The Oasis Assisted Living Home (23E471),Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/9/2020, 1 resident death, 2 positive staff cases

176. The Peaks Care Center (020391): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/10/2020, 1 positive resident case, 2 positive staff cases

177. The Retreat at Harbor Cove (23114D), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/7/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

178. The Steamboat Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

179. The Sunshine House #217, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases

180. The University School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/26.2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 6 probable attendee cases

181. Tower Electric — Santa Fe Flats, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 20 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

182. Town of Oak Creek Public Works, Office/Indoor Workspace, Routt County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

183. Town of Rangely, Office/Indoor Workspace, Rio Blanco County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

184. Treehouse Learning, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 12/16/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

185. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 12/9/2020, 1 positive resident case, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

186. Twenty Mile Coal/Peabody Energy, Other, Coal Mine, Routt County, 12/14/2020, 3 positive staff cases

187. UCAR Child Care Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 12/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

188. UPS Store — Steamboat Springs, Distribution Center/Business, Routt County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases

189. Uptown Healthcare Center (020452): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases

190. Urology Clinic, PC, Healthcare, Outpatient, Routt County, 11/21/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 probable staff cases

191. Vallecito Baptist Church, Religious Facility, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 12 positive attendee cases

192. Valley View Health Care Center (020643), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 11/2/2020, 1 positive resident case, 1 probable resident case, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

193. Vanguard School Lower Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

194. Vanguard School Upper Elementary and Secondary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/17/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

195. Walgreens #15022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Routt County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

196. Walmart #1008, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 8 positive staff cases

197. Walmart #1808, Retailer, Routt County, 12/1/2020, 6 positive staff cases

198. Walmart #2672, Retailer, Prowers County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

199. Walmart #2729, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases

200. Webster Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

201. Wellington Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Office, Larimer County, 12/8/2020, 3 positive staff cases

202. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A: December 2020, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/11/2020, 3 positive staff cases

203. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House H, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

204. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — Sunada Learning Center, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Jefferson County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

205. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — Administration Building, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

206. Willow Tree Care Center (021121), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 12/9/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

207. Woodland Park Police Dept., Law Enforcement, Other, Teller County, 12/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

208. Yuma Life Care Center (020183), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 12/10/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

209. Colorow Health Care (021154), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 11/26/2020, 11 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 9 positive staff cases