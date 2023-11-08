Colorado Legislators Taking On Property Tax Relief After Voters Reject Prop HH

NEW: @GovofCO is calling a special session to address upcoming property tax increases — something the @cologop has called for since May. Polis’s change of heart comes after the voters rejected his property tax relief plan, Prop HH, on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5yE8VPZXpq — Hannah Metzger (@hnmetzger) November 9, 2023

“Instead of addressing the concerns of homeowners a year ago we now have only days to correct a mess that was avoidable,” House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said in a statement Thursday. “While it’s disappointing that it took the overwhelming defeat of Prop HH to get their attention, it’s certainly my hope that the governor and Democrats will now agree to common sense reforms to Colorado’s property tax mess."

Polis said he wants legislators to finish their work before Thanksgiving, which gives them eight days to prepare policy before the special session starts and six days to debate and pass the policies during the special session.