Thanks to TABOR, Some Counties Won't Reap Benefits of Historic Property Values

In order to determine the actual property taxes in Colorado, the statewide assessment rate is multiplied by whatever property value is calculated by the county assessor. The result then gets multiplied again by the local mill levy rate, with mills being $1 payments on every $1,000 of assessed value.Here's how Investopeedia 's Chris Seabury describes it: "Suppose the total assessed property value in a county is $100 million, and the county decides it needs $1 million in tax revenues to run its necessary operations. The mill levy would be $1 million divided by $100 million, which equals 1%."

"The 2023 Budget reflects our continuing effort amid these ongoing challenges to provide proactive, first-class services to the residents and businesses of our community, while constrained by TABOR-related revenue shortfalls exacerbated by the financial consequences of a global pandemic," said acting county manager Kate Newman in a message included with Jeffco's 2023 Budget report "Our ability to successfully navigate these post-pandemic challenges remains hindered by our budgetary limitations," she added, noting that COVID-19 caused Jefferson County to "collect much less revenue in 2020," and it's still suffering as a result."Our TABOR revenue limit must now incrementally grow from this reduced funding for public services," Newman continued. "The TABOR formula limits growth and ratchets down revenue during economic downturns and does not rebound during recovery, reducing our ability to respond to evolving public needs in a flexible, sustainable, and strategic way. Additionally, while population growth may be stabilizing, the formula used to determine TABOR revenue limits does not factor in population growth. Jefferson County must now also sustain and improve our infrastructure and service offerings for a population much larger than a decade ago. The total revenue the county was authorized to collect exceeded the TABOR limit by $17.3M in 2021, and as a result, the excess amount was refunded as required by law."