Colorado Loses Game but Wins Party Against USC

click to enlarge Rapper DaBaby cheering up CU fans. Evan Semón

click to enlarge MLB legend CC Sabathia is in on "Coach Prime." Evan Semón

click to enlarge Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Michael Irvin (left) and former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson. Evan Semón

Irvin was spotted at the game hanging out with fellow NFL receiving phenom Keyshawn Johnson, who played for USC.



While the Los Angeles-based school may have won on the scoreboard, it was Colorado by a landslide in terms of star power.





click to enlarge Former USC All-American and Chatfield High Schoo/Denver South High School standout LenDale White. Evan Semón

click to enlarge CU Football coach Deion Sanders nearly coached the Buffaloes to a win. Evan Semón