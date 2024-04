Ceremony Today Will Honor Preston Porter Jr., Colorado's Last Lynching Victim

Soil from the site where Preston Porter was lynched. Dave Russell at Buffalo Heart Images/CLMP

click to enlarge A plaque marks where Preston Porter was jailed in Denver. Equal Justice Initiative

"People should know that as progressive as our city may seem, we are just as complicit in some of the terrors and race-based harm," says Jovan Mays, Aurora's poet laureate emeritus. "For us to progress, in my opinion, we have to understand our history in order to graduate ourselves to the people we want to be."Mays and two other members of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project have traveled to Montgomery, Alabama, where the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in 2017. A project of the Equal Justice Initiative, the civil-rights group started by crusadingauthor Bryan Stevenson, the memorial includes a Legacy Museum devoted to the nearly 6,500 victims of racial-terror lynchings between 1865 and 1950.The museum was designed to include a display of glass jars filled with soil taken from spots where lynchings occurred, and organizers put out a call to community groups across the country to retrieve soil from other unmarked sites. In November 2018, the CLMP went to Limon, Colorado, to collect soil from the unmarked spot where Preston Porter was killed in 1900, in the state's last documented lynching.The lynching followed the murder of twelve-year-old Louise Frost, daughter of a prominent rancher, which theproclaimed “the most fiendish crime ever perpetrated in Colorado."But as Alan Prendergast reported in his November 2018 Westword cover story , "Frost’s murder wasn’t even the most fiendish crime to be perpetrated that month. For pure sadism, for cold-blooded, premeditated, murderous intent, her death was easily overshadowed by the vengeance that followed. On November 16, Preston Porter Jr., a fifteen-year-old African-American railroad worker, was led by a rope around his neck to the spot where Frost had been found. Chained to an iron rail, with kerosene-soaked wood piled around him, he was burned alive while hundreds of people watched. Some of the crowd had come by train from Denver and Colorado Springs to attend the spectacle."This was not Spain under the Inquisition, Salem during the witch trials, or even antebellum Georgia. This was Colorado at the dawn of the twentieth century. Burning a teenager at the stake drew national attention, from San Francisco to the, and a range of editorial comments, from mild disapproval to deep revulsion. And then the whole episode was quickly, studiously forgotten."But not today, which would have been Preston Porter's 140th birthday.Today, Mays — who learned of Preston Porter's lynching through the 2018story — and others will conclude the last phase of a process that began years ago. It started with gathering that soil at the lynching site, then installing a plaque at the spot at 13th and Larimer streets where Preston Porter was jailed and beaten into confessing to the crime, then hosting a student essay contest.At a formal ceremony this morning, they will finally add that jar of soil to the collection at the Legacy Museum and share Preston Porter's story; a representative of the Equal Justice Initiative will talk about how those dark days still cast a shadow on this country.And then Mays will read this poem:By Jovan Mays (a commission for the Equal Justice Initiative in conjunction with the National Lynching Museum)There isn't time to get to Alabama for the ceremony, but you can visit the plaque at 13th and Larimer, read the Westword story about the lynching , and remember Preston Porter.